This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 01 September

Every day has a story behind it. Have you ever stopped to wonder what happened on September 1 through the ages? It's a date marked by triumph, tragedy, and turning points.

On this day in 1715, France's long-reigning King Louis XIV died after 72 years on the throne, ushering in the reign of his great-grandson, Louis XV.

In 1923, Japan was rocked by the Great Kantō Earthquake that claimed over 100,000 lives. And in 1939, the world plunged into war when Germany invaded Poland, sparking World War II.

This article will take you through some of the most monumental moments, from daring rescues and tragic disasters to discoveries and beginnings that have shaped our world. Let's begin on September 1 and explore the echoes of history.

What Happened on this Day – September 01?

