Which City is Called the City of Tigers?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 16, 2025, 13:21 IST

Nagpur in Maharashtra is called the City of Tigers and the Tiger Capital of India. Discover its proximity to famous tiger reserves like Tadoba and Pench, and explore the best tiger safari experiences around Nagpur.

Tiger City: Nagpur, located in the heart of Maharashtra, proudly holds the title “City of Tigers.” It is surrounded by some of India’s most prominent tiger reserves, making it a central hub for tiger tourism and wildlife conservation. The city is not just an industrial and cultural center but also a gateway to India’s tiger heartland. 

Why Nagpur is Known as the City of Tigers?

Nagpur is called the City of Tigers because it is geographically surrounded by six major tiger reservesTadoba-Andhari, Pench, Kanha, Navegaon-Nagzira, Melghat, and Bor. This proximity makes it the Tiger Capital of India, with the highest concentration of tiger reserves accessible within a short distance. The city plays a vital role in promoting eco-tourism, wildlife protection, and awareness about India’s tiger population.

Tiger Capital of India

Strategically located in central India, Nagpur connects to several renowned wildlife reserves within a 200 km radius. It serves as the main access point for tourists and researchers visiting Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve — Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park known for frequent tiger sightings. The city’s airports, railways, and roads make it the most convenient base for tiger tourism in India.

Interesting Facts About Nagpur – The City of Tigers

1. Surrounded by Six Major Tiger Reserves

Nagpur is encircled by Tadoba, Pench, Kanha, Melghat, Bor, and Navegaon-Nagzira — making it the only city in India with access to multiple tiger habitats within a few hours’ drive. This unique location earns it the nickname “Tiger Capital of India.”

2. Tadoba-Andhari – Maharashtra’s Pride

Located about 150 km from Nagpur, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is one of India’s most successful tiger conservation zones. It is famous for its dense forests, scenic lakes, and the presence of over 100 tigers, along with leopards, sloth bears, and wild dogs.

3. Central Role in Project Tiger

Nagpur serves as the operational and monitoring hub for Project Tiger initiatives in Maharashtra. It houses regional offices that oversee conservation efforts, making it crucial for India’s tiger protection network.

4. Eco-Tourism and Sustainable Travel

Nagpur has emerged as a model for sustainable tourism by promoting eco-friendly safaris, nature camps, and community-led conservation programs. This approach helps protect wildlife while benefiting local communities around tiger reserves.

5. Best Time to Visit – February to June

The best months for tiger sightings around Nagpur are between February and June, when tigers are more visible near water sources. Winter months (October–January) offer pleasant weather and lush landscapes for nature photography.

