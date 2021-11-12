UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam on 14th Nov: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Written Exam

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam on 14 th Nov: In this article, you will get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam. The exam will be conducted in offline mode on 14 th November 2021.

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam on 14th Nov: UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Written Exam will be conducted offline on 14th November 2021 for 339 vacancies in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Female candidates applied for the CDS exam under the posts of Officer Training Academy (OTA) only. Cracking Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So, we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam with a high score.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

Candidates need to revise the important topics as per the latest pattern and syllabus of the CDS Exam:

Subjects No. of questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes English Language 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates who have applied for IMA, AFA, and NA have to attend all the above 3 papers, while OTA Candidates have to appear for the first 2 papers only - General Knowledge & English.

Note:

- CDS Exam will be conducted in pen & paper mode (written).

- For courses of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, candidates need to attempt 340 questions in three sections - General Knowledge, English Language, and Elementary Mathematics.

- For Officers Training Academy (OTA) training course, candidates need to attempt only 240 questions of 200 marks from General Knowledge & English sections.

- There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for every wrong answer.

2. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there is a sectional time limit for each subject and there will be no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Practice Mock tests & Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to practice as many mock tests and previous year papers as they can to buck up their speed of solving papers.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of UPSC as mentioned in the link given below:

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.