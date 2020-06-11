AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Marital Status, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Indian Air Force (IAF) Selection

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online application from Indian citizens (Men and Women) for the courses commencing in January 2021 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch). AFCAT 2020 Exam will be held on 19th and 20th September 2020 for the recruitment of 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
Below are important dates for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment Process:
|
Important Dates for UPSC NDA II 2019 Exam
|
Issue of Notification
|
10th June 2020
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
15th June 2020 to 14th July 2020
|
AFCAT (2) 2020 Admit Card Download
|
4th September 2020
|
AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam
|
19 September 2020 and 20 September 2020
|
Course Commencement
|
July 2021
AFCAT 2020 Branches and Vacancies
|
Entry
|
Branch
|
Vacancies*
|
Course Number
|
AFCAT Entry
|
Flying
|
SSC - 74
|
210/21F/SSC/M & W
|
Ground Duty (Technical)
{Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical}
|
AE (L): PC - 40, SSC - 26
AE (M): PC - 23, SSC - 16
|
209/21T/PC/99AEC/M
209/21T/SSC/99AEC/
M & W
|
Ground Duty
(Non-Technical)
{Administration, Accounts and Logistics}
|
Admin: PC - 23, SSC - 16
Education: PC - 08, SSC - 08
|
209/21G/PC/M
209/21G/SSC/M & W
|
NCC Special Entry
|
Flying
|
10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC
|
210/21F/PC/M and
210/21F/SSC/M & W
|
Meteorology
Entry
|
Ground Duty (NonTechnical)
|
Meteorology:
PC-10 SSC-12
|
209/21G/PC/M
209/21G/SSC/M & W
Note: The vacancies indicated are tentative and subject to change without notice. Actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots and actual number of vacancies accruing in July 2021.
Before applying for the AFCAT 2020 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, marital status, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment Process:
Age Limit
As on 1st July 2021, the age limit for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:
|
Flying Branch
|
Age Limit as on 1st July 2021
|
20 to 24 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive)
|
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
|
Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive)
|
Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches
|
Age Limit as on 1st July2021
|
20 to 26 years, i.e., born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates Inclusive)
|
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
|
No Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Note: The date of birth accepted by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.
Marital Status
Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible. A candidate who marries subsequent to the date of his application though successful at SSB or medical will not be eligible for training. A candidate who marries during the period of training shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him by the Government. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live out with family.
Educational Qualifications
|
Branch
|
Educational Qualification
|
Flying Branch
|
Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level
AND
(a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
(b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
(c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
|
Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}
|
Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University
OR
Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-
(aaa) Communication Engineering.
(aab) Computer Engineering/Technology.
(aac) Computer Engineering & Application.
(aad) Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology.
(aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering.
(aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
(aag) Electrical Engineering.
(aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology.
(aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering.
(aak) Electronics.
(aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering.
(aam) Electronics and Computer Science.
(aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering.
(aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave).
(aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering.
(aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering.
(aar) Electronics Instrument & Control.
(aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering.
(aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering.
(aau) Instrument & Control Engineering.
(aav) Information Technology.
(aaw) Spacecraft Technology.
(aax) Engineering Physics.
(aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering.
(aaz) Infotech Engineering.
(aba) Cyber Security.
|
Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)}
|
Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University
OR
Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-
(aaa) Aerospace Engineering.
(aab) Aeronautical Engineering.
(aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.
(aad) Mechanical Engineering.
(aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation.
(aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production).
(aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance).
(aah) Mechatronics.
(aaj) Industrial Engineering.
(aak) Manufacturing Engineering.
(aal) Production and Industrial Engineering.
(aam) Materials Science and Engineering.
(aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
(aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics.
(aap) Automotive Engineering.
(aaq) Robotics
(aar) Nanotechnology
(aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Administration
|
Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education
|
Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology
|
Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together (Provided Maths and Physics were studied at Graduation Level with a minimum of 55% marks in each).
|
NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch)
|
NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17 is mandatory. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent
Note:
- Two seats are reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (Non-Tech) branches and these candidates may be employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).
- In case the candidates are awarded grades/ CGPA instead of marks, the conversion of grades/ CGPA to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the University from where they have obtained the degree. In case the University does not have any scheme for converting CGPA to percentage conversion certificate, CGPA will be converted into 10 points scale and multiplied by 10 to get equivalent percentage.
- Candidates who are studying in the final year/ semester Degree course and are yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60% marks up to the last semester/ year for which results have been declared up to the time of submission of application. They are required to submit proof of passing the Degree Examination by 15 Jun 21 and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other ground whatsoever.
- Candidates who have failed the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible to apply in Flying Branch.
PHYSICAL STANDARDS
1. Height & weight
a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms (No concession for age/ sex/ region).
b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cms. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cms. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cms less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cms less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).
Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.
|
Height and Weight Standards for Male
|
Height (in cm)
Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
15-17
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32 years
|
33-37years
|
152
|
46
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
54
|
153
|
47
|
47
|
51
|
55
|
55
|
154
|
47
|
48
|
51
|
56
|
56
|
155
|
48
|
49
|
52
|
56
|
56
|
156
|
48
|
49
|
53
|
57
|
57
|
157
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
158
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
159
|
50
|
51
|
55
|
59
|
59
|
160
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
59
|
60
|
161
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
60
|
60
|
162
|
52
|
53
|
57
|
61
|
61
|
163
|
52
|
54
|
58
|
61
|
62
|
164
|
53
|
54
|
59
|
62
|
63
|
165
|
53
|
55
|
59
|
63
|
63
|
166
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
63
|
64
|
167
|
54
|
56
|
61
|
64
|
65
|
168
|
55
|
57
|
61
|
65
|
65
|
169
|
55
|
57
|
62
|
65
|
66
|
170
|
56
|
58
|
63
|
66
|
67
|
171
|
56
|
59
|
64
|
66
|
68
|
172
|
57
|
59
|
64
|
67
|
68
|
173
|
58
|
60
|
65
|
68
|
69
|
174
|
58
|
61
|
66
|
68
|
70
|
175
|
59
|
61
|
66
|
69
|
71
|
176
|
59
|
62
|
67
|
70
|
71
|
177
|
60
|
62
|
68
|
70
|
72
|
178
|
60
|
63
|
69
|
71
|
73
|
179
|
61
|
64
|
69
|
72
|
73
|
180
|
61
|
64
|
70
|
72
|
74
|
181
|
62
|
65
|
71
|
73
|
75
|
182
|
62
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
183
|
63
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
184
|
64
|
67
|
73
|
75
|
77
|
185
|
64
|
68
|
74
|
75
|
78
|
186
|
65
|
68
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
187
|
65
|
69
|
75
|
77
|
79
|
188
|
66
|
69
|
76
|
77
|
80
|
189
|
66
|
70
|
77
|
78
|
81
|
190
|
67
|
71
|
77
|
79
|
81
|
191
|
67
|
71
|
78
|
79
|
82
|
192
|
68
|
72
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
193
|
68
|
73
|
79
|
81
|
83
|
+/- SD
|
6
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
Height and Weight standards for Female
|
Height (in cm) Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
20-25 Years
|
26-30 Years
|
148
|
43
|
46
|
149
|
44
|
47
|
150
|
45
|
48
|
151
|
45
|
48
|
152
|
46
|
49
|
153
|
47
|
50
|
154
|
47
|
50
|
155
|
48
|
51
|
156
|
49
|
52
|
157
|
49
|
53
|
158
|
50
|
53
|
159
|
51
|
54
|
160
|
51
|
55
|
161
|
52
|
55
|
162
|
52
|
56
|
163
|
53
|
57
|
164
|
54
|
57
|
165
|
54
|
58
|
166
|
55
|
59
|
167
|
56
|
60
|
168
|
56
|
60
|
169
|
57
|
61
|
170
|
58
|
62
|
171
|
58
|
62
|
172
|
59
|
63
|
173
|
59
|
64
|
174
|
60
|
64
|
175
|
61
|
65
|
176
|
61
|
66
|
177
|
62
|
67
|
178
|
63
|
67
|
+/- SD
|
5
|
5
2. Visual Standard
Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry:
|
Branch
|
Maximum Limits of Refractive Error
|
Visual Acuity Errors
|
Colour Vision
|
F(P) including WSOs
|
Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph
Manifest Myopia: Nil
Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)
|
6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to
6/6 only for
Hypermetropia
|
CP-I
|
Aircrew other than F(P)
|
Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph
Myopia: -2.0D Sph
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl
|
6/24 in one eye and
6/36 in other,
correctable to 6/6 and 6/9
|
CP-I
|
Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph
Myopia: -3.5D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
|
CP-II
|
AE(M) AE(L)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
Wearing of glasses
will be compulsory
when advised
|
CP-II
|
Met
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-II
|
Accts/
Lgs/Edn
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-III