AFCAT 2021 Exam Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Salary, Application & Selection Process in Indian Air Force (IAF)

AFCAT 2021 Exam Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT 2 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 334 vacancies on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021. Eligible candidates can apply from 1st June 2021 to 30th June 2021 at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for AFCAT 2 2021 Exam and Selection Process. So, let’s look at those AFCAT Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment was released on 1st June 2021. The application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2021) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry is being held from 1st June 2021 to 30th June 2021.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The approximate number of vacancies (334) to be filled on the results of AFCAT 2 2021 Exam will be as under:

Entry Branch Vacancies* Course Number AFCAT Entry Flying SSC - 96 212/22F/SSC/M & W Ground Duty (Technical) {Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical} AE(L): PC- 20, SSC-78

AE(M): PC-08, SSC-31 211/22T/PC/101 AEC/ M

211/22T/SSC/ 101AEC/

M & W Ground Duty (Non-Technical) {Administration &

Education} Admin: PC-10, SSC-42

Edn: PC-04, SSC-17 211/22G/PC/M

211/22G/SSC/M & W NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC 212/22F/PC/M and

212/22F/SSC/M & W Meteorology

Entry Meteorology Met : PC– 06,SSC– 22 211/22G/PC/M

211/22G/SSC/M & W

Note: The vacancies indicated are tentative and subject to change without notice. Actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots and actual number of vacancies accruing in July 2022. No representation in this regard will be entertained. Two seats are reserved from Ground Duty (Non-Tech) vacancies for Law qualified candidates.

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment Process?

Answer:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Issue of Notification 1st June 2021 Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2021 (11:00 AM onwards) Check How to Apply Online for AFCAT 2021 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st June 2021 to 11th January 2021 AFCAT (2) 2021 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021 Course Commencement July 2022

4. What is the AGE LIMIT & Marital Status for AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible. As on 1st July 2022, the age limit for AFCAT 2021 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

Flying Branch Age Limit as on 1st July 2022 20 to 24 years i.e. born between n 02 July 1998 to 01 July 2002 (both dates inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1996 to 01 July 2002 (both dates inclusive) Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches Age Limit as on 1st July 2021 20 to 26 years, i.e., born between n 02 July 1996 to 01 July 2002 (both dates Inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam?

Answer:

Branch Educational Qualification Flying Branch Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level AND (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Administration Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together (Provided Maths and Physics were studied at Graduation Level with a minimum of 55% marks in each). NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch) NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17 is mandatory. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Note:

- Two seats are reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (Non-Tech) branches and these candidates may be employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).

- In case the candidates are awarded grades/ CGPA instead of marks, the conversion of grades/ CGPA to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the University from where they have obtained the degree. In case the University does not have any scheme for converting CGPA to percentage conversion certificate, CGPA will be converted into 10 points scale and multiplied by 10 to get equivalent percentage.

- Candidates who are studying in the final year/ semester Degree course and are yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60% marks up to the last semester/ year for which results have been declared up to the time of submission of application. They are required to submit proof of passing the Degree Examination by 30th May 22 and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other ground whatsoever.

- Candidates who have failed the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible to apply in Flying Branch.

6. What is the Selection Process for AFCAT (2) 2021 Recruitment?

Answer: The AFCAT 2021 Selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

7. What is the Exam Pattern for AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam?

Answer: The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

8. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in AFCAT (1) 2021 Exam?

Answer: There will be Negative Marking of One mark for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

9. Will the AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: AFCAT 2 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

10. In which medium of language AFCAT (2) 2021 exam will be conducted?

Answer: Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.

11. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in AFCAT 2021 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam. However, Separate Cut-Off will be released for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam.

12. Where are AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

Agartala, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bathinda, Behrampur (Odisha), Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kannur, Kanpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Sonipat, Solapur, Srinagar, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

13. What are the AFCAT AFSB Interview 2021 Selection Process Details?

Answer: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB).

14. What are the PHYSICAL STANDARDS required for AFCAT (2) 2021 Selection?

Answer: One cannot get selected in Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

15. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of Indian Air Force Officer after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: Check Indian Air Force Officers’ Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Avenues, Incentives, Training Details from the link given below:

16. When will the AFCAT 2021 Exam results be announced?

Answer: AFCAT 2021 Result will be declared at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check their score and AFSB Interview Dates. Candidates need to select the DATE and VENUE for AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

