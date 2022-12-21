UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Age, Education, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Know about the UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Standards for both Male & Female Candidates.

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website - upsc.gov.in for total 395 Vacancies. The application link for the same has been activated on 21st December 2022 and the application window will get closed on 10th January 2022. An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April, 2023 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2024.

Candidates should be familiar with the UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 Exam Eligibility Criteria before filling out the application form. Also, they should not enter any incorrect details regarding their eligibility to avoid cancellation of their candidature. In this article, we have shared detailed UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria including e Age, Educational Qualification, and Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates.

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2023 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date Download UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam Notification 21st December 2022 UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 10th January 2023 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 18th to 24th January 2023 (Till 6:00 PM) Admit Card Download 15 Days Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2023 Written Exam (For Both Male & Female Candidates) 16th April 2023 (Sunday) NDA 151st & NA 113th Course Commencement 2nd January 2024

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 VACANCIES

UPSC NDA & NA I 2023 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 25 (for male candidates only) Total 395

Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Age Limit

Only unmarried male & female candidates born not earlier than 2nd July 2004 and not later than 1st July 2007 are eligible. The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that mentioned in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University.

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 16.5 years during the commencement of course Maximum Age 19.5 years during the commencement of course

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Educational Qualifications as on 24th December 2023

The UPSC NDA 1 2023Educational Qualification for different posts are shared below:

For the Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.

Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Nationality

A candidate must be unmarried male/female and should be :

(i) a citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Physical Standards (Male)

The minimum height required for male candidates for entry into the Armed Forces is 157 cm. For the Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the Hills of North Eastern region of India. Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cm. The Height & Weight Standards are shared below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 years 152 41 42.5 44 45 155 42 43.5 45.3 47 157 43 45 47 48 160 45 46.5 48 49 162 46 48 50 51 165 48 50 52 53 167 49 51 53 54 170 51 52.5 55 56 173 52.5 54.5 57 58 175 54.5 56 59 60 178 56 58 61 62 180 58.5 60 63 64.5 183 61 62.5 65 66.5

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes 16 years 18 years 20 years 152 44 45 46 155 45 46 47 157 46 47 49 160 47 48 50 162 48 50 52 165 50 52 53 167 52 53 55 170 53 55 57 173 55 57 59 175 57 59 61 178 59 61 62 180 61 63 64 183 63 65 67

Visual Standard

The UPSC NDA 1 Visual Standard is shared below

Vision standard for Army candidates Distance Vision (Corrected) Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9 Colour vision CP-III (Defective Safe). Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism. Vision standard for Naval candidates Uncorrected without glass 6/6, 6/9 Corrected with glass 6/6, 6/6 Limits of Myopia –0.75 Limits of Hypermetropia +1.5 Binocular vision III Limits of colour perception I Visual Standards for Air Force Candidates who habitually wear spectacle Not eligible for Air Force Minimum distant vision 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia : 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Physical Standard (Female)

The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. For the Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the Hills of North Eastern region of India, Garhwal, and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height is 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be applicable for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. The Flying Branch also needs other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length, and thigh length.

We hope this article on UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be helpful for the candidates. Candidates are advised to fulfil all the UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria and other factors to avoid cancellation of their candidature.