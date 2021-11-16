UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Question Paper PDF: Download Answer Key for English, GK & Maths Paper Released by Coaching Centres (Unofficial)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): UPSC CDS 2021 Written Exam was held on 14th November 2021 in Offline mode. The offline test was conducted in 3 shifts for the 3 papers- English Language, General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics. The first shift of CDS-2 (English) commenced at 9 am and concluded at 11 pm while the second shift for the GK paper has started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. The 3rd paper (Maths) was the last one held from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. Candidates who applied for IMA, AFA, and INA attended all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates attended only General Knowledge & English. Female candidates applied for the CDS exam under the posts of Officer Training Academy (OTA) only.

Below Pattern was followed in the UPSC CDS 2021 Written Exam:

Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes

Candidates must remember that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. Candidates who will clear the cutoff of the Written Exam will be shortlisted for the SSB interview Round. The SSB Interview carries equivalent marks as that of the written exam. For IMA/INA/AFA courses, the SSB Interview holds 300 marks and for OTA, the interview holds 200 marks.

Candidates who are able to fetch UPSC CDS Cut off Marks in the written exam and qualify for the SSB Interview make it into the final merit list prepared by the UPSC. Candidates’ selection for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA courses is made through this final merit list.

In this article, we have shared the question paper of the UPSC CDS 2 2021 Exam. The answer key for the UPSC CDS 2021 Paper-1, 2 & 3 has been shared below the question paper. So, let’s have a look at the UPSC CDS 2 2021 Question Paper and Answer Key:

UPSC CDS 2 2021 Question Papers & Answer Key PDF Download (Released by Coaching Centres)

CDS Answer Key for English (Tentative & Unofficial)

CDS-2 Answer Key 2021- English (Set-D) 1- a 2- a 3- a 4- d 5- c 6- b 7- c 8- d 9- c 10- b 11- a 12- c 13- c 14- b 15- b 16- b 17- b 18- c 19- a 20- c 21- a 22- a 23- c 24- a 25- b 26- d 27- c 28- b 29- c 30- a 31- a 32- a 33- d 34- b 35- c 36- a 37- c 38- c 39- a 40- b 41- b 42- b 43- b 44- a 45- c 46- b 47- d 48- a 49- c 50- c 51- c 52- d 53- b 54- b 55- a 56- d 57- c 58- c 59- b 60- b 61- b 62- a 63- b 64- a 65- d 66- a 67- d 68- a 69- a 70- d 71- b 72- c 73- d 74- d 75- a 76- d 77- d 78- c 79- b 80- d 81- b 82- a 83- c 84- b 85- d 86- a 87- c 88- a 89- c 90- b 91- c 92- a 93- c 94- a 95- b 96- b 97- c 98- a 99- d 100- c 101- d 102- * 103- a 104- b 105- a 106- b 107- d 108- c 109- d 110- b 111- a 112- c 113- c 114- d 115- a 116- * 117- * 118- c 119- c 120- c

CDS Answer Key for General Knowledge (Tentative & Unofficial)

CDS-2 Answer Key 2021- GK (Set-D) 1- a 2- b 3- c 4- d 5- b 6- b 7- a 8- d 9- a 10- b 11- b 12- c 13- c 14- c 15- b 16- d 17- c 18- a 19- a 20- b 21- c 22- d 23- b 24- b 25- a 26- d 27- d 28- c 29- b 30- a 31- b 32- b 33- a 34- c 35- b 36- a 37- a 38- a 39- a 40- c 41- b 42- a 43- c 44- d 45- a 46- a 47- c 48- b 49- a 50- b 51- d 52- c 53- b 54- b 55- d 56- b 57- a 58- c 59- b 60- b 61- c 62- b 63- a 64- a 65- c 66- a 67- a 68- a 69- b 70- a 71- a 72- a 73- d 74- c 75- * 76- b 77- b 78- d 79- b 80- d 81- b 82- a 83- a 84- d 85- a 86- b 87- c 88- b 89- c 90- c 91- c 92- d 93- b 94- d 95- d 96- * 97- a 98- b 99- d 100- b 101- c 102- c 103- a 104- b 105- c 106- b 107- a 108- c 109- * 110- d 111- b 112- a 113- a 114- d 115- b 116- c 117- b 118- a 119- a 120- a

The official UPSC CDS 2021 Answer Key will be released after a few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who would qualify for the CDS Exam 2021 Selection process will get admission into the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Air Force Academy (AFA) Hyderabad, Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai (Men & Women). UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually in February and September for recruitment of officer cadre in Army, Air Force, and Military. UPSC aims to recruit officers for the courses carried out by the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy through CDS Exam.