This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 01 September

Every day has a story behind it. Have you ever stopped to wonder what happened on September 1 through the ages? It's a date marked by triumph, tragedy, and turning points.
On this day in 1715, France's long-reigning King Louis XIV died after 72 years on the throne, ushering in the reign of his great-grandson, Louis XV.
In 1923, Japan was rocked by the Great Kantō Earthquake that claimed over 100,000 lives. And in 1939, the world plunged into war when Germany invaded Poland, sparking World War II.
This article will take you through some of the most monumental moments, from daring rescues and tragic disasters to discoveries and beginnings that have shaped our world. Let's begin on September 1 and explore the echoes of history.
What Happened on this Day – September 01?
Here's what happened in history on September 01:
Emma M. Nutt Becomes First Woman Telephone Operator (1878)
- On this day in 1878, Emma M. Nutt of Boston became the first female telephone operator in the world.
- Until then, teenage boys handled calls—but they were rude, played pranks, and swore.
- Emma's hiring marked a turning point for women in telecommunications.
King George III Refuses the Olive Branch Petition (1775)
- Representatives from the Continental Congress presented the Olive Branch Petition to Britain, hoping to avoid war.
- King George III refused to receive it, shutting down hopes for reconciliation.
Sam Mason Survives Attack on Fort Henry (1777)
- Patriot Captain Samuel Mason commanded Fort Henry on the Ohio frontier.
- On September 1, Native American allies of the British launched an attack.
- Mason survived, enhancing his reputation on the frontier.
Aaron Burr Acquitted of Treason (1807)
- Former U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr was tried for allegedly plotting to annexe territory and establish a separate republic.
- On this date, he was acquitted, as his actions did not constitute treason under the law.
Jenny Lind Arrives in New York (1850)
- The celebrated opera star Jenny Lind arrived in New York under the invitation of P.T. Barnum.
- Her tour ignited an opera craze and broke box office records across the U.S.
Confederate Forces Abandon Atlanta (1864)
- Confederate troops under General John Bell Hood retreated from Atlanta after Union General Sherman cut off supplies and bombarded the city.
- Atlanta fell the next day, a pivotal moment in the Civil War.
American Soldier Writes About Poison Gas (1917)
- On September 1, WWI soldier Stull Holt penned a letter home describing poison gas attacks he witnessed on the Western Front.
- Holt later joined the American Air Service.
Great Kantō Earthquake Strikes Japan (1923)
- A devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Tokyo and Yokohama just before noon.
- It destroyed many structures and killed approximately 105,000 people.
Germany Invades Poland (1939)
- Nazi Germany, with Slovakia, launched an invasion of Poland, beginning World War II in Europe.
First Japanese Player in MLB (1964)
- Masanori Murakami debuted for the San Francisco Giants, becoming the first Japanese player in Major League Baseball.
Charles de Gaulle Criticises U.S. Vietnam Policy (1966)
- Speaking before 100,000 in Phnom Penh, President Charles de Gaulle urged the U.S. to withdraw troops from Vietnam to pave the way for peace.
Qaddafi Leads Coup in Libya (1969)
- At age 27, Muammar al-Qaddafi led a coup against King Idris I, taking control of Libya.
Pittsburgh Pirates Field All-Black Lineup (1971)
- The Pirates made history by starting the first all-Black and Latino lineup in MLB on September 1, beating the Phillies 10–7, though news coverage was scarce.
Bobby Fischer Wins World Chess Championship (1972)
- Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky in Reykjavik, becoming the first American to hold the World Chess Championship.
Korean Air Lines Flight 007 Shot Down (1983)
- Soviet jet fighters shot down a Korean Air Lines plane that had strayed into Soviet airspace—269 lives were lost.
Titanic Wreck Found (1985)
- A joint U.S.–French expedition located the wreck of the Titanic about 400 miles off Newfoundland.
Airbags Mandatory in U.S. Cars (1998)
- Legislation took effect requiring airbags in all cars and light trucks sold in the U.S., inspired by Navy torpedo technologies.
First Muslim Holiday U.S. Postage Stamp Issued (2001)
- The U.S. Postal Service released a stamp honouring Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. It featured gold calligraphy reading "EID GREETINGS".
Beslan School Siege Begins (2004)
Chechen separatists took over 1,000 hostages—primarily children—at a school in Beslan, Russia. The siege ended three days later, with over 330 casualties.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 01?
September 01 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Padma Lakshmi (1970- )
- Indian-American model, author, and television host known for Top Chef and Taste the Nation.
Lily Tomlin (1939- )
- Comedian, actress, and writer recognised for Nashville, 9 to 5, and the TV series Grace and Frankie.
Gloria Estefan (1957- )
- Grammy-winning Cuban-American singer behind hits like "Get on Your Feet" and "Conga".
Died on This Day
Louis XIV of France (1715)
- The "Sun King", who ruled France for 72 years, died on September 1, 1715, four days before his 77th birthday.
Titanic's "Last Passenger Pigeon" (1914)
- The last known passenger pigeon died in captivity at the Cincinnati Zoo on this day.
Ann Harding (1981)
- American actress and leading lady of the 1930s, she passed away on September 1, 1981.
Albert Speer (1981)
- The German Nazi architect and war minister died on this day in 1981.
Jimmy Buffett (2023)
- The beloved American singer-songwriter, famous for "Margaritaville”, died on September 1, 2023.
Dean Jones (2015)
- The American actor known for Disney classics such as The Love Bug passed away on this date in 2015.
Erick Morillo (2020)
- The American DJ and music producer famous for "I Like to Move It" died on September 1, 2020.
Barbara Ehrenreich (2022)
- The American writer and journalist passed away on September 1, 2022.
Other Notables
- Jacques Cartier, a French explorer, died in 1557.
- Siegfried Sassoon, English war poet, died in 1967.
- William Clark, American explorer (of Lewis and Clark fame), died in 1838.
- Hal David, American lyricist (who wrote famous songs with Burt Bacharach), died in 2012.
