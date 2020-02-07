AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released @afcat.cdac.in: Check Important Topics & Difficulty Level to score high marks

Indian Air Force will conduct Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) in online mode on 22nd to 23rd February 2020. AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam will be conducted for total 249 vacancies for Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will consist of Paper-1 (For Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) and Paper-2 (For Technical Candidates). The candidates who will qualify obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called for the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) Interview Round. So let’s have a look at the Exam Pattern of AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam in detail:
AFCAT (1) 2020 Online & EKT Exam Pattern
The Phase-1 of AFCAT Exam consists of two papers. Paper-1 is an online exam of 300 Marks and will be attempted by both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates. Paper-2 is the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) online exam which will be conducted only for the Technical Candidates.
|
Exam
|
No. of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
AFCAT
(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
|
100/ 3 marks
(Total 300 Marks)
|
2 Hours
|
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
|
50/ 3 Marks
(Total 150 Marks)
|
45 Minutes
Both AFCAT Online & EKT Exams will be conducted in English Medium only. There will be negative marking of 1 mark for the wrong answers. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.
AFCAT (1) 2020 Important Topics & Difficulty Level – Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates)
In Paper-1 of AFCAT (1) 2020 (for both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates), questions will be asked from four sections – English, General Awareness, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Let’s look at the important topics for AFCAT 2020 Paper-1:
|
AFCAT 2020 Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates)
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level
|
English
|
Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases
|
25 Questions/ Graduation Level
|
General Awareness
|
History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc
|
25 Questions/ Graduation Level
|
Numerical Ability
|
Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams)
|
18-20 Questions/ Matriculation Level
|
Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability
|
30-32 Questions/ Graduation Level
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 3 marks
AFCAT (1) 2020 Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) Important Topics & Difficulty Level
|
AFCAT 2020 Paper-2 EKT (For Technical Candidates)
|
Paper-2
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level
|
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
|
Mechanical
|
50 Questions/ Graduation Level
|
Computer Science
|
50 Questions/ Graduation Level
|
Electrical & Electronics
|
50 Questions/ Graduation Level
Important Points to Remember for AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam
- The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
- Candidates must carry their Admit Cards with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.
- Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.
- All the questions in AFCAT Online Paper will be of 3 marks.
- There will be of negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Paper.
- The questions paper will be set in English Language only.
- 7. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.