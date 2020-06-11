AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Marital Status, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Indian Air Force (IAF) Selection

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online application from Indian citizens (Men and Women) for the courses commencing in January 2021 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch). AFCAT 2020 Exam will be held on 19th and 20th September 2020 for the recruitment of 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Below are important dates for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA II 2019 Exam Issue of Notification 10th June 2020 Dates for submission of online applications 15th June 2020 to 14th July 2020 AFCAT (2) 2020 Admit Card Download 4th September 2020 AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam 19 September 2020 and 20 September 2020 Course Commencement July 2021

AFCAT 2020 Branches and Vacancies

Entry Branch Vacancies* Course Number AFCAT Entry Flying SSC - 74 210/21F/SSC/M & W Ground Duty (Technical) {Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical} AE (L): PC - 40, SSC - 26 AE (M): PC - 23, SSC - 16 209/21T/PC/99AEC/M 209/21T/SSC/99AEC/ M & W Ground Duty (Non-Technical) {Administration, Accounts and Logistics} Admin: PC - 23, SSC - 16 Education: PC - 08, SSC - 08 209/21G/PC/M 209/21G/SSC/M & W NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC 210/21F/PC/M and 210/21F/SSC/M & W Meteorology Entry Ground Duty (NonTechnical) Meteorology: PC-10 SSC-12 209/21G/PC/M 209/21G/SSC/M & W

Note: The vacancies indicated are tentative and subject to change without notice. Actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots and actual number of vacancies accruing in July 2021.

Before applying for the AFCAT 2020 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, marital status, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment Process:

Age Limit

As on 1st July 2021, the age limit for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

Flying Branch Age Limit as on 1st July 2021 20 to 24 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive) Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches Age Limit as on 1st July2021 20 to 26 years, i.e., born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates Inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Note: The date of birth accepted by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

Marital Status

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible. A candidate who marries subsequent to the date of his application though successful at SSB or medical will not be eligible for training. A candidate who marries during the period of training shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him by the Government. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live out with family.

Educational Qualifications

Branch Educational Qualification Flying Branch Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level AND (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Administration Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together (Provided Maths and Physics were studied at Graduation Level with a minimum of 55% marks in each). NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch) NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17 is mandatory. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Note:

- Two seats are reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (Non-Tech) branches and these candidates may be employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).

- In case the candidates are awarded grades/ CGPA instead of marks, the conversion of grades/ CGPA to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the University from where they have obtained the degree. In case the University does not have any scheme for converting CGPA to percentage conversion certificate, CGPA will be converted into 10 points scale and multiplied by 10 to get equivalent percentage.

- Candidates who are studying in the final year/ semester Degree course and are yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60% marks up to the last semester/ year for which results have been declared up to the time of submission of application. They are required to submit proof of passing the Degree Examination by 15 Jun 21 and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other ground whatsoever.

- Candidates who have failed the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible to apply in Flying Branch.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

1. Height & weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms (No concession for age/ sex/ region).

b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cms. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cms. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cms less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cms less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).

Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.

Height and Weight Standards for Male Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-17 18-22 23-27 28-32 years 33-37years 152 46 47 50 54 54 153 47 47 51 55 55 154 47 48 51 56 56 155 48 49 52 56 56 156 48 49 53 57 57 157 49 50 54 58 58 158 49 50 54 58 58 159 50 51 55 59 59 160 51 52 56 59 60 161 51 52 56 60 60 162 52 53 57 61 61 163 52 54 58 61 62 164 53 54 59 62 63 165 53 55 59 63 63 166 54 56 60 63 64 167 54 56 61 64 65 168 55 57 61 65 65 169 55 57 62 65 66 170 56 58 63 66 67 171 56 59 64 66 68 172 57 59 64 67 68 173 58 60 65 68 69 174 58 61 66 68 70 175 59 61 66 69 71 176 59 62 67 70 71 177 60 62 68 70 72 178 60 63 69 71 73 179 61 64 69 72 73 180 61 64 70 72 74 181 62 65 71 73 75 182 62 66 72 74 76 183 63 66 72 74 76 184 64 67 73 75 77 185 64 68 74 75 78 186 65 68 74 76 78 187 65 69 75 77 79 188 66 69 76 77 80 189 66 70 77 78 81 190 67 71 77 79 81 191 67 71 78 79 82 192 68 72 79 80 82 193 68 73 79 81 83 +/- SD 6 6.3 7.1 6.6 6.9 Height and Weight standards for Female Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 20-25 Years 26-30 Years 148 43 46 149 44 47 150 45 48 151 45 48 152 46 49 153 47 50 154 47 50 155 48 51 156 49 52 157 49 53 158 50 53 159 51 54 160 51 55 161 52 55 162 52 56 163 53 57 164 54 57 165 54 58 166 55 59 167 56 60 168 56 60 169 57 61 170 58 62 171 58 62 172 59 63 173 59 64 174 60 64 175 61 65 176 61 66 177 62 67 178 63 67 +/- SD 5 5

2. Visual Standard

Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry: