Join Indian Air Force as Flying Officer (AFCAT, NCC, UPSC NDA/CDS 2021 Exams): Check the eligibility criteria to become an Indian Air Force Flying Officer after 12 th and Graduation through AFCAT, NDA, NCC & CDS 2021 Exams. Also know the Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Salary & Ranks in Flying Branch.

Join Indian Air Force as Flying Officer (AFCAT, NCC, UPSC NDA/CDS 2021 Exams): Check Eligibility to Become IAF Flying Officer after 12th or Graduation, Know Salary & Ranks

Join Indian Air Force as Flying Officer (AFCAT, NCC, UPSC NDA/CDS 2021 Exams): Defence aspirant who wants to become Flying Officer in Indian Air Force (IAF) can apply through AFCAT, UPSC NDA, NCC & UPSC CDS 2021 Exams. Here we have listed different ways through which a 12th Passed or a Graduate can make a career in the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force. Candidates can start their career as a Flying Officer and can rise up to the rank of Air Marshal. The chosen one from the Flying Branch becomes the head of the family, i.e., the Chief of the Air Staff. Let’s look at some ways of applying in the Indian Air Force to become a flying officer:

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Short Service Commission Entry for Male & Female Graduates in Flying Branch

Candidates can apply through AFCAT for Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch. Short Service Commission in the Flying Branch is for 14 years with no further extension. As a Graduate/ Engineer, candidates can enter the Flying branch through the Air Force Academy where shortlisted candidates are trained as a Fighter pilots or a Helicopter pilot or a Transport pilots and are part of various peace and wartime missions. AFCAT exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

UPSC NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) Exam for Male 12th Passed-Higher Seniors Secondary (HSC)

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates shortlisted for IAF after the initial selection procedure, go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishments. All cadets of the Flying branch would be offered B.Tech in NDA. Thereafter, they are Commissioned as Permanent Commission Officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations. NDA exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

UPSC COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES (CDS) Exam for Male Graduates in Flying Branch

As a Graduate/ Engineer, candidates can enter the Flying branch through the Air Force Academy where shortlisted candidates are trained as a Fighter pilots or a Helicopter pilot or a Transport pilots and are part of various peace and wartime missions. UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually for recruitment of officer cadre in the Indian Air Force.

CDS Eligibility Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Men only Educational Qualifications Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level)/BE/B Tech (Four Year Course). Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they produce a Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. No Percentage Bar for CDSE entry.

Get UPSC CDS 2021 Exam Updates

NATIONAL CADET CORPS (NCC) Special Entry for Male & Female Graduates in Flying Branch

As an Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ Certificate holder of the National Cadet Corps, candidates apply to the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force. Men & women can join the Air Force through this mode of entry. Permanent Commission offered for men and Short Service Commission for men and women. Candidates who apply for NCC Special Entry are called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB).

NCC Eligibility Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). Upper age limit for Candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Gender Men and women Educational Qualifications - Minimum 50% marks in each in Maths & Physics at 10 + 2 level. - Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent OR Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. - Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any present backlogs at the time of AFSB Testing and produce a Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. - NCC Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ certificate and validity of the certificate would be two years before the date of advertisement.

Also Read: Permanent Commission to Women Officers will be granted in Indian Army Now

Promotion & Responsibilities of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Flying Officer

The Rank Structure for Commissioned Officers are:

Level RANK Responsibilities Chief (Head) AIR CHIEF MARSHAL The top of the rank for the best of the best from the flying branch. The Air Chief Marshal heads the Air Force family and is responsible for all strategic and tactical decisions in times of peace and war. Director Level AIR MARSHAL (AIR MSHL) Just one step below the top of the ladder, the Air Marshal commands a lot of power. AIR VICE MARSHAL (AIR VICE MSHL) Only the daring few climb this high in the Air Force hierarchy. An Air Vice Marshal is responsible for taking strategic decisions. AIR COMMODORE (AIR CMDE) An Air Commodore is the next rank and as a Principal Director, you may command a large Air Force Station, or hold Staff Appointments (Senior Level) at Air HQ/Command HQ. Executive Level GROUP CAPTAIN (GP CAPT) Taking charge of men and management, you as a Group Captain may command a medium-sized Air Force Station or be an important link in decision-making mechanism at various IAF formations. WING COMMANDER (WG CDR) Gearing up for the higher grounds the Wing Commander, the next higher rank, takes on additional responsibilities. SQUADRON LEADER (SQN LDR) Taking on bigger responsibilities under your wings, the Squadron Leader undertakes many tasks. Now you are a senior-level supervisor. Junior Level FLIGHT LIEUTENANT (FLT LT) Beginning the climb, Flight Lieutenant is the next rank in the Indian Air Force hierarchy, where you play an important role as a member of a cohesive team. FLYING OFFICER (FG OFFR) Taking off a career in Air Force is the first rank an officer wears after successful completion of the training.

Salary of a Flying Officer in Indian Air Force (IAF)

Even before you are Commissioned as an Air Force Officer you start earning a monthly stipend of Rs. 56,100/- during the last one year of your training period at any of the Air Force Training Institutions. Flight Cadets shall receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100/- per month during one year of training.

IAF Offers Pay on Commissioning (As per 7th CPC)

Rank Pay as per Defence Matrix Level Military Service Pay MSP Flying Officer Rs. 56100 - 177500 10 Rs. 15500

Allowances Given to IAF Officers

In addition, to pay, allowances are applicable based on the nature of duty/ place of posting and it includes Flying, Technical, Field Area, Special Compensatory (Hill area), Special Force, Siachen, Island Special Duty, Test Pilot & Flight Test Engineer, Area, and Remote Locality Allowance. Other allowances such as Transport Allowance, Children Education Allowance, HRA, etc. are also admissible to Officers. In addition, the following allowances are admissible to the newly Commissioned Officers in Flying and Technical Branches

-Flying Allowance to Flying Branch Officers.

-Technical Allowance to Technical Branch Officers.

As you grow in rank and stature in the Air Force, your income and other entitlements also increase in harmony with your enhanced responsibilities.