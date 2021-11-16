UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Analysis (14th Nov): Check Expert Feedback, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff Marks

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Analysis (14th Nov): Find the detailed exam analysis of UPSC NDA 2021 Written Exam held in offline mode on 14th November 2021 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts. Our Expert has shared section-wise analysis as per the feedback shared by the candidates.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Analysis (14th Nov): UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam has been conducted today across India for both male & female candidates. UPSC has conducted the Written Exam at designated Examination Centres spread across India for approximately 400 vacancies Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2022.

Candidates who desire to join the Army wing of the NDA must have a pass in class 12 or its equal from any subject stream. The certification must be from a recognized board or university. Those who aspire to join the Naval Wing and the Air Force must have a pass in class 12 in science (Physics, Chemistry & Maths compulsory). However, Candidates who are going to appear for class 12 or its equal exam are also eligible to apply for this exam. The Naval Academy and National Defence Academy require the candidates to pass the physical fitness test, as part of the selection process.

The candidates were supposed to attempt two papers: Paper1- Mathematics (300 Marks) & Paper2-General Ability Test (600 Marks The selection process of NDA 2021 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Written Exam held on 14th Nov 2021.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam Analysis By Expert

The offline test is being conducted in two shifts for the two papers- Maths and General Ability Test (GAT). The first shift of NDA (Maths) commenced at 10 am and concluded at 12.30 pm while the second shift for the GAT paper has started at 2 pm and will end at 4.30 pm. NDA 2021 Written Exam consisted of Mathematics Paper (300 Marks) and General Ability Test (600 Marks) for 900 marks in the Objective MCQ Format and there was negative marking of 1/3rd of allotted marks for wrong answers. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level in different subjects.

Paper-1 Mathematics (120/300 Marks): Mathematics paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level. Each question was of 2 ½ marks and there was a negative marking of 1/3rd of allotted marks (i.e, 0.83 marks) for wrong answers. A majority of Maths questions are doable. Our NDA exam analysis feels that the candidate who has done the NCERT Exemplar questions thoroughly could/should have attempted at least 65-70 questions within the given time.

The paper was in the expected lines (based on our previous year's exam analysis). A prudent candidate must have attempted Algebra (including P&C and probability), Co-ordinate geometry, and Statistics first. 80% attempt with 90% accuracy in these three subsections would not only easily make them clear the sectional cut-off of 25% but also secure them a comfortable score.

Paper-2 General Ability Test (150/600 Marks):

Paper-2 had two parts. GAT paper was moderate to difficult in terms of difficulty level. Each question was of 4 marks and there was a negative marking of 1/3rd of allotted marks (i.e, 1.33 marks) for wrong answers.

Part-A: English had 50 Questions. Comparatively easy- in fact, easiest among three main areas (Maths, English, and GK). An attempt of 35-40 with 90% accuracy would be considered a good performance. Vocab-based questions, Idioms & Phrases, and the Ordering of words in Sentence questions were the critical ones. One must not have missed them. Grammar questions (spot the error) were a little difficult, might have affected the accuracy for many and a prudent candent candidate should have attempted either fewer questions or done at the end of the paper if time permitted.

Part-B: General Knowledge (100 Questions: This part comprised questions from Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History (including Freedom Movement and post-independence period), Polity (including Constitution and Judiciary), Geography, Current Affairs, Arts & Culture, sports, Awards & honors, etc. The GK part paper was moderate to difficult in terms of difficulty level. An attempt of 55- 65 questions with 80-90% accuracy should be good to go. Questions from History, Geography, and Polity might have troubled many, particularly those who are from science background.

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Online Exam Analysis held on 14th Nov 2021 Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Paper-1 Mathematics (120/300 Marks) Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability Moderate (65 to 70 Questions) Paper-2 General Ability Test (150/600 Marks) Part-A: English (50 Questions) Synonyms, Antonyms, Spotting the Errors, Idioms & Phrases, Ordering of words in a Sentence, Reading Comprehension (1 Set), Fill in the Blanks Moderate (35 to 40 Questions) Part-B: General Knowledge (100 Questions) Physics, Chemistry, General Science History, Freedom Movement, Constitution, Geography, Current Affairs Moderate to Difficult (55 to 65 Questions)

UPSC NDA 2 2021 Expected cut-off marks

The expert suggested that "As the number of test-takers is likely to be significantly higher this time due to the inclusion of girls candidates, the cut-off marks are also likely to be higher than the average cut-off marks of the last five years. In my understanding, it should be 350-370."

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam:

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Below is the Section-wise Exam Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Exam including two papers, i.e., Mathematics & General Ability Test:

UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Mathematics (Paper-1) Exam Analysis 120 questions of 2.5 Marks – Total 300 Marks S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 Algebra 35 - 37 2 Statistics and Probability 18 – 20 3 Trigonometry 17 - 18 4 Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions 10 - 12 5 Differential Calculus 18 - 20 6 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations 6 - 8 7 Vector Algebra 5- 7 Total 120/ 300 Marks

UPSC NDA & NA 2021 General Ability Test (Paper-2) Exam Analysis 150 questions of 4 Marks – Total 600 Marks Part Topics No. Of Questions asked Part- A English (200 Marks) Synonyms 10 Antonyms 10 Spotting the Errors 10 Idioms & Phrases 5 Ordering of words in a Sentence 5 Reading Comprehension (1 Set) 5 Fill in the Blanks 5 Part-B General Knowledge (400 Marks) Physics 22-25 Chemistry 15-18 General Science 10 History, Freedom Movement, Constitution 22-22 Geography 18-20 Current Affairs 10 Total (Part A + Part B) 150 Questions/ 600 Marks

Highlights of UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Written Exam:

- The paper was conducted in Offline Mode at selected Examination Centers across different cities.

- The Exam is being conducted for the first time for female candidates also.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- The Question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part ‘B’ of General Ability Test was set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

- Mathematics Paper was held in the morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and each question was of 5 marks.

- General Ability Test (GAT) Paper will be held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) and each question was of 4 marks.

- There was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

- The candidates were not permitted to use the calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

- It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

- Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Important Points to Remember after UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Written Exam

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam held on 14th Nov 2021.