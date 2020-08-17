AFCAT July 2020 Course Commences at Air Force Academy (AFA): Check Indian Air Force (IAF) Training Details - Duration of Training, Fitness, Pay/Stipend, Allowance, etc

AFCAT July 2020 Course Commences at Air Force Academy (AFA): Indian Air Force has commenced AFCAT July 2020 Course from 17th August Onwards at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad. The course for Administration, Education and Meteorology Branch Candidates will commence from 17th August 2020. The course for Flying and Aeronautical Engineering Branch will commence from 31st August 2020. Candidates who are in possession of “signed Joining Instructions” are to report at Reception Cell located on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad Railway Station /Hyderabad Airport on 14th to 16th August 2020 for Administration, Education and Meteorology Branch and 28th to 30th August 2020 for Flying and Aeronautical Engineering Branch.

Let’s look at the Indian Air force (IAF) Instructions for Training at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad in Detail:

TRAVEL

Candidates are entitled to travel by any mode of travel to Secunderabad, however, they are entitled for reimbursement of AC III rail fare by mail/express trains or actual fare whichever is less. They will be entitled to road mileage allowance as admissible under the rules to Grade II officers. They are supposed to travel at your own expense and the amount you are entitled to will be refunded at AFA Hyderabad. All candidates are to be in possession of train/ bus/air tickets and supporting documents to claim the same. Airmen candidates are entitled to travel by mode/ class entitled to their present rank from their unit to AFA.

RECEPTION

A Reception Centre will be established at Airport Hyderabad and Secunderabad Railway Station Exit Gate from 0900 hrs- 1800 hrs on the day of your arrival. Candidate’s move from Airport / Railway Station to Air Force Academy will be arranged by the Reception Centre. The Movement Control Officer (MCO) at the railway station can also be contacted for guidance.

REPORTING

Candidates are required to report for training on the due date and time as specified in the Call letter which has been sent to them by post /scanned copy by email. Reporting late without proper authority is not permissible. In case you report early please make your own arrangement until you report to Reception Centre as per laid down instructions.

DURATION OF TRAINING AND FITNESS

The duration of training and fitness are given in the subsequent paragraphs:-

The duration of training will be 74 weeks for Flying & Technical Branch and 52 weeks in case of Non-Technical branches. However, this period may be subject to variations due to service exigencies. The training at AFA demands a very high level of physical fitness. Outdoor activities are given equal importance as academics. Failure to achieve the desired standards in outdoor training and academics will result in termination of training. Candidates will be required to participate in athletics, cross country and games, so they should keep themselves fit to undertake physical exercise like sit ups, push-ups, short and long distance running, swimming etc. If they have any sportswear/ equipment like football boots, tennis racquet or golf sets, please bring them along. The minimum standards expected at AFA are given below:-

Male Candidates Event Age Bracket Minimum Standard 1.6 KM Upto 25 years of age <08.00 min 1.6 KM 26-30 years <09.00 min 100 mtr Upto 35 years of age 16 Sec Push-Up (in 01 min) Upto 35 years of age 20 Sit-Up (in 01 min) Upto 35 years of age 20 Chin-Up Upto 40 years of age 03 Swimming- 25 Mtr free style - Own time Jump (swimming) - 7.5 Mtr (Ht) Female Candidates Event Minimum Standard 1.6 KM <09.00 min 100 mtr 19 Sec Push-Up (in 01 min) 20 Sit-Up (in 01 min) 15 Chin-Up 02 Swimming- 25 Mtr free style Own time Jump (swimming) 5 Mtr

ACCOMMODATION

Candidates will be provided suitable accommodation during the period of training. It will be free of cost for those joining Flying/ Ground Duty Officer Courses whereas on rent as per government rates from Under Training Flying Officers (i.e. of Tech Courses / Met branch of Ground Duty Officer Course). Permission to live out under own arrangement will not be granted during training period.

MESSING

Free Messing will be arranged in the Flight Cadets’ Mess as per the entitlement. Candidates may be charged for allied services as per the current rates.

MEDICAL FITNESS

The standards of medical fitness are as under:-

(a) Free medical facilities will be provided to you during the training period. Please note that candidates will not be entitled to claim any compensation for any injury sustained while under training. If they have any injury or have fallen sick after your Air Force Medical Examination, they are required to intimate to AFA about the same on arrival.

(b) A medical certificate as per format at Appendix ‘B’ completed by the candidate and signed by a qualified medical practitioner is to be furnished to AFA on their arrival.

(c) Candidates are required to maintain your medical fitness throughout the training. Candidate’s medical examination was conducted at Air Force Medical Establishments to ascertain his/her medical fitness as per laid down standards (including body weight) before reporting for pre-commissioning training.

Another medical examination would be held immediately on your arrival at AFA and these standards will be reconfirmed. Candidates will be admitted for training only if they are found medically fit as per the laid down standards. In case they are found medically unfit (including on grounds of obesity) on arrival at AFA, they shall not be permitted to commence training and will be routed back. The ideal body weight requirements are given in the tables below:-

IDEAL WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS FOR DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS AND HEIGHTS OF MALE CANDIDATES (PERMISSIBLE UPTO 01 SD) Height in cm AGE RANGE 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 38-42 152 47 50 54 54 54 153 47 51 55 55 54 154 48 51 56 55 55 155 49 52 56 56 56 156 49 53 57 57 56 157 50 54 58 58 57 158 50 54 58 58 58 159 51 55 59 59 59 160 52 56 59 60 59 161 52 56 60 60 60 162 53 57 61 61 61 163 54 58 61 62 61 164 54 59 62 63 62 165 55 59 63 63 63 166 56 60 63 64 64 167 56 61 64 65 64 168 57 61 65 65 65 169 57 62 65 66 66 170 58 63 66 67 67 171 59 64 66 68 67 172 59 64 67 68 66 173 60 65 68 69 69 174 61 66 68 70 69 175 61 66 69 71 70 176 62 67 70 71 71 177 62 68 70 72 72 178 63 69 71 73 72 179 64 69 72 73 73 180 64 70 72 74 74 181 65 71 73 75 75 182 66 72 74 76 75 183 66 72 74 76 76 184 67 73 75 77 77 185 68 74 75 78 77 186 68 74 76 78 78 187 69 75 77 79 79 188 59 76 77 80 80 189 70 77 78 81 80 190 71 77 79 81 81 191 71 78 79 82 82 192 72 79 80 83 82 193 73 79 81 83 83 SD ± 6.3 7.1 6.6 6.9 6.8 IDEAL HEIGHT-WEIGHT CHART FOR DIFFERENT AGE GROUPS FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES (PERMISSIBLE UPTO 01 SD) Ht in cm Weight in Kg AGE RANGE 20 - 25 years 26 – 30 years 148 43 46 149 44 47 150 45 48 151 45 48 152 46 49 153 47 50 154 47 50 155 48 51 156 49 52 157 49 53 158 50 53 159 51 54 160 51 55 161 52 55 162 52 56 163 53 57 164 54 57 165 54 58 166 55 59 167 56 60 168 56 60 169 57 61 170 58 62 171 58 62 172 59 63 173 59 64 174 60 64 175 61 65 176 61 66 177 62 67 178 63 67 ± SD 5 5

The following procedure will be followed in respect of candidates who are either ‘Obese’ or ‘Overweight’:-

Obese.

(aa) Candidates would be routed back home and if eligible and willing be asked to report for the next course. He/ She would be informed in writing by Commandant AFA that should he/ she be found ‘Obese’ on reporting for the next course, their candidature would be cancelled.

(bb) In case candidates who were re-flighted for being ‘Obese” are still found to be ‘obese’ on reporting for the next course their candidature would be cancelled by the Competent Authority and they would be routed home immediately by Commandant AFA.

Overweight

(aa) Candidates found ‘Overweight’ will be allowed to join the training establishment as a Flight Cadet or a Under Trainee Officer. All Flight Cadets or Under Trainee Officers who are found ‘Overweight’ will be given a written warning (First) at this stage prior to commencement of training. His / her training will commence with an undertaking that in case he / she does not attain the ‘Normal’ weight criteria within 11 weeks (half the course duration), his / her training would be terminated. The weight of these Flight Cadets and Under-Trainee Officers would be checked every three weeks and at the completion of a total of 11 weeks. Those Flight Cadets or Under Trainee Officers who attain the ‘Normal’ weight criteria at any stage would not be checked any further. However, those Flight Cadets or Under-Trainee Officers who do not attain the ‘Normal’ weight criteria at the end of 11 weeks, would be administered a second written warning and a TRB for failure to be within Normal Weight criteria would be carried out. These Flight Cadets or Under Trainee Officer would be re-flighted to the next course and would be routed back home on completion of the TRB.

(bb) The weight of Flight Cadets and of Under-Trainee Officers who were routed back for being ‘Overweight’ would be checked on reporting for the next course to ascertain if they are within the ‘Normal” weight criteria. If the Flight Cadet or Under-Trainee Officer is found to be with the ‘Normal’ weight criteria, his / her training would commence. However, if the Flight Cadet or Under-Trainee Officer is still found outside the ‘Normal’ weight criteria, he / she would be given third written warning. A TRB would be carried out for termination of training and the Flight Cadet or Under-Trainee Officer would be routed home on completion of the TRB, i.e. the Cadetship / Under Trainee Officer status would be cancelled in accordance with the extant orders / instructions.

LEAVE/ DISCIPLINE

Conditions pertaining to leave and discipline are given as:-

(a) While under training, no leave will be granted except on medical or compassionate grounds. Wedding ceremonies, festivals and similar occasions will not be considered as compassionate reasons for leave. Grant of leave will always be subject to exigencies of training. If a trainee fails to report at the Academy after expiry of the leave period, his / her commission / Cadetship is liable to be terminated in absentia. Cost of training and other expenses upon such termination become payable by him / her or his / her guarantor to the government, as in the case of voluntary withdrawal from training.

(b) While undergoing training at AFA, you will be governed by the rules and regulations in force and those which may be laid down in future. An indifferent attitude towards training may amount to deliberate failure and termination of training and he / she may be required to pay the entire cost of training. U/T Flying Officers / Flight Cadets considered undisciplined and suspended on these grounds will be debarred from entering Defence Services in any capacity. Technical & Met branch trainee officers will be governed by AF Act 1950 and Rules thereof. Therefore, they may be tried by a Court Martial or punished otherwise for any of the offences as laid down in the Act.

(c) Ex-airmen Cadets / Under-Trainee Officers are entitled for free railway conveyance of FRW by entitled Class, once annually during the term break to and from their homes.

CLOTHING

To equip candidates with correct kitting requirements during training, as also subsequently during their service career, post commissioning, certain items (including various uniforms) will be issued to them on their arrival at AFA, whose payment will be effected through the outfit Allowance which they will be entitled to. Certain other items will also be issued to them on arrival at AFA and payment effected subsequently. Some of these items are:-

Curtains Pillows Swimming Costume Rain Coat Water Bottle Glass drinking Coffee Mugs Table Lamps Buckets & Mug Blanket Hangers 04 Bed sheets and 02 Pillow Covers Sport Shoes (One Pair, predominantly white colour)

Candidates should be in possession of the following items of clothing on arrival at AFA:-

Towels (Minimum 02)

Slippers

Mosquito Net (Single bed)

Handkerchief White (One dozen)

Night Suit (As per requirement, min 02 pairs)

Dressing Gown (01)

Alarm Clock

Hangers (Six)

Electric Iron (01)

Pillow covers white (Standard Size) (Minimum two)

Bed sheets white minimum two

Sports Shoes (One pair running shoes predominantly white colour of reputed brand)

Shirts White full sleeves – Two (Tie collar, single pocket, single stitching)

Trousers White – Two (side pockets, single pleat, side buttons on waist line for adjustment without belt loops, narrow bottom 18”)

To ensure uniformity and correctness of pattern, the following items will be issued to the candidates by the Academy on payment / issue, as applicable

(a) Sports T-shirts Squadron colour : Two

(b) Academy Blazer : One

(c) Black Socks Nylon : Two pairs

(d) Air Force Tie : One

(e) Academy Tie and Scarf : One each

(f) Shorts White : Two

(g) T-shirts White : Two

(h) Trousers White : Three

(j) Shirts White full sleeves : Three

(k) Socks White : Two pairs

(l) Black Shoes : One pair

In case of airmen candidates, the cost of the items listed above would be met from the pay and allowances that they receive during their training at AFA.

The Academy has a well-stocked Unit Run Canteen, to meet day to day requirements. AFA has a State Bank of India branch operating within the campus and an ICICI ATM.

POCKET ALLOWANCE

You must carry at least Rs 10,000/- as pocket allowance to meet your initial kitting requirements. This is to meet the cost of kit issued to you and not covered by outfit allowances. This may be carried by a DD to be in favour of PMC, Flight Cadets’ Mess payable at SBI Dundigal/ Secunderabad/ Hyderabad.

Candidates joining Technical Courses are advised to bring the books listed below:

Microprocessor and interfacing by Douglas Hall

Microprocessor Systems, the 8086/88 family by Liu and Gibson

Teach yourself Unix Common for AE (Electronics)

Any DOS Preliminary Book and AE (Mechanical) streams

Unix Programming by Rebecca Thomas

‘C’ Programming language by Kerningam,Ritche

Theory and Problems in programming language ‘C’ Schaum series by Bryan Gottfried

Automobile Engineering – for Mechanical stream

Text book on Communication Engineering, Radar and Microwave Engineering-Electronics stream

RESIGNATIONS / WITHDRAWAL

Please note that in case a candidate wish to withdraw from training for any reason whatsoever or refuse to accept the commission, if offered, he/she will be required to pay the entire cost of training to the Government as per the undertaking given by them/ their parents/ guarantor. This amount will have to be deposited by the candidate before his/her resignation or request for withdrawal from training is forwarded to the higher authorities by the Training Institute.

DOCUMENTS

Following documents, duly completed, must be handed over to the Training Coordination Officer on arrival, without which you will not be permitted to join course:-

Undertaking as to Form of Oath / Affirmation as per Appendix-A” (Please refer para 29 also).

Medical certificate as per Appendix ‘B’

Declarations etc. duly executed / completed as per Appendices ‘C’ to ‘E’ & ‘J’.

All Original Certificates from 10 th standard to the qualifying examination.

standard to the qualifying examination. Passport size photographs (min 15 photographs).

PAN Card

Aadhar Card

Driving License (DL)

Voter ID

Passport

(Of the documents mentioned from sub para (h) to (k), one is mandatory)

Note: Candidates should have PAN card on arrival. If not in possession, must have applied for the same prior to reporting for training. This is required to facilitate payment of stipend. Candidates are advised to open bank a/c with SBI or any national bank that are having core banking facilities, prior to reporting to AFA.

MISCELLANEOUS

Candidates are neither allowed to keep any pets nor any private servants at AFA. Use of the following items is not permissible, so please do not bring them:-

Music / Wireless sets. Motor Cycles, Bicycles and Cars. Air Guns, Pistols, Fire arms and ammunitions. Articles of value such as jewellery etc. Electric heaters. Radio/Transistors. Mobile Phone(s).

WILL

You are required to execute a ‘WILL’, the text of which is given at Appendix ‘F, and hand over the same at AFA.

MARRIAGE

Candidates less than 25 years of age are required to be unmarried in order to join training. ‘Unmarried’ excludes widows and divorcees even though without encumbrances. However, marriage is no bar for candidates above 25 years. However, you will not be permitted to marry during the period of training nor will you be allowed to live with family during the period of training (living in or out), even if you are above 25 years of age and married.

CHARACTER AND ANTECEDENTS

Candidate’s Permanent Commission on probation/ Short Service Commission on probation/ Provisional Short Service Commission is subject to satisfactory verification of his/her character and antecedents by the police/ civil Government authorities. His/her commission will be terminated forthwith in the event of adverse report being received from the police/ civil Government authorities or in the case of non-submission of original degree certificates.

PAY / STIPEND

(a) For Flying / Ground Duty Branches. As a Flight Cadet, you will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56100/- per month for the full period of training. On successful completion of training, you will be commissioned in the rank of Flying Officer.

(b) For Met branch only. Your stipend will be converted to pay for all purposes on successful completion of training with retrospective effect and the allowances admissible on such pay will be paid thereupon on such conversion.

(c) For Tech Branches. On commissioning, your pay will be in the integrated pay band of a U/T Flying Officer.

GROUP INSURANCE

Candidates will be insured under the Air Force Group Insurance Scheme (on contribution) as applicable.

Gratuity - On completion of their tenure they shall be paid Gratuity at the rates applicable.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The candidate will be administered an Oath/ Affirmation of allegiance (as per the format mentioned in Appendix-A) at the appropriate phase of your training (in respect of UTFOs)/ upon commissioning (in respect of other Flight Cadets). Should he/she fail to take such oath/ affirmation, his/her training/ commission shall be terminated and he/she shall be liable to repay to the government the entire training costs and other expenses and for this purpose, his/her failure shall be deemed to be due to a cause within your control. He/she shall also be debarred from joining the IAF at any time in the future. Further, failure to take an oath/affirmation of allegiance even after commissioning, as and when directed by the authority, will entail termination of his/her commission on that ground. Officers will remain on probation for a period of six months in case of Permanent Commission Officers and one year in case of Short Service Commission Officers. Airmen candidate will be governed by AFI 20/76 during the training period.

Terms and conditions of service for various branches are as governed by government rules amended from time to time.