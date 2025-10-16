The Los Angeles Lakers have delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in NBA history. Some NBA players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James have given the best legendary performances of all time. From clutch plays and record-breaking scoring feats to historic comebacks and championship victories, these games have defined the Lakers’ legacy and left an indelible mark on basketball fans around the world. Below is a list of the top 7 iconic Lakers games that showcase the team’s brilliance and impact on the NBA. LeBron is all of us watching Gabe right now pic.twitter.com/KAfQiHaRVv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 16, 2025 List of Top 7 Iconic Lakers Games in the NBA’s History The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic teams in the NBA. They are known for unforgettable games and legendary performances by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. Here’s a list of the top 7 most memorable Lakers games in NBA history.

S. No Game Name Date Opponent Result 1 Magic Johnson’s Game 6, 1980 NBA Finals 1980 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers won 123–107; Magic scored 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists 2 Kareem’s Skyhook in Game 4, 1985 Finals 1985 Boston Celtics Lakers won crucial Game 4; Kareem’s skyhook pivotal, series lead 3–1 3 Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance in Game 2, 2001 Finals 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers won 98–89; Shaq 28 pts, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks 4 Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game 22 Jan 2006 Toronto Raptors Kobe scored 81 points, the second-highest single-game scoring in NBA history 5 LeBron James Becomes All-Time Scoring Leader 7 Feb 2023 Oklahoma City Thunder LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer 6 Lakers’ 2000 Western Conference Finals Game 7 Comeback 2000 Portland Trail Blazers The Lakers overcame a 15-point deficit; an alley-oop from Kobe to Shaq sealed the victory 7 Lakers’ 2001 Finals Game 5 Sweep 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Lakers won 108–96; completed 15–1 postseason run, impressive playoff performance

Here are the top 7 iconic Lakers Game in NBA's History:



Johnson had 16 PTS/10 AST/9 REB, Nixon scored 23 PTS, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 33 PTS/14 REB/6 BLK in the Lakers' 109-102 win over the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/1CriQPrOwp — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) May 4, 2025 1. Magic Johnson’s Game 6, 1980 NBA Finals In his rookie season, Magic Johnson stepped in at centre for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. His 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists led the Lakers to a 123–107 victory, clinching the championship and marking the beginning of the Lakers’ dominance in the 1980s. 2. Kareem’s Skyhook in Game 4, 1985 Finals

In Game 4 of the 1985 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature skyhook secured a crucial win for the Lakers. His performance in this game helped the Lakers to a 3–1 series lead, ultimately leading to their first Finals victory over the Celtics in nearly two decades. 3. Shaquille O’Neal’s Dominance in Game 2, 2001 Finals Shaquille O’Neal delivered a near quadruple-double in Game 2 of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. His 28 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks were instrumental in the Lakers' 98–89 victory, showcasing his dominance in the paint. 4. Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game, 2006 On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors, the second-highest single-game scoring performance in NBA history. This remarkable feat highlighted Bryant's scoring prowess and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest Lakers of all time.