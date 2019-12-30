AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam on 22-23 Feb 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

Indian Air Force is going to conduct AFCAT 2020 Exam on 22nd to 23rd February 2020 for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. AFCAT 2020 Exam Admit Cards have been released at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Before appearing for the AFCAT 2020, candidates must go through the Exam Pattern and Syllabus in detail. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest Exam Pattern and detailed Syllabus of AFCAT 2020 Exam.

AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The AFCAT 2020 Selection process consists of three phases – Written Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

Phase-1: AFCAT 2020 Written & EKT Exam Pattern

The AFCAT Written Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Written Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates both AFCAT Written Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 45 Minutes

Note:

1. Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.

2. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam

3. 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

4. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.

5. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

AFCAT 2020 Written Exam Syllabus

The standard of Numerical Ability Questions will be of Matriculation level. The standard of questions in other subjects will be of graduation level (Indian University).

AFCAT 2020 Written Exam Syllabus Subjects Topics English Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases General Awareness History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams) Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability

An online Practice Test (for AFCAT & EKT) is available on the IAF website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). AFCAT AFSB Entry: Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are required to choose AFSB date and venue by themselves on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.

Physical Fitness: Candidates are advised to be physically fit when you report for SSB in order to be able to undergo various tests at AFSB. You should aim to achieve an ability to run 1 mile (1.6 kms) in 10 minutes, 10 push ups and 3 chin ups.

Tattoos: Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearm (from inside of elbow to the wrist) and on the reverse side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand.

Narcotics: Use/possession of narcotics is banned.

AFSB Interview would consist of three stages as given below:

Stage-I: Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with Picture Perception and discussion test will be conducted on the first day. Stage-I test is a screening test and only those who qualify would undergo subsequent testing. All Stage-I qualified candidates would be subjected to document check to ascertain their eligibility for the branches applied for. Candidates who either do not qualify in Stage-I or do not meet the required eligibility criteria would be sent back on the first day itself.

Stage-II: Psychological test will be conducted on Day 1 (Afternoon) and the Group Tests and Interview would commence after document check for the next five days.

Stage-III For Flying Branch: Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) would be administered to recommended candidates only. This is once in a lifetime test. Candidates who have failed the CPSS/PABT in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible.

Phase-3: Final Selection after Medical Test

Final Merit List: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in written examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF. Candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the AFSB tests.

Training. Candidates recommended by the AFSBs and found medically fit by appropriate medical establishment are detailed for training strictly on the basis of merit and availability of vacancies in various branches/ sub branches.

(a) Date and Duration of Training: Training is scheduled to commence in the first week of January 2021 for all courses. The approximate duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments.

(b) Physical Conditioning: Prospective candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition to adapt to physical training at AFA which encompasses running, swimming, rope climbing and other forms of physical training/conditioning in which they would undergo mandatory tests during training. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition by following the under mentioned routine:-

1. Running: up to 4 Km in 15 minutes.

2. Skipping

3. Push ups & Sit-ups: Minimum 20 each

4. Chin ups: 08

5. Rope Climbing: 3 to 4 metres

6. Swimming (25 m)

After admission to Air Force Academy, candidates will not be considered for any other commission. They will not be permitted to appear for any interview or examination after they have been finally selected for training in AFA. No request for withdrawal of candidature received from a candidate after he/she has submitted his/her application will be entertained under any circumstance. PAN Card, Aadhaar card and account in SBI/ Nationalized Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy (AFA).