Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Selection Procedure: Check How Candidates will be shortlisted for 181 Short Service Commissioned Officer Posts

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Selection Procedure: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male & female candidates for a grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jun 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches/cadres/specializations as under:-

Training Branches/Cadres/Specialisations Extended Naval Orientation Course General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/ Hydrography Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular Air Traffic Controller/Observer/Pilot/ Logistics /Education/Technical (Engineering & Electrical) /Naval Architect.

Below are the important dates for Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment:

Indian Navy 2021 SSC Officer Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 9th September 2021 Online Application Opening Date 18th September 2021 Online Application Closing Date 5th October 2021 Course Commencement June 2022 Batch

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the selection procedure for the Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Exam.

Indian Navy SSC Officer 2021 Recruitment Selection Procedure

The selection procedure is as follows:-

(a) Shortlisting of application will be based on preference of entries and normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned in Join Indian Navy website (URL: - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation_ssc_jun_22.pdf ).

(b) BE/B.Tech. For candidates who have completed or in final year of BE/B.Tech, marks obtained upto fifth semester will be considered for SSB shortlisting.

(c) Non-Engineering Degree Programme. For candidates who have completed MCA, MBA,

MA, M.Sc, B.Sc and B.Com, marks obtained in all semesters will be considered. For candidates who are in final year, shortlisting will be based on pre-final year performance.

(d) Candidates selected in the final merit list will be required to submit the proof of completing

the qualifying degree with minimum 60% of marks by sending an email at the address officer@navy.gov.in . Candidates failing to meet the criteria will not be permitted to join the Academy.

(e) No communication will be entertained in this regard.

(f) Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through email or SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). Candidates are advised not to change their e- mail/mobile number till selection process is over.

(g) Change of SSB Centre for examination / interview is not permissible under any circumstances.

(h) Any correspondence regarding change of SSB dates be addressed to the call up officer of the concerned SSB on receipt of call up letter. Candidates are to download the call up letter on receiving intimation from IHQ-MoD (N) at SMS/email (provided by candidate in their application).

(j) No compensation is admissible in case of any injury sustained as a result of tests during SSB interviews.

(k) AC 3 tier rail fare is admissible for the SSB interview, if appearing for the first time for particular type of commission. Candidates are required to bring photocopy of the first page of pass book or cheque leaf where the name, A/C No. & IFSC details are mentioned, while appearing for SSB.

(l) Details of SSB procedure are available on Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Medical Exam

SSB recommended candidates are required to undergo a medical examination as applicable to their entry. Candidates of Pilot entry are required to undergo Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) followed by Aviation medical examination. Candidates for Observer entry are to undergo Aviation medical examination. Change of medical hospital/center is not permissible under any circumstances.

Merit List

Merit lists would be prepared separately for Extended NOC and Regular NOC based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed as per availability of vacancies in the respective course/entry.

Training

(a) Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates having Government of India, Ministry of Shipping & Transport Certificate of Competency (Foreign going) either as a Second Mate, Mate or Master, will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant.

(b) Officers of Extended NOC (General Service/Executive & Hydro) will undergo 44 weeks training at Naval Academy Ezhimala followed by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per extent regulation.

(c) Officers of regular NOC (all branches) will undergo 22 Weeks Naval Orientation Course.

(d) Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training. Any candidate who is found to be married or marries while under training, will be discharged from service and shall be liable to refund full pay & allowances drawn by him/her and other expenditure incurred on the candidate by the Government.

(e) If the officer voluntarily withdraws from initial training or resigns during the

probationary period, he/she shall be required to refund the cost of training in whole or in part, as may be determined by Govt. & all money received by him/her as pay & allowances from the Govt. together with the interest on the said money calculated at the rate in force for Govt loans.

(f) Candidates who fail to qualify the flying training (Pilot/Observers) will not be retained in Service.

Probation Period

Probation period for officers of all branches/cadres is two years. The probation period will commence from the date of grant of the rank of Sub Lt /Ag Lt and will terminate after two years or on completion of initial training (whichever is later). During probation the officers are liable to be discharged in case of unsatisfactory performance at any stage.

Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.