NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online for 550 Vacancies at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will close the online application process for NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 on August 30. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms can apply through the official website, newindia.co.in. The application window was opened on August 7.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies, including positions for both Generalists and Specialists. Graduates aged between 21-30 years are eligible to apply.
The selection process involves three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Interview. As per the official schedule, the NIACL AO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on September 14, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for October 29.
NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Last Date
NIACL issued the NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process to avoid getting their applications rejected. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
7 August 2025
|
Registration began on
|
7 August 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Online Form
|
30 August 2025
|
Phase-I Online Examination
|
14 September 2025
|
Phase-II Exam 2025
|
29 October 2025
NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link
Aspirants can either visit the official website or click on the direct application link provided below:
|
NIACL AO Application Form 2025
How to Apply Online for NIACL AO Recruitment 2025
Those who are yet to apply must follow the steps mentioned below to submit their NIACL AO application forms:
-
Visit the official website – newindia.co.in.
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.
-
Click on NIACL AO 2025 Apply Online link.
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
NIACL AO Application Fee 2025
For General and OBC categories, the application fee is Rs 850. However, candidates belonging to other categories need to pay Rs 100. The NIACL AO application fee must be paid online and is non-refundable.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC
|
850
|
SC/ST/PwD Category
|
100
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation