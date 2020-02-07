Search

AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released @afcat.cdac.in: Check Important Topics & Difficulty Level to score high marks

Get Important Topics for AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam which is going to be held on 22nd to 23rd February 2020 in online mode by Indian Air Force across different exam centres. AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam will consist of Paper-1 (For Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) and Paper-2 EKT (For Technical Candidates). So, let’s look at the important topics & difficulty level for AFCAT 2020 Exam.

Feb 7, 2020 17:27 IST
Indian Air Force will conduct Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) in online mode on 22nd to 23rd February 2020. AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam will be conducted for total 249 vacancies for Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will consist of Paper-1 (For Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) and Paper-2 (For Technical Candidates). The candidates who will qualify obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called for the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) Interview Round. So let’s have a look at the Exam Pattern of AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam in detail:

AFCAT (1) 2020 Online & EKT Exam Pattern

The Phase-1 of AFCAT Exam consists of two papers. Paper-1 is an online exam of 300 Marks and will be attempted by both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates. Paper-2 is the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) online exam which will be conducted only for the Technical Candidates.

Exam

No. of Questions/ Marks

Duration

AFCAT

(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

100/ 3 marks

(Total 300 Marks)

2 Hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

50/ 3 Marks

(Total 150 Marks)

45 Minutes

Both AFCAT Online & EKT Exams will be conducted in English Medium only. There will be negative marking of 1 mark for the wrong answers. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT (1) 2020 Important Topics & Difficulty Level – Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates)

In Paper-1 of AFCAT (1) 2020 (for both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates), questions will be asked from four sections – English, General Awareness, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Let’s look at the important topics for AFCAT 2020 Paper-1:

AFCAT 2020 Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates)

Subjects

Topics

Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level

English

Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases

25 Questions/ Graduation Level

General Awareness

History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc

25 Questions/ Graduation Level

Numerical Ability

Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams)

18-20 Questions/ Matriculation Level

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability

30-32 Questions/ Graduation Level

Total

100 Questions of 3 marks

AFCAT (1) 2020 Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) Important Topics & Difficulty Level

AFCAT 2020 Paper-2 EKT (For Technical Candidates)

Paper-2

Subjects

Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical

50 Questions/ Graduation Level

Computer Science

50 Questions/ Graduation Level

Electrical & Electronics

50 Questions/ Graduation Level

Important Points to Remember for AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam

  1. The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  2. Candidates must carry their Admit Cards with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

  1. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.
  2. All the questions in AFCAT Online Paper will be of 3 marks.
  3. There will be of negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Paper.

  1. The questions paper will be set in English Language only.
  2. 7. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

