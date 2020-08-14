AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam on 19 & 20 September: Get Free Study Material & Download Previous Year Paper PDF, Mock Test with Answer Keys, Solved Practice Papers

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam on 19 & 20 September: AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam will be conducted by Indian Air Force (IAF) on 19th & 20th September 2020 for the recruitment of 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Eligible male and female candidates will be shortlisted for the courses commencing in January 2021 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

Candidates can buck up their speed of AFCAT 2020 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the AFCAT (1) 2020 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of AFCAT Exam:

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

Note:

Both AFCAT Online and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT Online and EKT Exam 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

AFCAT 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of the AFCAT Written Exam. So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam, we have created and compiled mock tests of both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

AFCAT Previous Year Papers PDF Download

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of the AFCAT Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving both the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the AFCAT Exam Previous Question Papers:

AFCAT Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) Important Topics & Difficulty Level

In Paper-1 of AFCAT (1) 2020 (for both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates), questions will be asked from four sections – English, General Awareness, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. Let’s look at the important topics for AFCAT 2020 Paper-1:

AFCAT 2020 Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) Subjects Topics Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level English Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases 25 Questions/ Graduation Level General Awareness History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc 25 Questions/ Graduation Level Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams) 18-20 Questions/ Matriculation Level Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability 30-32 Questions/ Graduation Level Total 100 Questions of 3 marks

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in AFCAT 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.