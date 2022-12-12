NDA Full Form with Complete Details

NDA Full Form: In Indian Armed Forces, NDA stands for National Defence Academy, which is considered to be one of the best Military Academies in India. NDA Exam, i.e., National Defence & Naval Academy exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission twice in a year. Around 2.5 lakhs write the exam annually for getting admission to any of the participating organizations, i.e., Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Indian Naval Academy (INA).
The NDA selection process has two rounds, a written exam and the SSB interview round. Candidates who qualify for the selection process are considered for final admission. The preferred courses offered by the academies are BA, B.Tech, and Bachelor of Science. Post-completion of the courses, the candidates are enrolled in training for a period of one year. After this, they are inducted as officers in either of the three forces.
Earlier, only unmarried males were allowed to write the UPSC NDA exam. However, with the intervention of the Supreme Court now, female applicants were also allowed to participate in the NDA exam. Read along to know the complete detail related to the NDA full form.
Important Note: NDA Exam should not be confused with NDA (National Democratic Alliance). This is an alliance of political parties administered by the BJP and its 13 constituent parties. This alliance won elections in 1998 and 2004 and formed a coalition party led by Atal Bihar Bajpayee as Prime Minister.
NDA 2023 Exam Overview
Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the NDA full form overview.
Exam Name
UPSC NDA & NA Exam
Conducting Body
Union Public Service Commission
Full Form
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy
Exam Level
National
Frequency
Twice in 1 year
Participating Organization
Indian Military Academy (IMA)
Air Force Academy (AFA)
Indian Naval Academy (INA)
Age Limit
16.5 to 19.5 years
Educational Qualification
Class 10+2
Selection Process
Written exam
SSB Interview
Written Exam Papers
Paper 1 - Maths
Paper 2 - GAT
NDA Exam Calendar 2023
Refer to the following table to know about the important dates as per the NDA calendar 2023.
Events
Important Dates
NDA (1) Notification
21-Dec-2022
NDA (1) Application Form
21-Dec-2022 to 10-Jan-2023
NDA (1) Exam Dates
16-Apr-2023
NDA (1) Result
May 2023
NDA (2) Notification
17-May-2023
NDA (2) Application Form
17-May-2023 to 06-Jun-2023
NDA (2) Exam Dates
03-Sep-2023
NDA (2) SSB Interview
January 2024 to April 2024
NDA Eligibility Criteria 2023
Earlier this year, the SC notified that women applicants are also allowed to apply and write the NDA examination. Go through the section below to know about the detailed eligibility criteria for the examination.
Age Limit
As per the official notification, for NDA 1 exam, the unmarried candidates should have been born not earlier than July 2, 2003, and not later than July 1, 2006. Whereas, to apply for NDA 2 exam, the candidates must have been born not earlier than January 2, 2004, and not later than January 1, 2007.
Educational Qualification
The candidate should have qualified class 10+2 from a recognized board with minimum passing marks for IMA. Whereas, for INA or AFA the candidate must have opted for PCM subject in class 12th examination.
Physical Standard Test
Check out the admissible PST for both unmarried male and female candidates for the three Defence forces below.
Defence Force
Unmarried Male
Unmarried Female
Height
Weight
Height
Weight
Indian Army
140 - 210 cm
35.3-49 kg
140-163 cm
35.3-49 kg
Indian Navy
152-183 cm
44 - 67 kg
152-183 cm
44 - 67 kg
Indian Air Force
152-183 cm
44 - 67 kg
147-183 cm
42-61 kg
NDA Selection Process 2023
The NDA selection process is going to be having two rounds, a written examination, and SSB interview. The candidates have to qualify for both rounds separately to get a call for admission to any of the three academies.
NDA 2022 Exam Updates
Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force
Written Exam (900 Marks)
- The UPSC NDA exam shall be held in the offline mode
- The questions will be asked in the English & Hindi languages
- The candidates will get 2.5 marks for the correct answer and 0.83 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.
Subjects
Maximum Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
Mathematics
120 questions
300 marks
2 Hours and 30 mins
General Ability Test (GAT)
150 questions
600 marks
2 Hours and 30 mins
Total
200 questions
900 marks
5 hours
SSB Interview (900 Marks)
The SSB interview round will be conducted for five days and will be conducted for 900 marks. It shall include the following activities.
- Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests
- Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT)
- Interviews
- Group Testing Officer Tasks
- GD
- PGT
- HGT
- IoT
- Command Task
- Snake race/Group Obstacle Race
- GPE
- Individual lecture
- FGT
- Psychology Tests
- Thematic Apperception Test (TAT)
- Self Description Test (SD)
- Word Association Test (WAT)
- Situation Reaction Test (SRT)
- Conference
NDA Admission Process and Courses
The authorities prepare a merit list with the names of the candidates qualifying for both rounds. These candidates can get admission in either of the three academies, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) based on their ranks and marks scored. The final admission will be subject to the availability of seats available.
Post admission, the candidates will be enrolled in the residential undergraduate program. The admissible courses are Bachelor of Arts/ Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Technology. The three-year course has to be studied in the NDA. Whereas, the fourth year of B. Tech has to be completed at the Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy for Naval and Air Force candidates.
NDA Salary Structure
After completion of the course, the candidates will be enrolled in the training period. During this training period, the candidates will be paid in the salary range of INR 56,100. After completion of the course, they will be commissioned as a Lieutenant and will be paid as per level 10th of the 7th pay commission. Go through the table below to know about the complete salary structure admissible to the NDA course.
Rank
Level
Salary (In INR)
Lieutenant
Level 10
56,100 -1,77,500
Captain
Level 10 B
61,300- 1,93,900
Major
Level 11
69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel
Level 12A
1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel
Level 13
1,30,600-2, 15,900
Brigadier
Level 13A
1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General
Level 14
1,44,200-2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale
Level 15
1, 82, 200-2,24,100
HAG+Scale
Level 16
2,05,400 – 2,24,400
VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)
Level 17
2,25,000 (fixed)
COAS
Level 18
2,50,000 (fixed)
After going through the above-detailed information related to the UPSC NDA & NA 2023 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it.
