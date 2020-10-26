AFCAT 2020 AFSB Interview Selection Process: Check IAF AFSB Testing 2-Stage Procedure, Medical Exam Details & Preparation of Final Merit List

AFCAT 2020 AFSB Interview Selection Process: Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam at its official website afcat.cdac.in on 20th October 2020. Shortlisted candidates were asked to select AFSB Interview Date and Venue till 25th October 2020 (11:00 AM). Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 256 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview Details

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.

As per the official notification released by IAF, AFSB Interview for meteorology branch will be conducted from 2nd November for male candidates and 9th November for women candidates.

Physical Fitness - Candidates are advised to be physically fit when you report for SSB in order to be able to undergo various tests at AFSB. You should aim to achieve an ability to run 01 mile (1.6 kms) in 10 minutes, 10 pushups and 3 chin-ups.

Tattoos - Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of the forearm (from inside of elbow to the wrist) and on the reverse side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable. Tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing customs and traditions will be permitted on a case to case basis.

Narcotics - Use/possession of narcotics is banned. The candidate may be tested for the presence of drugs in the body during Medicals and subsequently during training/ service career as an officer. If the candidate is found to be using/ in possession of narcotics during any time of training/service career, the candidate would be debarred from joining the Indian Air Force or be removed from service if already joined.

AFSB TESTING (2 Stages)

Shortlisted candidates need to undergo following tests wherein their suitability and potential as an Officer in the Indian Air Force will be assessed.

STAGE I TESTING

Officer Intelligence Rating Test

Picture perception and Discussion Test

Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with Picture Perception and discussion test will be conducted on the first day. Stage-I test is a screening test and only those who qualify would undergo subsequent testing. All Stage-I qualified candidates would be subjected to document check to ascertain their eligibility for the branches applied for. Candidates who either do not qualify in Stage-I or do not meet the required eligibility criteria would be sent back on the first day itself.

STAGE II TESTING

All STAGE-I qualified candidates undergo the following tests as part of STAGE-II testing during the next four to five days. Psychological test, Group Tests and Interview would commence after document check for the next five days. The fifth day is for CPSS testing (Flying branch).

Psychological Tests are written tests that are conducted by a Psychologist.

Group Tests are interactive indoor and outdoor activities which are a combination of mental and physical work.

The interview involves a personal conversation with an Interviewing Officer.

Candidates who have applied for flying branch and have been recommended will also have to undergo a Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test.

These tests will be explained to the candidates in detail before they are conducted at the Selection Board.

Documents Required During AFSB Testing

Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-

(i) AFCAT Admit Card.

(ii) Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. No other certificate will be accepted for verification of Date of Birth.

(iii) Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2 (issued by the relevant Board).

(iv) Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. Provisional Certificate issued by college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable.

(v) In case of final year/ semester students, a Certificate from the College Principal, clearly mentioning the following aspects annotated with proper stamp and seal of the Institution is required:-

(aa) Name of the College.

(ab) Name of the University.

(ac) Discipline in which Graduation/ Post Graduation obtained.

(ad) Aggregate Percentage.

(ae) Likely Date of Declaration of Final Result (in DD/MM/YYYY Format).

(vi) Two attested photocopies of each of the above-mentioned certificates.

(vii) Original NCC Certificate (if applicable).

(viii) NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings.

(ix) Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable.

(x) Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance)

(xi) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against a white background for documentation.

Conduct of Medical Examinations by IAF

If the candidate is recommended by the Selection Board, he/she will be sent for the medical examination either at Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), New Delhi or Institute of Aviation Medicine, Bengaluru.

Preparation of All India Merit List by IAF

An All India Merit List is compiled on the basis of candidate’s performance in the written test and AFSB interview, subject to being medically fit. Based on the vacancies available in various branches/ sub-branches, joining instructions are issued to join one of the Training establishments.

To be acceptable, candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF. Candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests. The form and manner of communication of the result of the examination to individual candidates shall be decided by the IAF in their discretion. 10% of the vacancies are reserved for NCC Air Wing Senior Division 'C' certificate holders in Ground Duty (Technical and Nontechnical) Branches. Allotment of PC/ SSC in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) Branches would be based on the number of vacancies, performance in the selection process and the choice given by the candidates.