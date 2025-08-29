Karnataka KCET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Out: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result today, August 29, 2025. The link to check the Karnataka UGCET counselling 2025 round 2 mock allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment result PDF here

To download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment results, students must visit the official website and login using their CET number. After the release of the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result, candidates allotted seats will be eligible to report to the colleges for admissions.

The link to download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link to download the Karnataka CET mock allotment result is also provided below.