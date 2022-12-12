NDA Full Form with Complete Details

NDA Full Form: Know about the UPSC NDA 2023 Exam including its selection process, eligibility, age limit, and educational qualification here. Also, check the Indian Army/ Navy/ Air Force salary structure and admission process here.

NDA Full Form: In Indian Armed Forces, NDA stands for National Defence Academy, which is considered to be one of the best Military Academies in India. NDA Exam, i.e., National Defence & Naval Academy exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission twice in a year. Around 2.5 lakhs write the exam annually for getting admission to any of the participating organizations, i.e., Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Indian Naval Academy (INA).

The NDA selection process has two rounds, a written exam and the SSB interview round. Candidates who qualify for the selection process are considered for final admission. The preferred courses offered by the academies are BA, B.Tech, and Bachelor of Science. Post-completion of the courses, the candidates are enrolled in training for a period of one year. After this, they are inducted as officers in either of the three forces.

Earlier, only unmarried males were allowed to write the UPSC NDA exam. However, with the intervention of the Supreme Court now, female applicants were also allowed to participate in the NDA exam. Read along to know the complete detail related to the NDA full form.

Important Note: NDA Exam should not be confused with NDA (National Democratic Alliance). This is an alliance of political parties administered by the BJP and its 13 constituent parties. This alliance won elections in 1998 and 2004 and formed a coalition party led by Atal Bihar Bajpayee as Prime Minister.

NDA 2023 Exam Overview

Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the NDA full form overview.

Exam Name UPSC NDA & NA Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Full Form National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam Level National Frequency Twice in 1 year Participating Organization Indian Military Academy (IMA) Air Force Academy (AFA) Indian Naval Academy (INA) Age Limit 16.5 to 19.5 years Educational Qualification Class 10+2 Selection Process Written exam SSB Interview Written Exam Papers Paper 1 - Maths Paper 2 - GAT

NDA Exam Calendar 2023

Refer to the following table to know about the important dates as per the NDA calendar 2023.

Events Important Dates NDA (1) Notification 21-Dec-2022 NDA (1) Application Form 21-Dec-2022 to 10-Jan-2023 NDA (1) Exam Dates 16-Apr-2023 NDA (1) Result May 2023 NDA (2) Notification 17-May-2023 NDA (2) Application Form 17-May-2023 to 06-Jun-2023 NDA (2) Exam Dates 03-Sep-2023 NDA (2) SSB Interview January 2024 to April 2024

NDA Eligibility Criteria 2023

Earlier this year, the SC notified that women applicants are also allowed to apply and write the NDA examination. Go through the section below to know about the detailed eligibility criteria for the examination.

Age Limit

As per the official notification, for NDA 1 exam, the unmarried candidates should have been born not earlier than July 2, 2003, and not later than July 1, 2006. Whereas, to apply for NDA 2 exam, the candidates must have been born not earlier than January 2, 2004, and not later than January 1, 2007.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have qualified class 10+2 from a recognized board with minimum passing marks for IMA. Whereas, for INA or AFA the candidate must have opted for PCM subject in class 12th examination.

Physical Standard Test

Check out the admissible PST for both unmarried male and female candidates for the three Defence forces below.

Defence Force Unmarried Male Unmarried Female Height Weight Height Weight Indian Army 140 - 210 cm 35.3-49 kg 140-163 cm 35.3-49 kg Indian Navy 152-183 cm 44 - 67 kg 152-183 cm 44 - 67 kg Indian Air Force 152-183 cm 44 - 67 kg 147-183 cm 42-61 kg

NDA Selection Process 2023

The NDA selection process is going to be having two rounds, a written examination, and SSB interview. The candidates have to qualify for both rounds separately to get a call for admission to any of the three academies.

Written Exam (900 Marks)

The UPSC NDA exam shall be held in the offline mode

The questions will be asked in the English & Hindi languages

The candidates will get 2.5 marks for the correct answer and 0.83 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Mathematics 120 questions 300 marks 2 Hours and 30 mins General Ability Test (GAT) 150 questions 600 marks 2 Hours and 30 mins Total 200 questions 900 marks 5 hours

SSB Interview (900 Marks)

The SSB interview round will be conducted for five days and will be conducted for 900 marks. It shall include the following activities.

Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT) Interviews Group Testing Officer Tasks GD

PGT

HGT

IoT

Command Task

Snake race/Group Obstacle Race

GPE

Individual lecture

FGT Psychology Tests Thematic Apperception Test (TAT)

Self Description Test (SD)

Word Association Test (WAT)

Situation Reaction Test (SRT) Conference

NDA Admission Process and Courses

The authorities prepare a merit list with the names of the candidates qualifying for both rounds. These candidates can get admission in either of the three academies, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) based on their ranks and marks scored. The final admission will be subject to the availability of seats available.

Post admission, the candidates will be enrolled in the residential undergraduate program. The admissible courses are Bachelor of Arts/ Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Technology. The three-year course has to be studied in the NDA. Whereas, the fourth year of B. Tech has to be completed at the Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy for Naval and Air Force candidates.

NDA Salary Structure

After completion of the course, the candidates will be enrolled in the training period. During this training period, the candidates will be paid in the salary range of INR 56,100. After completion of the course, they will be commissioned as a Lieutenant and will be paid as per level 10th of the 7th pay commission. Go through the table below to know about the complete salary structure admissible to the NDA course.

Rank Level Salary (In INR) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 -1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B 61,300- 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400-2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2, 15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1, 82, 200-2,24,100 HAG+Scale Level 16 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000 (fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000 (fixed)

After going through the above-detailed information related to the UPSC NDA & NA 2023 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it.