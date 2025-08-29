NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online for 550 Vacancies at newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will close the online application process for NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 on August 30. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms can apply through the official website, newindia.co.in. The application window was opened on August 7.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 550 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies, including positions for both Generalists and Specialists. Graduates aged between 21-30 years are eligible to apply.

The selection process involves three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Interview. As per the official schedule, the NIACL AO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on September 14, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for October 29.

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Last Date

NIACL issued the NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process to avoid getting their applications rejected. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the deadline.