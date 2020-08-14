Join Indian Air Force (IAF) 2020: Check how to make a career in Indian Air force after 12th, Graduation & Post Graduation

Join Indian Air Force (IAF) 2020: Candidates who are aspiring to join Indian Air Force (IAF) can fulfill their dreams through several ways like AFCAT, NDA, NCC & CDS 2020 Exams under different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Here we have listed different ways through which a 12th Passed or a Graduate or a Post Graduate can make a career in Indian Air Force. So let’s look at all the career options for Defence aspirants in Indian Air Force:

NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) for Male 12th Passed-Higher Seniors Secondary (HSC)

The valiant boys could be part of the Indian Air Force family by applying for NDA (National Defence Academy). Candidates, short-listed for Indian Air Force after the initial selection procedure, go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishment. Thereafter, they are Commissioned as Permanent Commission Officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations.

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

Eligibility Criteria Under NDA

Age 16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Men only Educational Qualifications 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply. Physical Standards Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail

Branches

The entry through NDA is open for Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). All cadets of Flying branch and Ground duty (tech) would be offered B.Tech in NDA and cadets of Ground Duty (Non-tech) would be offered B.Sc Degree.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Short Service Commission Entry for Male & Female Graduates in Flying Branch

As a Graduate/ Engineer, candidates can enter the Flying branch through the Air Force Academy where shortlisted candidates are trained as a Fighter pilot or a Helicopter pilot or a Transport pilot and are part of various peace and wartime missions.

Candidates can apply through AFCAT for Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch. Short Service Commission in Flying branch is for 14 years with no further extension.

Eligibility Criteria Under AFCAT

Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). Upper age limit for Candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course). Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Gender Men and women Educational Qualifications · Minimum of 50% marks each in Maths & Physics at 10+2 level. · Graduates (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University who have attained minimum 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. · Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. · Final Year students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any backlog at the time of AFSB Testing and produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. Physical Standards Check AFCAT 2020 Detail Physical Standards

NATIONAL CADET CORPS (NCC) Special Entry for Male & Female Graduates in Flying Branch

As an Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ Certificate holder of the National Cadet Corps, candidates apply to the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force. Men & women can join the Air Force through this mode of entry. Permanent Commission offered for men and Short Service Commission for men and women.

Eligibility Criteria Under CDS

Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). Upper age limit for Candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Gender Men and women Educational Qualifications · Minimum 50% marks in each in Maths & Physics at 10 + 2 level. · Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. OR · BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent OR · Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. · Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any present backlogs at the time of AFSB Testing and produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. · NCC Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ certificate and validity of the certificate would be two years before the date of advertisement.

Candidates who apply for NCC Special Entry are called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB).

COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES (CDS) for Male Graduates in Flying Branch

As a Graduate/ Engineer, candidates can enter the Flying branch through the Air Force Academy where shortlisted candidates are trained as a Fighter pilot or a Helicopter pilot or a Transport pilot and are part of various peace and wartime missions. UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually for recruitment of officer cadre in Indian Air Force.

Eligibility Criteria Under CDS

Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Men only Educational Qualifications Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level)/BE/B Tech (Four Year Course). Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. No Percentage Bar for CDSE entry.

FOR GROUND DUTY (NON-TECHNICAL) BRANCHES

Managing human and material resources, the Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branch is the mechanism that steers the Indian Air Force.

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches

Age 20 to 26 Years for Graduates (at the time of commencement of course). Marital Status Candidates below the age of 25 years must be Unmarried. Nationality Indian Gender Both men and women

For Graduates

As a Graduate, you can join as an officer in any of the following Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches.

ADMINISTRATION BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for the efficient management of both human and material resources. Some of the officers of the Administration Branch are selected and trained to carry out the following duties also: · Air Traffic Controller – Involves maintaining an orderly flow of traffic and airspace management. · Fighter Controller – Involves close contact and supervision between the air and radar for effective airspace management. Educational Qualifications Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

ACCOUNTS BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for the efficient financial management of funds. You will also act as an internal auditor to ensure a zero-defect audit from outside agencies. Educational Qualifications B.Com degree (minimum three-year degree course) from a recognised university with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

LOGISTICS BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for materials management of all Air Force resources. You would ensure efficient supervision of inventories and involve in procurement processes of various ranges of equipment. Educational Qualifications Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

For Graduates & Post-Graduates

As a Graduate or a Post-Graduate you can join as an officer in any of the following Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches.

EDUCATION BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Educational Qualifications · Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline · For integrated courses (single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry), the minimum duration must be as per prevailing UGC guidelines with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together.

METEOROLOGY BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile As a Meteorology Branch Officer, you would be involved handling the latest satellite imagery and state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, you would render specific advice to the operators on all aspects of weather. Educational Qualifications Post Graduation Degree in any science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geo-physics/ Environmental Biology. All candidates should have scored a minimum 50% marks in aggregate in all papers of Post Graduation put together (provided Maths & Physics were studied at Graduation level with a minimum of 55% marks in both).

FOR GROUND DUTY (TECHNICAL) BRANCHES

As an officer in the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, candidates propel and manage a team to ensure that the Indian Air Force remains airworthy. They will be in charge of some of the most sophisticated equipment in the world by joining one of the sub-branches based on their qualification.

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for Ground Duty (Technical) Branches

Age 20 to 26 Years for Graduates (at the time of commencement of course). Marital Status Candidates below the age of 25 years must be Unmarried. Nationality Indian Gender Both men and women

Entry into the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch is through two schemes, both via AFCAT

AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING COURSE

For Engineering Students After completion of Engineering degree or while in your final year/semester of Engineering Gender For both Men and Women Commissioned Permanent Commission (for men) / Short Service Commission (For men and women) Marks Must have scored a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in any one of the listed disciplines For Final year students Final year students are eligible to apply provided they do not have any present backlog at the time of SSB testing and they produce provisional/ original degree issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION FOR AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING BRANCH

Depending upon your stream of Engineering, you could join one of the sub-branches of the Technical branch. Check the educational qualification required for the sub-branches.

As an Officer, a warrior, in the Air Force, candidates are tasked with upholding the constitution and protecting India’s freedom.