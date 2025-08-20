What are PLU Codes on Fruits and Vegetables? How to Decipher Them? Check Here

Ever noticed those tiny stickers on fruits with numbers printed on them? Those are called PLU codes—short for Price Look-Up codes.
They help stores identify fruits and vegetables quickly at checkout. Each code tells something important: what the item is, how it was grown, and sometimes even its size or variety.
PLU codes are usually four or five digits long. A four-digit code means the produce was grown conventionally. A five-digit code starting with a 9 means it’s organic. If it starts with an 8, it may be genetically modified—though that’s rarely used today.
These codes aren’t just for cashiers. Shoppers can use them too. They help you make informed choices about what you’re buying and eating.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how PLU codes work, what each number means, and how you can use them to shop smarter and healthier.
What Are PLU Codes on Fruits?
PLU codes are a system of four- or five-digit numbers found on small stickers on fresh fruits and vegetables. These codes are not regulated by government agencies and are used voluntarily by produce distributors and retailers.
The codes make it easy for cashiers to quickly and accurately ring up produce items without having to manually enter the item's name or price. For consumers, knowing how to interpret these codes can help them make informed choices about the produce they are buying.
How to Decipher Them on Fresh Produce?
|Code Type
|Number of Digits
|First Digit
|Meaning
|Example (Banana)
|Conventional
|Four
|3 or 4
|Standard farming practices
|4011
|Organic
|Five
|9
|Grown without synthetic pesticides
|94011
|Genetically Engineered
|Five
|8
|Genetically modified (rarely used)
|84011
Deciphering a PLU code is straightforward once you understand the basic number conventions.
- Four-digit codes: A four-digit PLU code beginning with a 3 or 4 indicates that the produce was conventionally grown with the use of pesticides and fertilisers. For example, a conventionally grown small lemon might have the code 4053.
- Five-digit codes beginning with a 9: A five-digit PLU code that begins with the number 9 indicates that the produce is organic. The remaining four digits are the same as the conventional code for that same product. For instance, an organic banana would have the code 94011, while a conventional one would be 4011.
- Five-digit codes beginning with an 8: A five-digit PLU code that starts with the number 8 indicates that the produce is genetically modified (GMO). Like the organic codes, the remaining four digits are the same as the conventional code.
- For example, a genetically engineered sweet corn might have the code 84050. However, the use of this specific code for GMO products is currently rare in the United States, as most produce in stores is not explicitly labelled as GMO with PLU codes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation