UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Cutoff Marks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA (Last Five Years CDS Exam)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSC CDS 2021 Exam which will be required to qualify for further selection in IMA/INA/OTA/AFA. So, let’s have a look at the Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks for UPSC CDS Exam.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 11:09 IST
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks
UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2021 Exam in Offline mode on 14th November 2021 (today). Based on the difficulty level of the questions in all the papers – General Knowledge (GK), English Language, and Elementary Mathematics, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam.

 

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam was held for 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Female candidates applied for the CDS exam under the posts of Officer Training Academy (OTA) only. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC CDS & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam:

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam (14th November 2021)

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam consisted of three Papers – General Knowledge, English Language, and Elementary Mathematics consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 300 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1, 2 & 3 was of 2 Hours each:

Subjects

No. of questions (MCQs)

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

120

100

120 minutes

English Language

120

100

120 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

100

100

120 minutes

Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA, and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 papers only - General Knowledge & English.

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks

UPSC will release the official CDS cut-off along with the declaration of CDS results. The CDS cutoff is released separately for the courses conducted by IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. The written exam of CDS is of 300 marks and each section is 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks of each section are 20% of the total marks. Going by this, it becomes compulsory for candidates to score a minimum of 60 marks to qualify for the exam. However, the merit list is prepared on the basis of cut-off marks. Candidates need to score above the minimum qualifying marks to get a good rank on the merit list. The official cut-off marks are not available as of now. Check here the expected cut-off of the CDS 2021 Exam.

Courses

Expected Cut off marks (Out of 300 Marks)

Indian Military Academy (IMA)

130-140

Indian Naval Academy (INA)

115-125

Air Force Academy (AFA)

140-150

Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Male

90-100

Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Female

90-100

UPSC CDS Previous Year Exam Marks

UPSC CDS 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under (2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 & 2016):

CDS (2) 2020 Cutoff

CDS (1) 2020 Cutoff

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

 

Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA

130

250

INA

118

242

AFA

143

274

OTA (Men)

93

173

OTA(Women)

93

177

*Subject to a minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper

CDS 2 2019 Official Cut off 

Academy 

 

Written Exam

Final Exam 

 

Minimum qualifying
marks in each subject

Aggregate marks of last
qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate 

IMA

20 marks (i.e. 20%) 

134 marks (i.e. 44.67%) 

258 

INA

20 marks (i.e. 20%) 

122 marks (i.e. 40.67%) 

245 

AFA

20 marks (i.e. 20%) 

148 marks (i.e. 49.33%) 

272 

OTA (Men)

20 marks (i.e. 20%) 

95 marks (i.e. 47.5%) 

176 

OTA(Women) 

20 marks (i.e. 20%) 

95 marks (i.e. 47.5%) 

179 

CDS 1 2019 Cut off 

Academy 

Written Exam

Final Exam 

 

Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate 

IMA

116

242

INA

105

233

AFA

129

264

OTA (Men)

78

160

OTA(Women) 

78

162

CDS 1 cut off 2018

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

IMA

118

240

INA

98

225

AFA

138

279

OTA(Men)

69

154

OTA(Women)

69

150

 *Subject toa minimum of 20 per cent marks in each paper.

 CDS 2 Cut off 2018

Marks of last qualified candidate 

Written Result

Final Result

Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject

Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

116 marks (i.e. 38.67%)

242

INA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

102 marks (i.e. 34%)

228

AFA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

131 marks (i.e. 43.67%)

253

OTA (Men)

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

80 marks (i.e. 40%)

162

OTA (Women)

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

80 marks (i.e. 40%)

163

CDS 1 Cut off 2017

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

IMA

125

249

INA

118

241

AFA

144

268

OTA (Men)

82

163

OTA (Women)

82

164

CDS 2 Cut off 2017

Marks of last qualified candidates

Written Result

Final Result

Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject

Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

120 marks (i.e. 40%)

244

INA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

111 marks (i.e. 37%)

237

AFA

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

135 marks (i.e. 45%)

260

OTA (Men)

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

86 marks (i.e. 43%)

167

OTA (Women)

20 marks (i.e. 20%)

86 marks (i.e. 43%)

171

 CDS 1 Cut off 2016

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

Aggregate marks of the last qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate

 

IMA

72

214

INA

63

217

AFA

123

249

OTA (Men)

68

150

OTA (Women)

68

157

CDS 2 Cut off 2016

Marks of last qualified candidate 

Written Result

FinalResult

Minimum qualifying marks in each Subject

Minimum aggregate marks of last qualified candidate

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA

20

marks

(i.e.

20%)

105 marks (i.e. 35%)

227

INA

20

marks

(i.e.

20%)

90 marks (i.e. 30%)

225

AFA

20

marks

(i.e.

20%)

135 marks (i.e. 45%)

258

OTA (Men)

20

marks

(i.e.

20%)

72 marks (i.e. 36%)

157

OTA (Women)

20

marks

(i.e.

20%)

72 marks (i.e. 36%)

159

UPSC CDS Cutoffs Official PDFs

Candidates can download official PDFs from the below-given links:

Year

CDS I Cutoff

CDS II Cutoff

2020

Download

Download

2019

Download

Download

2018

Download

Download

2017

Download

Download

2016

Download

Download

2015

Download

Download

2014

Download

Download

FAQ

Was there any negative marking in UPSC CDS 2 2021 Exam?

There was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers

Will there be any sectional Cut-off in UPSC CDS 2 2021 Exam?

No, there will be no sectional cut-off, however, separate cut-off will be released for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA)Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Male and Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Female
