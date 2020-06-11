AFCAT 2020 (2) Registration @afcat.cdac.in from 15 June: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility, Application Form & Other IAF Notifications

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of the elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 19 September 2020 and 20 September 2020. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to AFCAT (2) 2020 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for AFCAT (2) 2020 Recruitment has been released. The application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry will begin from 15th June 2020 to 14th July 2020.

Check AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Dates

Important Dates for UPSC NDA II 2019 Exam Issue of Notification 10th June 2020 Dates for submission of online applications 15th June 2020 to 14th July 2020 AFCAT (2) 2020 Admit Card Download 4th September 2020 AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam 19 September 2020 and 20 September 2020 Course Commencement July 2021

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT (2) 2020 Recruitment and Vacancies

Entry Branch Vacancies* Course Number AFCAT Entry Flying SSC - 74 210/21F/SSC/M & W Ground Duty (Technical) {Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical} AE (L): PC - 40, SSC - 26 AE (M): PC - 23, SSC - 16 209/21T/PC/99AEC/M 209/21T/SSC/99AEC/ M & W Ground Duty (Non-Technical) {Administration, Accounts and Logistics} Admin: PC - 23, SSC - 16 Education: PC - 08, SSC - 08 209/21G/PC/M 209/21G/SSC/M & W NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC 210/21F/PC/M and 210/21F/SSC/M & W Meteorology Entry Ground Duty (NonTechnical) Meteorology: PC-10 SSC-12 209/21G/PC/M 209/21G/SSC/M & W

Note: The vacancies indicated are tentative and subject to change without notice. Actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots and actual number of vacancies accruing in July 2021.

Check How to Apply Online for AFCAT 2020 Exam

AFCAT (2) 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the UPSC NDA & NA II Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit

As on 1st July 2021, the age limit for AFCAT 2020 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

Flying Branch Age Limit as on 1st July 2021 20 to 24 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates inclusive) Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches Age Limit as on 1st July 2021 20 to 26 years, i.e., born between 02 July 1995 to 01 July 2001 (both dates Inclusive) Upper Age Limit Relaxation No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Marital Status

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

Educational Qualifications

Branch Educational Qualification Flying Branch Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level AND (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Administration Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together (Provided Maths and Physics were studied at Graduation Level with a minimum of 55% marks in each). NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch) NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17 is mandatory. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Note:

- Two seats are reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (Non-Tech) branches and these candidates may be employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).

- In case the candidates are awarded grades/ CGPA instead of marks, the conversion of grades/ CGPA to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the University from where they have obtained the degree. In case the University does not have any scheme for converting CGPA to percentage conversion certificate, CGPA will be converted into 10 points scale and multiplied by 10 to get equivalent percentage.

- Candidates who are studying in the final year/ semester Degree course and are yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60% marks up to the last semester/ year for which results have been declared up to the time of submission of application. They are required to submit proof of passing the Degree Examination by 15 Jun 21 and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other ground whatsoever.

- Candidates who have failed the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible to apply in Flying Branch.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Selection Process

The AFCAT 2020 Selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Application Process

Aspirants can start filling the NDA & NA II 2019 Application Form from 7th August 2019 till 3rd September at upsc.gov.in. For your ease we have listed down some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s have a look at those points:

Step-1: Go to AFCAT Official website

Aspirants for IAF are required to apply online by using the link https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration.

Step-2: Click on ‘Candidate Login’ and Register as New User

Candidates need to click “CANDIDATE LOGIN’’ on the Home page for AFCAT 01/2020 Cycle and a new AFCAT Sign-in page will open. Applicants need to click “NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE”.

Step-3: Login ID & Password Generation through Sign Up

Candidates need to fill some personal information for the Creation of Log-in ID and generation of Password which will be sent to the registered Email ID of the applicant. After successful registration, sign-in with registered email id and system-generated password.

Step-4: Fill all the details in the Online Application Form

Step-5: Payment of Application Fee

Click on the link “MAKE PAYMENT”- Online (applicable only for AFCAT). The examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) can be paid online. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using Credit/ Debit Cards/ Net Banking through the payment gateway.

Step-6: Generation of Registration Number

After confirmation from bank that the payment is received, the “Payment Status” will display “Registration Number” which the candidate may note down for future correspondence. If Registration Number is displayed on screen; it implies that the payment is successful.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Note:

Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB).

AFCAT 2020 Cut-Off Marks

AFCAT 2020 (1) Official Cut-off Marks AFCAT (Out of 300 Marks) 153 EKT (Out of 150 Marks) 40

Check AFCAT 2020 (1) Result

AFCAT 2020 Results

AFCAT 2020 Result will be declared at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check their score and AFSB Interview Dates. Candidates need to select the DATE and VENUE for AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.

AFCAT (2) 2020 Final Selection

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.