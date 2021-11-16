Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Question Paper PDF: Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres (Unofficial)

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Download NDA & NA (2) 2021 Original Question Papers & Answer Keys (Unofficial) in the PDF Format. UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam was held on 14th November 2021 in offline mode.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 11:19 IST
UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF)
UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF):

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam was held on 14th November 2021 in Offline mode. Mathematics Paper-1 was held in the morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and each question was of 2.5 marks. General Ability Test (GAT) Paper-2 was held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) and each question was of 4 marks. All the questions were in Objective MCQ Format and there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

Below Pattern was followed in the UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam Pattern

Subject/ No. of Questions

Paper

Duration

Maximum Marks

Mathematics (120 Questions)

1

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

300

General Ability Test (150 Questions)

Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge

2

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

600

(English 200 Marks + GK 400 Marks)

Total

900

Candidates must remember that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. Candidates who will clear the cutoff of the Written Exam will be shortlisted for the SSB interview Round which will of 900 Marks.

Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection will be made on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests out of 1800 Marks. In this article, we have shared the question paper of the UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam. The answer key for the UPSC NDA 2021 Paper-1 has been shared below the question paper. So, let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA 2021 Paper-1 and Answer Key:

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Question Papers & Answer Key PDF Download (Released by Coaching Centres)

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2021 Question Papers By SSB Crack

UPSC NDA 2 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D)

Download Link

Mathematics Question Paper

Download PDF

Mathematics Answer Key

Download PDF

General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Question Paper

Download PDF

General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Answer Key

Download PDF

The official UPSC NDA 2021 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made up to the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness, and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

FAQ

Where will the Official UPSC NDA 2 2021 Answer Key be released?

upsc.gov.in

Was there any negative marking in UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam?

There Was A Negative Marking Of 1/3rd Marks For Wrong Answers
