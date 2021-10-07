Indian Military Schools & Colleges 2021 Entry for Female Candidates: After NDA Centre Allows Women in RIMC & RMS

Indian Military Schools & Colleges 2021 Entry for Female Candidates: Central Government has now decided to allow the Entry of Women Candidates in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) in addition to the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Indian Military Schools & Colleges 2021 Entry for Female Candidates: After allowing the participation of women candidates for the UPSC NDA 2021 Exam, Central Government has now decided to allow girls to get admission in Defence Ministry-run Rashtriya Indian Military College and Rashtriya Military Schools. These Educational Institutions are till now all-boys academies.

Centre Informed Women would be inducted in Defence Ministry-run Rashtriya Indian Military College and Rashtriya Military Schools

The Central Government in an affidavit said that to facilitate the induction of girls, there is need for authorising additional vacancies along with other associated infrastructure and administrative support in RIMC, and it would be done in a phased manner. Centre also said that girls will be allowed to appear in the all-India entrance examination to be conducted next year. All states and UTs compete for an average 25 seats bi-annually for RIMC.

Check Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

The government said that in the first phase, the capacity will be increased from 250 to 300 by inducting five girls every six months. “It is submitted that girls will be allowed to take the entrance exam scheduled in June 2022 for entry into RIMC,” it said.

Check Indian Army SSC Technical 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

“In phase 2, capacity will be increased from 300 to 350 to induct 10 girls every six months, and at the end of the expansion, RIMC will have 250 boys and 100 girls,” it said, adding that final expansion will be done by by 2027.

Check Indian Army RVC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Centre Informed Supreme Court that Women would be inducted in National Defence Academy (NDA)

On 22nd September 2021, Central government has informed the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to allow the induction of women into the armed forces through National Defence Academy (NDA). The Armed Forces took this decision after consultation with three Service Chief told by the Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Earlier Supreme Court Passed Interim Order Allowing Women to Appear for UPSC NDA Exams

On 18th August 2021 SC passed an interim order allowing women to appear in the National Defence Academy (NDA) Competitive Exam. The court slammed the policy decision of Army for not permitting women to appear in the NDA exam and said that it is based on ‘Gender Discrimination’. The court said that the present public interest petition raises the issue of violation of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Indian Constitution by denying the opportunity to eligible and willing female candidates to join the National Defence Academy. Women candidates should be given a chance to enrol, train and develop themselves in the National Defence Academy into future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.