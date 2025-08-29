Meet IAS Saumya: From Hearing Loss at 16 to AIR 9 in Just 4 Months

UPSC Topper Saumya Sharma: Saumya Sharma’s UPSC journey is nothing short of inspiring. Losing 90-95% of her hearing at just 16, she did not let this setback deter her dreams. At age 23, she prepared for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) for only four months, without coaching, and aced it, securing an impressive All India Rank 9 in her first attempt. She didn’t even use the reservation policy and she gave her attempt from the General category. UPSC Topper Saumya Sharma: Educational & Family Background Saumya is a native of Delhi and has completed her education from Delhi itself. After completing her schooling, she pursued law from the prestigious National Law School, New Delhi. Her parents are medical professionals and were her biggest support during the tough times. When Saumya was in 11th grade, she started to lose major hearing power and at the very tender age of 16, she had to take the support of hearing aids.

Saumya’s Journey Before the UPSC In 2016, while still in her final year of law school, Saumya penned a powerful letter to the Delhi High Court, requesting extension of reservation in Judicial Services for students with hearing impairment. Her plea successfully resulted in inclusion, without litigation, with the then Chief Justice G. Rohini approved the extension. Saumya’s UPSC Preparation Journey Preparation period: Began just 4 months before Prelims in 2017

No coaching: She relied primarily on self-study and internet resources

Daily Schedule: Studied intensely for 5-6 hours a day

Current affairs: Made reading The Hindu and other reliable sources a core habit

CSAT: Took the qualifying CSAT seriously, practicing with SSC and Bank PO material to build confidence.

Mock tests and PYQs: Regularly attempted previous years’ papers and test series.

Optional subject: Choose Law as her optional, drawing on her strong legal foundation from law school.

Saumya Sharma’s Health Crisis During Mains Exam During her Mains exam, Saumya battles viral fever reaching up to 103°F. Her doctor parents administered saline thrice daily, and she even nearly fainted during GS2 but pushed through. Saumya Sharma’s Blog In her blog "Musings of a Curious Mind," Saumya shares poignant reflections: “The blood, sweat and tears were worth it... the journey has been real.”

She talks about the emotional waves, the struggles of prep, and the gratitude that followed her success Musings of a Curious Mind. She also reflects on facing life's challenges without succumbing to sympathy: “Sympathy lowers expectations, mine and others’... I wanted to avoid excuses.” Saumya Sharma’s journey is a shining example of how grit, focused effort, and refusal to be defined by limitations can pave the way to extraordinary success. Her story- losing her hearing, advocating for policy change, and clearing the IAS with rank 9 in just four months, is a powerful testament to dreams built on determination.