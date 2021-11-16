UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Cutoff Marks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA (Last Five Years CDS Exam)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2021 Exam in Offline mode on 14th November 2021 (today). Based on the difficulty level of the questions in all the papers – General Knowledge (GK), English Language, and Elementary Mathematics, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam.
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam was held for 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Female candidates applied for the CDS exam under the posts of Officer Training Academy (OTA) only. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC CDS & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam:
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam (14th November 2021)
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam consisted of three Papers – General Knowledge, English Language, and Elementary Mathematics consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 300 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1, 2 & 3 was of 2 Hours each:
|
Subjects
|
No. of questions (MCQs)
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
English Language
|
120
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
100
|
120 minutes
|
Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA, and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 papers only - General Knowledge & English.
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks
UPSC will release the official CDS cut-off along with the declaration of CDS results. The CDS cutoff is released separately for the courses conducted by IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The written exam of CDS is of 300 marks and each section is 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks of each section are 20% of the total marks. Going by this, it becomes compulsory for candidates to score a minimum of 60 marks to qualify for the exam. However, the merit list is prepared on the basis of cut-off marks. Candidates need to score above the minimum qualifying marks to get a good rank on the merit list. The official cut-off marks are not available as of now. Check here the expected cut-off of the CDS 2021 Exam.
|
Courses
|
Expected Cut off marks (Out of 300 Marks)
|
Indian Military Academy (IMA)
|
130-140
|
Indian Naval Academy (INA)
|
115-125
|
Air Force Academy (AFA)
|
140-150
|
Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Male
|
90-100
|
Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Female
|
90-100
UPSC CDS Previous Year Exam Marks
UPSC CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under (2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016):
CDS (2) 2020 Cutoff
CDS (1) 2020 Cutoff
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
130
|
250
|
INA
|
118
|
242
|
AFA
|
143
|
274
|
OTA (Men)
|
93
|
173
|
OTA(Women)
|
93
|
177
*Subject to a minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper
CDS 2 2019 Official Cut off
|
Academy
|
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
|
Minimum qualifying
|
Aggregate marks of last
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
134 marks (i.e. 44.67%)
|
258
|
INA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
122 marks (i.e. 40.67%)
|
245
|
AFA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
148 marks (i.e. 49.33%)
|
272
|
OTA (Men)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
95 marks (i.e. 47.5%)
|
176
|
OTA(Women)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
95 marks (i.e. 47.5%)
|
179
CDS 1 2019 Cut off
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
116
|
242
|
INA
|
105
|
233
|
AFA
|
129
|
264
|
OTA (Men)
|
78
|
160
|
OTA(Women)
|
78
|
162
CDS 1 cut off 2018
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
IMA
|
118
|
240
|
INA
|
98
|
225
|
AFA
|
138
|
279
|
OTA(Men)
|
69
|
154
|
OTA(Women)
|
69
|
150
*Subject toa minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper.
CDS 2 Cut off 2018
|
Marks of last qualified candidate
|
Written Result
|
Final Result
|
Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject
|
Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
116 marks (i.e. 38.67%)
|
242
|
INA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
102 marks (i.e. 34%)
|
228
|
AFA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
131 marks (i.e. 43.67%)
|
253
|
OTA (Men)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
80 marks (i.e. 40%)
|
162
|
OTA (Women)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
80 marks (i.e. 40%)
|
163
CDS 1 Cut off 2017
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
IMA
|
125
|
249
|
INA
|
118
|
241
|
AFA
|
144
|
268
|
OTA (Men)
|
82
|
163
|
OTA (Women)
|
82
|
164
CDS 2 Cut off 2017
|
Marks of last qualified candidates
|
Written Result
|
Final Result
|
Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject
|
Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
120 marks (i.e. 40%)
|
244
|
INA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
111 marks (i.e. 37%)
|
237
|
AFA
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
135 marks (i.e. 45%)
|
260
|
OTA (Men)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
86 marks (i.e. 43%)
|
167
|
OTA (Women)
|
20 marks (i.e. 20%)
|
86 marks (i.e. 43%)
|
171
CDS 1 Cut off 2016
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
Aggregate marks of the last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
|
IMA
|
72
|
214
|
INA
|
63
|
217
|
AFA
|
123
|
249
|
OTA (Men)
|
68
|
150
|
OTA (Women)
|
68
|
157
CDS 2 Cut off 2016
|
Marks of last qualified candidate
|
Written Result
|
FinalResult
|
Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject
|
Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
20
|
marks
|
(i.e.
|
20%)
|
105 marks (i.e. 35%)
|
227
|
INA
|
20
|
marks
|
(i.e.
|
20%)
|
90 marks (i.e. 30%)
|
225
|
AFA
|
20
|
marks
|
(i.e.
|
20%)
|
135 marks (i.e. 45%)
|
258
|
OTA (Men)
|
20
|
marks
|
(i.e.
|
20%)
|
72 marks (i.e. 36%)
|
157
|
OTA (Women)
|
20
|
marks
|
(i.e.
|
20%)
|
72 marks (i.e. 36%)
|
159
UPSC CDS Cutoffs Official PDFs
Candidates can download official PDFs from the below-given links:
|
Year
|
CDS I Cutoff
|
CDS II Cutoff
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014