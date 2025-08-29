Karnataka KCET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Out: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result today, August 29, 2025. The link to check the Karnataka UGCET counselling 2025 round 2 mock allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment result PDF here
To download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment results, students must visit the official website and login using their CET number. After the release of the KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result, candidates allotted seats will be eligible to report to the colleges for admissions.
The link to download the KCET 2025 round 2 mock allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link to download the Karnataka CET mock allotment result is also provided below.
Steps to Download KCET Round 2 Mock Allotment Result 2025
The KCET 2025 counselling round 2 mock allotment result will be available on the official website today. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 section
Step 3: Click on the KCET round 2 mock allotment result link
Step 4: Enter the CET number
Step 5: Download the mock allotment result for further reference
KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment
The KCET 2025 round 2 final allotment result will be displayed on the official website soon. Candidates who have grievances regarding the mock allotment can apply for changes before the publishing of the final allotment result. The last date to submit the changes for the mock allotment result is
