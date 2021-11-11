UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for Female Candidates: To be Held for First Time on 14th Nov, Over 2 Lakh Women Applied

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for Female Candidates To be Held for 1 st Time on 14 th Nov: As per the source, over 2 Lakh woman candidates applied for UPSC NDA 2 2021 Exam. Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the NDA Exam for the first time for female candidates on 14 th November 2021.

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam for Female Candidates to be Held for First Time on 14th Nov: UPSC will conduct NDA & NA 2021 Exam on 14th November 2021 for Female Candidates for the first time. As per government sources, over 6 Lakh candidates apply for the NDA & CDS Defence exams every year. This year around 2 Lakh women candidates have applied for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam to be held in offline mode for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force. Prior to this, female cadets joined the Indian Army from Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, and the Indian Navy & Indian Air Force (IAF) from the Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, where they got admitted after their graduation.

Women’s Entry in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force through National Defence Academy (NDA) 2021

As per the media sources, NDA has already been working to add two more squadrons to its existing 18 and increase the annual intake of military cadets, considering a current shortfall in the number of armed forces officers. The academy is also trying to cater to a growing demand from foreign cadets and ground duty cadets of the IAF who were first admitted to the academy last year, as well as anticipating the need to admit women cadets. There have been talks to have around 120-150 women cadets in the NDA at a given time.

National Defence Academy is also preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. A separate panel is working out other modalities such as the physical fitness and medical parameters of the women cadets, including height, weight and eyesight.

UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam on 14th November

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2021 exam will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Paper Section (Marks) Number of Questions/ Marks Paper-1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes Mathematics 120 questions of 2.5 Marks (total 300 Marks) Paper-2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes English (Part-A) 50 Questions of 4 marks each General Knowledge (Part-B) 100 Questions of 4 marks each

Note:

- The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions

- The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

- Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

- In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

- Candidates must write the papers in their own hands. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

- The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

- The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).