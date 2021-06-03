AFCAT (2) 2021 Registration Begins @afcat.cdac.in: Check Salary after 7th CPC, Allowance, Promotion, Responsibilities, Training of Indian Air Force (IAF) Officers

AFCAT (2) 2021 Registration Begins @afcat.cdac.in: Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the Online Registration of AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Online application has been invited from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021.

Below are the important dates for AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2021 (11:00 AM onwards) Online Application Opening Date 30th June 2021 (Till 5:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online AFCAT (2) Online Exam 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021

Let’s look at the Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Avenues, Incentives, Responsibilities, Training of Indian Air Force (IAF) Officers.

IAF Training

Training will commence in the first week of July 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for registration.

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

Note: Candidates recommended by the AFSBs and found medically fit by appropriate medical establishment are detailed for training strictly on the basis of merit and availability of vacancies in various branches/ sub branches.

STIPEND

Even before you are Commissioned as an Air Force Officer you start earning a monthly stipend of Rs. 56,100/- during the last one year of your training period at any of the Air Force Training Institutions. Flight Cadets shall receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100/- per month during one year of training.

Check AFCAT (2) 2020 Result, Cut-Off & AFSB Interview Details

IAF Offers Pay on Commissioning (As per 7th CPC)

Rank Pay as per Defence Matrix Level Military Service Pay MSP Flying Officer Rs. 56100 - 177500 10 Rs. 15500

Allowances Given to IAF Officers

In addition, to pay, allowances are applicable based on the nature of duty/ place of posting and it includes Flying, Technical, Field Area, Special Compensatory (Hill area), Special Force, Siachen, Island Special Duty, Test Pilot & Flight Test Engineer, Area, and Remote Locality Allowance. Other allowances such as Transport Allowance, Children Education Allowance, HRA, etc. are also admissible to Officers. In addition, the following allowances are admissible to the newly Commissioned Officers in Flying and Technical Branches

-Flying Allowance to Flying Branch Officers.

-Technical Allowance to Technical Branch Officers.

As you grow in rank and stature in the Air Force, your income and other entitlements also increase in harmony with your enhanced responsibilities.

Growth/Promotion & Responsibilities of an IAF Officer

Level RANK Responsibilities Chief (Head) AIR CHIEF MARSHAL The top of the rank for the best of the best from the flying branch. The Air Chief Marshal heads the Air Force family and is responsible for all strategic and tactical decisions in times of peace and war. Director Level AIR MARSHAL (AIR MSHL) Just one step below the top of the ladder, the Air Marshal commands a lot of power. AIR VICE MARSHAL (AIR VICE MSHL) Only the daring few climb this high in the Air Force hierarchy. An Air Vice Marshal is responsible for taking strategic decisions. AIR COMMODORE (AIR CMDE) An Air Commodore is the next rank and as a Principal Director, you may command a large Air Force Station, or hold Staff Appointments (Senior Level) at Air HQ/Command HQ. Executive Level GROUP CAPTAIN (GP CAPT) Taking charge of men and management, you as a Group Captain may command a medium-sized Air Force Station or be an important link in decision making mechanism at various IAF formations. WING COMMANDER (WG CDR) Gearing up for the higher grounds the Wing Commander, the next higher rank, takes on additional responsibilities. SQUADRON LEADER (SQN LDR) Taking on bigger responsibilities under your wings, the Squadron Leader undertakes many tasks. Now you are a senior level supervisor. Junior Level FLIGHT LIEUTENANT (FLT LT) Beginning the climb, Flight Lieutenant is the next rank in the Indian Air Force hierarchy, where you play an important role as a member of a cohesive team. FLYING OFFICER (FG OFFR) Taking off a career in Air Force, this is the first rank an officer wears after successful completion of the training.

Privileges/ Benefits Given to an IAF Officer

Air Force Officers are entitled to furnished accommodation, comprehensive medical cover for self and dependents, Canteen, Officers’ Mess, loans at subsidised rates, LTC etc. Leave (60 days annual and 20 days casual) subject to service exigencies.

BENEFITS Details LOANS As a member of AFGIS, you can avail following loans: -House Building Loan -Computer Loan -Conveyance Loan MEDICAL All Air Force officers, their families and dependents have free access to medical rooms and hospitals equipped with the best of facilities. Apart from being treated at the Armed Forces Hospitals, there are also tie ups with Civil Hospitals for treatment of specialised cases, if required. Patients are also given grants for purchase of necessary medical equipment and mechanical aid to help make them self-reliant. Scholarships and welfare schemes from AFWWA( Air Force wives welfare association). OTHER BENEFITS -Accommodation -Leave- Annual leave for 60 days and casual leave of 20 days per year -Leave travel concessions -Institute and Messes membership -School facilities -Rail concessions -Secured camp life -CSD facilities -Recreational and sports facilities EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES Once you join the Air Force, you realise that behind all the action and adventure is a lot of effort towards academic pursuits. From the moment you are selected, till the time you retire, you are continuously honing your skills with a large number of in-service courses and other educational avenues. -The IAF also sponsors M. Tech. courses for officers of the Technical Branch, in institutes like IIT and BHU-IT. -The IAF also has tie-ups with universities like IGNOU to facilitate long-distance learning for officers and airmen. -Study Leave - They are also allowed study leave of up to 24 months extendible up to 28 months. POST-RETIREMENT BENEFITS PENSION After retirement from the service, An IAF Officer is entitled to a decent pension which takes care of the needs of the family. INSURANCE Post retirement insurance cover is provided to all Air Force pensioners who have rendered pensionable years of service on payment of minimal premium. The cover given by the Society is upto 72 years of age. MEDICAL The facilities of Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) such as after retirement at minimum one time contribution, cashless treatment for family for life at ECHS Polyclinics and empanelled premium super specialty group of hospitals like Fortis, Artemis, Apollo, Escorts to name few and many others at almost every city in India with facility of Private Wards. All the retired officers and their dependents have access to medical rooms and hospitals equipped with the best of the facilities. Apart from being entitled to the medical facilities, retired Air Force personnel is also authorized for the following benefits: -Coverage under medical insurance for lifetime. -Grant for Commercial Venture for personnel who have had to leave service due to medical reasons. PLACEMENT CELL: AIR FORCE ASSOCIATION After leading a very active life in Air Force, majority of the retired Air Force personnel are faced with pressing need to keep themselves gainfully occupied in civil life. To help such ex- Air Force personnel find a suitable job post retirement, the Placement Cell of Air Force Association offers employment assistance to fulfill their needs. The Cell acts as a facilitator between the employer and the employee. The main function involves registration of retirees, matching their profile vis-à-vis qualitative requirements set out by the employer and arranging for their interview for final selection by the employer. Retired Air Force Personnel can register themselves for employment through the website : www.afa-india.org

INSURANCE

Rs. 1 crore Insurance Cover (on contribution) is applicable to serving officers. An additional cover of Rs. 12 Lakhs (on contribution) is applicable to Flying Branch Officers.

All Air Force personnel, including Flight Cadets are provided life insurance cover under the Air Force Group Insurance Scheme (AFGIS). Monthly contribution rates are minimal and the insurance policy covers all contingencies.

SPORTS & ADVENTURE

Indian Air Force provides state of the art facilities to play various sports and adventure activities (sky diving, micro light flying, mountaineering, water rafting, etc.)