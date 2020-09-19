AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam from 3rd to 5th October 2020: Download & Practice Mock Tests Online to Score High Marks in AFCAT Exam 2020

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam from 3rd to 5th October 2020: Indian Air Force will conduct AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam in online mode across different exam centres on 3rd, 4th & 5th October 2020 across the country for the recruitment of 256 Vacancies through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry. For cracking the AFCAT 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming AFCAT 2020 Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers.

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming AFCAT 2020 Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year questions papers.

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test.

AFCAT 2020 Paper-1 Mock Tests

AFCAT Paper-1 Online Exam will be conducted for both Non-Technical Candidates & Technical Candidates. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

AFCAT 2020 Paper-1 (For Both Technical & Non-Technical Candidates) Subjects Topics Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level English Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases 25 Questions/ Graduation Level General Awareness History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc 25 Questions/ Graduation Level Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams) 18-20 Questions/ Matriculation Level Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability 30-32 Questions/ Graduation Level Total 100 Questions of 3 marks

AFCAT Paper-1 Mock Tests: Try to finish all the 100 questions within 2 Hours time duration:

AFCAT 2020 Paper-2 Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) Mock Tests

AFCAT Paper-2 Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be conducted in online mode for only Technical Candidates. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

AFCAT 2020 Paper-2 EKT (For Technical Candidates) Paper-2 Subjects Number of Questions/ Difficulty Level Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical 50 Questions/ Graduation Level Computer Science 50 Questions/ Graduation Level Electrical & Electronics 50 Questions/ Graduation Level

AFCAT Paper-2 EKT Mock Tests: Try to finish all the 50 questions within 45 minutes time duration:

Practicing Mock tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs.

