IAF AFCAT (2) 2020 Registration till 14th July (Tomorrow): Check Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision & Other Medical Standards

AFCAT (2) 2020 Registration will end on 14th July 2020 at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Indian Air force will be conducting AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam on 19th and 20th September 2020 for the recruitment of 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2020 Selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.
Below are important dates for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam
|
Issue of Notification
|
10th June 2020
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
15th June 2020 to 14th July 2020
|
AFCAT (2) 2020 Admit Card Download
|
4th September 2020
|
AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam
|
19 September 2020 and 20 September 2020
|
Course Commencement
|
July 2021
Check AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by the Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.
Check AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
One cannot get selected in Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.
Physical Fitness
Candidates are advised to be physically fit when you report for SSB in order to be able to undergo various tests at AFSB. You should aim to achieve an ability to run 01 mile (1.6 kms) in 10 minutes, 10 push ups and 3 chin ups.
Tattoos
Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearm (from inside of elbow to the wrist) and on the reverse side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing customs and traditions will be permitted on a case to case basis.
Narcotics
Use/possession of narcotics is banned. Candidate may be tested for presence of drugs in the body during Medicals and subsequently during training/ service career as an officer. If candidate is found to be using/ in possession of narcotics during any time of training/service career, candidate would be debarred from joining the Indian Air Force or be removed from service if already joined.
PHYSICAL STANDARDS
Let’s look at the Physical Standards for AFCAT (2) 2020 Recruitment
1. Height & weight
a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms (No concession for age/ sex/ region).
b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Non-technical) Branch is 157.5 cms. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cms. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cms less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cms less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).
Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.
|
Height and Weight Standards for Male
|
Height (in cm)
Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
15-17
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32 years
|
33-37years
|
152
|
46
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
54
|
153
|
47
|
47
|
51
|
55
|
55
|
154
|
47
|
48
|
51
|
56
|
56
|
155
|
48
|
49
|
52
|
56
|
56
|
156
|
48
|
49
|
53
|
57
|
57
|
157
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
158
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
159
|
50
|
51
|
55
|
59
|
59
|
160
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
59
|
60
|
161
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
60
|
60
|
162
|
52
|
53
|
57
|
61
|
61
|
163
|
52
|
54
|
58
|
61
|
62
|
164
|
53
|
54
|
59
|
62
|
63
|
165
|
53
|
55
|
59
|
63
|
63
|
166
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
63
|
64
|
167
|
54
|
56
|
61
|
64
|
65
|
168
|
55
|
57
|
61
|
65
|
65
|
169
|
55
|
57
|
62
|
65
|
66
|
170
|
56
|
58
|
63
|
66
|
67
|
171
|
56
|
59
|
64
|
66
|
68
|
172
|
57
|
59
|
64
|
67
|
68
|
173
|
58
|
60
|
65
|
68
|
69
|
174
|
58
|
61
|
66
|
68
|
70
|
175
|
59
|
61
|
66
|
69
|
71
|
176
|
59
|
62
|
67
|
70
|
71
|
177
|
60
|
62
|
68
|
70
|
72
|
178
|
60
|
63
|
69
|
71
|
73
|
179
|
61
|
64
|
69
|
72
|
73
|
180
|
61
|
64
|
70
|
72
|
74
|
181
|
62
|
65
|
71
|
73
|
75
|
182
|
62
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
183
|
63
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
184
|
64
|
67
|
73
|
75
|
77
|
185
|
64
|
68
|
74
|
75
|
78
|
186
|
65
|
68
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
187
|
65
|
69
|
75
|
77
|
79
|
188
|
66
|
69
|
76
|
77
|
80
|
189
|
66
|
70
|
77
|
78
|
81
|
190
|
67
|
71
|
77
|
79
|
81
|
191
|
67
|
71
|
78
|
79
|
82
|
192
|
68
|
72
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
193
|
68
|
73
|
79
|
81
|
83
|
+/- SD
|
6
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
Height and Weight standards for Female
|
Height (in cm) Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
20-25 Years
|
26-30 Years
|
148
|
43
|
46
|
149
|
44
|
47
|
150
|
45
|
48
|
151
|
45
|
48
|
152
|
46
|
49
|
153
|
47
|
50
|
154
|
47
|
50
|
155
|
48
|
51
|
156
|
49
|
52
|
157
|
49
|
53
|
158
|
50
|
53
|
159
|
51
|
54
|
160
|
51
|
55
|
161
|
52
|
55
|
162
|
52
|
56
|
163
|
53
|
57
|
164
|
54
|
57
|
165
|
54
|
58
|
166
|
55
|
59
|
167
|
56
|
60
|
168
|
56
|
60
|
169
|
57
|
61
|
170
|
58
|
62
|
171
|
58
|
62
|
172
|
59
|
63
|
173
|
59
|
64
|
174
|
60
|
64
|
175
|
61
|
65
|
176
|
61
|
66
|
177
|
62
|
67
|
178
|
63
|
67
|
+/- SD
|
5
|
5
Also Read:
Practice AFCAT Mock Test-1 Here
Practice AFCAT Mock Test-2 Here
Practice AFCAT EKT Mechanical Mock Test Here
Practice AFCAT EKT Computer Science Mock Test Here
Practice AFCAT EKT Electronic Science Mock Test Here
2. Visual Standard
Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry:
|
Branch
|
Maximum Limits of Refractive Error
|
Visual Acuity Errors
|
Colour Vision
|
F(P) including WSOs
|
Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph
Manifest Myopia: Nil
Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)
|
6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to
6/6 only for
Hypermetropia
|
CP-I
|
Aircrew other than F(P)
|
Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph
Myopia: -2.0D Sph
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl
|
6/24 in one eye and
6/36 in other,
correctable to 6/6 and 6/9
|
CP-I
|
Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph
Myopia: -3.5D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
|
CP-II
|
AE(M) AE(L)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
Wearing of glasses
will be compulsory
when advised
|
CP-II
|
Met
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-II
|
Accts/
Lgs/Edn
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-III
Physical Condition During Training Period
Prospective candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition to adapt to physical training at AFA which encompasses running, swimming, rope climbing and other forms of physical training/conditioning in which they would undergo mandatory tests during training. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition by following the under mentioned routine:-
(i) Running: up to 4 Km. in 15 minutes
(ii) Skipping
(iii) Push ups & Sit-ups: Minimum 20 each
(iv) Chin ups: 08
(v) Rope Climbing: 3 to 4 metres
(vi) Swimming (25 m)