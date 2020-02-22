AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam: Memory Based General Awareness/GK/Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT (1) 2020Exam has been conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 22nd February 2020. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam:

AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam: 22nd February 2020 Questions

Antonym of Cajole?

Answer: Bully

Antonym of Naive?

Answer: Innocent

25th State of India:

Answer: Goa

Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day:

Answer: 25th January

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Headquarters is located in:

Answer: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Number of Kabaddi Players in a team:

Answer: 12 Players

First Asian Games was held in?

Answer: New Delhi (1951)

CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award:

Answer: Krish Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra

Name of Gas in Soda Water

Answer: Carbon Dioxide Gas

Synonym of Parochial:

Answer: Having a limited or narrow outlook or scope

Which rivers flow into the Arabian Sea:

Answer: Narmada & Tapti

Meaniing of Idiom – ‘Get into hot water’

Answer: Get into a difficult situation in which you are in danger of being criticized or punished

Who took the 1st Hat Trick in Test Cricket?

Answer: Fred Spofforth (Australian Bowler) on 2 January 1879

Capital of Brunei:

Answer: Bandar Seri Begawan

Antonym of Sporadic:

Answer: Frequent

INC Session held in 1938:

Answer: The Indian National Congress met at Haripura during 19 to 22 February 1938, under the presidency of Subhas Chandra Bose; he was elected President of the Haripura Congress Session in 1938.

G7 Countries:

Answer: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States

Sanchi Stupa is located in:

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Southern Most Point of India:

Answer: Indira Point

Odd one Out: Brigadier, Colonel, Major and Commander

Answer: Commander

21. Capital of Norway:

Answer: Oslo

22. World Games Athlete of the Year given to which Hockey Player:

Answer: Rani Rampal

23. Who is the author of the book - 'One Indian girl'?

Answer: Chetan Bhagat

24. Yasin Merchant is associated with which sport?

Answer: Snooker

25. Who is the Chairman of the Minority Commission?

Answer: Shri Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi

26. The launch date of Apple Satellite:

Answer: 19 June 1981

27. Half Nelson is related to which sport?

Answer: Wrestling

28. Meaning of the Idiom - 'Between the devil and the deep blue sea':

Answer: It means you are in a difficult situation where you have to choose between two equally unpleasant courses of action.

29. Which sultan of Delhi Sultanate Captured Most Territory?

30. When does the Bay of Bengal receive Cyclone?

Candidates are advised to prepare the above questions to score high marks in AFCAT 2020 (1) Online Exam.