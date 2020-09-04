AFCAT 2020 Exam Postponed to 3rd & 4th October: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack AFCAT (2) 2020 Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam

AFCAT 2020 Exam Postponed to 3rd & 4th October: Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially postponed the exam dates of the AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam and rescheduled the exam on 3rd & 4th October 2020. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for AFCAT 2020 Exam:

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of AFCAT 2020 Exam. The AFCAT 2020 Selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

Note: Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam. 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

2. Start Your Preparation Early and Build a Study Plan

The next step is to start your preparation at an early stage for clearing all the phases of AFCAT Exam. It will ensure that you are able to cover each subject and topic thoroughly and also have some time remaining for revision. For cracking all the phases of AFCAT Exam, students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

A good study plan should involve a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of exam. Time table will help you to schedule and keep track of all the topics which you have already covered and which are left. The objective of the study plan is to facilitate time management skills which will be beneficial for you in future. Try not to flood your time table with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy. Remember that working smarter is more beneficial than working harder. So, devote your time in practicing important topics first.

3. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading habit can help you in many ways during the preparation of the AFCAT Exam. Try to read daily to develop a sound understanding of General Knowledge and Current Affairs topics. Read Magazines, Newspapers, Year Books and other relevant content to keep your General Awareness upto date. Always keep a check on worldwide and national news of democratic importance.

Also, if you are attempting the English Language Section in the Exam, then it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

4. Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing previous year papers and mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. They can help in identifying important and scoring topics. Regular practice will help in improving time management skills and achieving a high score in the exam.

You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

Given below are the AFCAT Exam Previous Question Papers:

5. Keep a Check on your Physical and Medical Fitness

The final allocation/selection for admission to will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Therefore, one cannot get selected in Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Maintain your weight as per the standards specified by the commission in accordance with your height. Prepare for the running segment of the test by walking or jogging first, especially if you need to increase your endurance. Also, begin working out several weeks or even several months before you are scheduled to take the physical fitness test. Do not wait until the last minute to start preparing.

The key to cracking AFCAT 2020 Exam is to follow a proper study and fitness plan which should comprise of both studies and physical activities. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking AFCAT 2020 Exam.