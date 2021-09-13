Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Gender/Age Limit/ Educational Qualification Details

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the gender, age limit, upper age limit relaxation & educational qualification required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Navy 181 Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Vacancies.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy will begin the online application process from 18th September to 5th October 2021 for enrolment Short Service Commission Officers 181 vacancies June 2022 (AT 22) Course. Applications are invited from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specializations as under:-

Training Branches/Cadres/Specialisations Extended Naval Orientation Course General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.

Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Officer SSC Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 9th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 18th September 2021 Online Application Closing Date 5th October 2021 Course Commencement June 2022 Batch

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SSC OFFICER GENDER DETAILS

Branch-Wise Gender Details Branch/ Cadre Total Post Gender Executive Branch General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre 45 Men Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 04 Men & Women Observer 08 Men & Women (maximum of 03 women only) Pilot 15 Men & Women (maximum of 03 women only) Logistics 18 Men & Women (maximum of 06 women only) Education Branch Education 18 Men & Women Technical Branch Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] 27 Men Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] 34 Men Naval Architect (NA) 12 Men & Women

Note:

(a) Only one application can be filled by a candidate.

(b) Approximately 1000 candidates, who have chosen SSC (Pilot) entry will be considered for SSB/CPSS/Aviation Medical Examination. Remaining candidates will be considered for other entries chosen by them.

(c) Candidates must indicate their preference for other branches/cadres also, if they wish to be considered for those braches/cadres.

(d) Candidates will not be considered for branches/cadres that they have not selected.

(e) Candidates are advised to ascertain their eligibility for branches/cadres, with respect to applicable medical standards, prior to indicating their preference.

(f) Candidate will be allocated branches/cadres based on their merit and preference, subject to fulfilling other criteria such as education, medical standards etc.

(g) No equivalent stream of BE/ B.Tech /other qualifications other than those mentioned in para 2 above, will be considered valid for selection process at any stage

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SSC OFFICER AGE LIMIT

The Age Limit of the 181 Vacancies under the Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment are given below:

Branch Wise Age Limit Branch/ Cadre Total Post Born Between Executive Branch General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre 45 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003* Air Traffic Controller (ATC) 04 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jul 2001 Observer 08 02 Jul 1998 to 01 Jul 2003 Pilot 15 02 Jul 1998 to 01 Jul 2003** Logistics 18 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003 Education Branch Education 18 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jul 2001 Technical Branch Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] 27 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003* Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] 34 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003 Naval Architect (NA) 12 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jan 2003

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SSC OFFICER Educational Qualification

Candidates who have graduated or are in the final year, with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA from a University incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities/Autonomous Universities under UGC, Act 1956; IIT Act, 1961; AICTE Act, 1987; NITSER Act, 2007; IIIT Act 2014, or; Obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution recognised by the Government of India for the purpose or Engineering Degree/equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities established under AIU, Act 1973, can apply. The candidates will, however, be required to fulfil the educational qualifications stipulated above before joining INA. The candidates failing to meet stipulated educational criteria will not be permitted to join INA, Ezhimala. All SSB recommended candidates would be required to inform their final result of respective degree by 30th April 22 to Indian Navy on the email ID officer@navy.gov.in.

Branch Wise Age Limit Branch/ Cadre Educational Qualification Executive Branch General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. Air Traffic Controller (ATC) BE/B.Tech in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute / university with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Observer BE/B.Tech in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute / university with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Pilot BE/B.Tech in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute / university with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Logistics (i) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or (ii) MBA with First Class,or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class alongwith PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management, or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class Education Branch Education (i) First Class in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc. (ii) First Class in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. (iii) 55% in MA (History) (iv) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical) (v) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering (vi) BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems) Note (1): Candidates applying for the Education entry must have scored minimum of 60% marks in class X and class XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII. Technical Branch Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Aeronautical (ii) Aero Space (iii) Automobiles (iv) Control Engg (v) Industrial Engineering & Management (vi) Instrumentation (vii) Instrumentation & Control (viii) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation (ix) Marine (x) Mechatronics (xi) Metallurgy(xii) Production Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (vi) Electronics & Tele Communication (vii) Tele Communication (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xi) Instrumentation & Control (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics. Naval Architect (NA) BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (I) Aeronautical (ii) Aero Space (iii) ) Civil (iv) Mechanical/ Mechanical with Automation(v) Marine Engineering (vi) Metallurgy (vii) Naval Architecture (viii) Ocean Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design.

Note (1)

(a) Vacancies mentioned are tentative and may be changed depending on availability of training slots.

(b) *Merchant Navy Personnel. Candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master and born between 02 Jul 1992 and 01 Jan 2003 (both dates inclusive) can apply for Executive Branch entry (General Service) and Technical Branch entry (SSC Engineering) as per stipulations.

(c) **Commercial Pilot License (CPL) Holders. Candidates having valid CPL issued by DGCA (India) and born between 02 Jul 1997 to 01 Jul 2003 (both dates inclusive) can apply for Pilot entry as per eligibility criteria.

(d) NCC Candidates. NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will be given relaxation of 5% in cut off marks towards shortlisting for SSB subject to meeting following criteria:-

(i) Having NCC ‘C’ certificate of Naval/Army/Air Wing with minimum ‘B’ Grade.

(ii) Not served less than two academic years in the Senior Division, Naval/Army/Air Wing of the NCC.

(iii) ‘C’ certificate should not be dated prior to 01 Jun 2019.

(iv) The final selection will be subject to verification of the certificate by DGNCC/concerned NCC unit for its validity. Candidature of individual will be cancelled at any stage of selection/training/post commissioning, in case of false declaration, misinformation, concealing of information.

(iv) The mandatory minimum educational qualification in qualifying degree at all stages (SSB/Training/post commissioning) is 60%.

Medical Standards

For Details on Medical Standards/ Relaxation in Height and Weight, Tattoo, Pay & Allowances/ Group Insurance & Gratuity/Leave Entitlements/Duties of Officers, please visit the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment.