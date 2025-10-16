Assam TET Result 2025
Top 7 Lakers Games That Defined NBA History: LeBron James & Magic Johnson's Key Role!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 16, 2025, 03:57 EDT

Discover the top 7 iconic Lakers games in the history of the NBA. From Magic Johnson's 1980 Finals performance to Kobe Bryant's 81-point game. Also, learn how LeBron James played a key role.

7 Iconic Lakers Games in NBA History (Credits: NBA, Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers)
The Los Angeles Lakers have delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in NBA history. Some NBA players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James have given the best legendary performances of all time. 

From clutch plays and record-breaking scoring feats to historic comebacks and championship victories, these games have defined the Lakers’ legacy and left an indelible mark on basketball fans around the world. Below is a list of the top 7 iconic Lakers games that showcase the team’s brilliance and impact on the NBA.

List of Top 7 Iconic Lakers Games in the NBA’s History 

S. No

Game Name

Date

Opponent

Result

1

Magic Johnson’s Game 6, 1980 NBA Finals

1980

Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers won 123–107; Magic scored 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists

2

Kareem’s Skyhook in Game 4, 1985 Finals

1985

Boston Celtics

Lakers won crucial Game 4; Kareem’s skyhook pivotal, series lead 3–1

3

Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance in Game 2, 2001 Finals

2001

Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers won 98–89; Shaq 28 pts, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks

4

Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game

22 Jan 2006

Toronto Raptors

Kobe scored 81 points, the second-highest single-game scoring in NBA history

5

LeBron James Becomes All-Time Scoring Leader

7 Feb 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder

LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer

6

Lakers’ 2000 Western Conference Finals Game 7 Comeback

2000

Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers overcame a 15-point deficit; an alley-oop from Kobe to Shaq sealed the victory

7

Lakers’ 2001 Finals Game 5 Sweep

2001

Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers won 108–96; completed 15–1 postseason run, impressive playoff performance

(Source: NBA)

Here are the top 7 iconic Lakers Game in NBA's History: 

1. Magic Johnson’s Game 6, 1980 NBA Finals

In his rookie season, Magic Johnson stepped in at centre for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. His 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists led the Lakers to a 123–107 victory, clinching the championship and marking the beginning of the Lakers’ dominance in the 1980s.

2. Kareem’s Skyhook in Game 4, 1985 Finals

In Game 4 of the 1985 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature skyhook secured a crucial win for the Lakers. His performance in this game helped the Lakers to a 3–1 series lead, ultimately leading to their first Finals victory over the Celtics in nearly two decades.

3. Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance in Game 2, 2001 Finals

Shaquille O’Neal delivered a near quadruple-double in Game 2 of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. His 28 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks were instrumental in the Lakers' 98–89 victory, showcasing his dominance in the paint.

4. Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game, 2006

On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second-highest single-game scoring performance in NBA history. This remarkable feat highlighted Bryant's scoring prowess and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest Lakers of all time.

5. LeBron James Becomes All-Time Scoring Leader, 2023

On February 7, 2023, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This milestone was a testament to James' longevity and consistency throughout his career.

6. Lakers’ 2000 Western Conference Finals Game 7 Comeback

In Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. This culminated in an alley-oop from Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O’Neal that sealed the victory and propelled the Lakers to the NBA Finals.

7. Lakers’ 2001 Finals Game 5 Sweep

The Lakers completed a 15–1 postseason run by sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals. Their dominant performance throughout the playoffs was capped by a 108–96 victory in Game 5. It is considered as one of the most impressive playoff runs in NBA history.

Conclusion 

Therefore, these top 7 iconic Lakers games showcase legendary performances by Magic, Kareem, Shaq, Kobe, and LeBron. They also highlight the team’s lasting impact on NBA history and inspire basketball fans across generations.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What was the significance of the 2001 NBA Finals for the Lakers?
      +
      The Lakers' sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals marked their second consecutive championship and completed a 15–1 postseason record, the best in NBA history at the time.
    • When did LeBron James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer?
      +
      LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on February 7, 2023, during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
    • Who holds the record for the most points in a single Lakers game?
      +
      Kobe Bryant holds the record with 81 points scored against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

