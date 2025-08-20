What are PLU Codes on Fruits and Vegetables? How to Decipher Them? Check Here

Ever noticed those tiny stickers on fruits with numbers printed on them? Those are called PLU codes—short for Price Look-Up codes.

They help stores identify fruits and vegetables quickly at checkout. Each code tells something important: what the item is, how it was grown, and sometimes even its size or variety.

PLU codes are usually four or five digits long. A four-digit code means the produce was grown conventionally. A five-digit code starting with a 9 means it’s organic. If it starts with an 8, it may be genetically modified—though that’s rarely used today.

These codes aren’t just for cashiers. Shoppers can use them too. They help you make informed choices about what you’re buying and eating.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how PLU codes work, what each number means, and how you can use them to shop smarter and healthier.