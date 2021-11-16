UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Cutoff Marks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA (Last Five Years CDS Exam)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSC CDS 2021 Exam which will be required to qualify for further selection in IMA/INA/OTA/AFA. So, let’s have a look at the Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks for UPSC CDS Exam.

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2021 Exam in Offline mode on 14th November 2021 (today). Based on the difficulty level of the questions in all the papers – General Knowledge (GK), English Language, and Elementary Mathematics, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam.

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam was held for 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Female candidates applied for the CDS exam under the posts of Officer Training Academy (OTA) only. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC CDS & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam:

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam (14th November 2021)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam consisted of three Papers – General Knowledge, English Language, and Elementary Mathematics consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 300 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1, 2 & 3 was of 2 Hours each:

Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA, and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 papers only - General Knowledge & English.

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks

UPSC will release the official CDS cut-off along with the declaration of CDS results. The CDS cutoff is released separately for the courses conducted by IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The written exam of CDS is of 300 marks and each section is 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks of each section are 20% of the total marks. Going by this, it becomes compulsory for candidates to score a minimum of 60 marks to qualify for the exam. However, the merit list is prepared on the basis of cut-off marks. Candidates need to score above the minimum qualifying marks to get a good rank on the merit list. The official cut-off marks are not available as of now. Check here the expected cut-off of the CDS 2021 Exam.

Courses Expected Cut off marks (Out of 300 Marks) Indian Military Academy (IMA) 130-140 Indian Naval Academy (INA) 115-125 Air Force Academy (AFA) 140-150 Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Male 90-100 Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Female 90-100

UPSC CDS Previous Year Exam Marks

UPSC CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under (2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016):

CDS (2) 2020 Cutoff

CDS (1) 2020 Cutoff

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate* Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 130 250 INA 118 242 AFA 143 274 OTA (Men) 93 173 OTA(Women) 93 177

*Subject to a minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper

CDS 2 2019 Official Cut off

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Minimum qualifying

marks in each subject Aggregate marks of last

qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 134 marks (i.e. 44.67%) 258 INA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 122 marks (i.e. 40.67%) 245 AFA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 148 marks (i.e. 49.33%) 272 OTA (Men) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 95 marks (i.e. 47.5%) 176 OTA(Women) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 95 marks (i.e. 47.5%) 179

CDS 1 2019 Cut off

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 116 242 INA 105 233 AFA 129 264 OTA (Men) 78 160 OTA(Women) 78 162

CDS 1 cut off 2018

Academy Written Exam Final Exam IMA 118 240 INA 98 225 AFA 138 279 OTA(Men) 69 154 OTA(Women) 69 150

*Subject toa minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper.

CDS 2 Cut off 2018

Marks of last qualified candidate Written Result Final Result Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 116 marks (i.e. 38.67%) 242 INA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 102 marks (i.e. 34%) 228 AFA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 131 marks (i.e. 43.67%) 253 OTA (Men) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 80 marks (i.e. 40%) 162 OTA (Women) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 80 marks (i.e. 40%) 163

CDS 1 Cut off 2017

Academy Written Exam Final Exam IMA 125 249 INA 118 241 AFA 144 268 OTA (Men) 82 163 OTA (Women) 82 164

CDS 2 Cut off 2017

Marks of last qualified candidates Written Result Final Result Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 120 marks (i.e. 40%) 244 INA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 111 marks (i.e. 37%) 237 AFA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 135 marks (i.e. 45%) 260 OTA (Men) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 86 marks (i.e. 43%) 167 OTA (Women) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 86 marks (i.e. 43%) 171

CDS 1 Cut off 2016

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of the last qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 72 214 INA 63 217 AFA 123 249 OTA (Men) 68 150 OTA (Women) 68 157

CDS 2 Cut off 2016

Marks of last qualified candidate Written Result FinalResult Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 105 marks (i.e. 35%) 227 INA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 90 marks (i.e. 30%) 225 AFA 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 135 marks (i.e. 45%) 258 OTA (Men) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 72 marks (i.e. 36%) 157 OTA (Women) 20 marks (i.e. 20%) 72 marks (i.e. 36%) 159

UPSC CDS Cutoffs Official PDFs

