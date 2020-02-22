AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam: Memory Based General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT (1) 2020Exam has been conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 22nd February 2020. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam:
AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam: 22nd February 2020 Questions
- Antonym of Cajole?
Answer: Bully
- Antonym of Naive?
Answer: Innocent
- 25th State of India:
Answer: Goa
- Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day:
Answer: 25th January
- International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Headquarters is located in:
Answer: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Number of Kabaddi Players in a team:
Answer: 12 Players
- First Asian Games was held in?
Answer: New Delhi (1951)
- CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award:
Answer: Krish Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra
- Name of Gas in Soda Water
Answer: Carbon Dioxide Gas
- Synonym of Parochial:
Answer: Having a limited or narrow outlook or scope
- Which rivers flow into the Arabian Sea:
Answer: Narmada & Tapti
- Meaniing of Idiom – ‘Get into hot water’
Answer: Get into a difficult situation in which you are in danger of being criticized or punished
- Who took the 1st Hat Trick in Test Cricket?
Answer: Fred Spofforth (Australian Bowler) on 2 January 1879
- Capital of Brunei:
Answer: Bandar Seri Begawan
- Antonym of Sporadic:
Answer: Frequent
- INC Session held in 1938:
Answer: The Indian National Congress met at Haripura during 19 to 22 February 1938, under the presidency of Subhas Chandra Bose; he was elected President of the Haripura Congress Session in 1938.
- G7 Countries:
Answer: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States
- Sanchi Stupa is located in:
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
- Southern Most Point of India:
Answer: Indira Point
- Odd one Out: Brigadier, Colonel, Major and Commander
Answer: Commander
21. Capital of Norway:
Answer: Oslo
22. World Games Athlete of the Year given to which Hockey Player:
Answer: Rani Rampal
23. Who is the author of the book - 'One Indian girl'?
Answer: Chetan Bhagat
24. Yasin Merchant is associated with which sport?
Answer: Snooker
25. Who is the Chairman of the Minority Commission?
Answer: Shri Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi
26. The launch date of Apple Satellite:
Answer: 19 June 1981
27. Half Nelson is related to which sport?
Answer: Wrestling
28. Meaning of the Idiom - 'Between the devil and the deep blue sea':
Answer: It means you are in a difficult situation where you have to choose between two equally unpleasant courses of action.
29. Which sultan of Delhi Sultanate Captured Most Territory?
30. When does the Bay of Bengal receive Cyclone?
Candidates are advised to prepare the above questions to score high marks in AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam.