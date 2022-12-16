AFCAT Salary 2023: Indian Air Force Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy

AFCAT Salary 2023: The Indian Air Force releases the AFCAT Salary Structure along with the pay scale and training process on the official website. Recently, they have invited applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. 

As per the official notification, the AFCAT 1 2023 application will commence from December 1 to 30 December 2022. The online AFCAT examination is scheduled to be held on 24 Feb 23, 25 Feb 23, and 26 February 23. Candidates should be familiar with the AFCAT 2023 Salary & Pay Scale beforehand to avoid any sort of confusion at any stage of the selection process. 

Along with this, they should check AFCAT Job Profile to understand whether they are comfortable with the tasks assigned to them. Check out this blog to know about AFCAT Salary 2023 including Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion & Training Details.

AFCAT Salary Structure

Candidates can check out the AFCAT salary structure mentioned below to know about the pay scale, pay level, stipend, and other details.

Rank

Flying Officer

Pay as per Defence

Rs. 56100 - 177500

Matrix Level

10

MSP

Rs. 15500

Note: - The Flight Cadets will be paid a fixed stipend of Rs. 56,100/- per month during one year of training.

AFCAT In Hand Salary

The AFCAT In Hand Salary for different officers in Indian Air Force is shared below in the following table:

Post Name

AFCAT In Hand Salary

Annual Package

Flying Branch

Rs 85,372

Rs 9-10 lakhs per annum

Ground Duty Non-Technical Branch

Rs 71,872

Rs  6-9 lakhs per annum

Ground Duty Technical Branch

Rs 74, 872

Rs  6-9 lakhs per annum

AFCAT 2023 Perks & Allowances

Along with the AFCAT Salary, the candidates will receive the following perks & allowances on the basis of the nature of duty/ place of posting.

  • Flying Allowances
  • Transport Allowances 
  • Island Special Duty Allowances
  • Special Compensatory (Hill area) Allowances
  • Special Force Allowances
  • Test Pilot & Flight Test Engineer Allowances
  • Technical Allowances
  • Field Area Allowances
  • Siachen
  • Area and Remote Locality Allowance, etc.
  • Insurance. Rs. 1.10 crore Insurance Cover (on contribution) is applicable to serving officers. An additional cover of Rs. 15 Lakhs (on contribution) is applicable to Flying Branch Officers.

AFCAT Job Profile

All the candidates who will join Air Force in any branch via AFCAT will be expected to perform the following duties in their respective branches as shared below:

Post Name

AFCAT Job Profile

Flying Branch
  • Responsible for operating & maintaining fighter planes, air support & supplies.
  • They are required to transport the materials as and when required.

Ground Duty Non-Technical
  • Maintaining the accounts & logistics of the department.
  • Responsible for the administration of the fighter controller & air traffic controller.

Ground Duty Technical
  • Taking care of the technical and aircraft equipment.
  • Responsible for handling the aircraft service and managing qualified technicians.

AFCAT Training Period

  • The candidates recommended by the AFSBs and found medically fit by the competent medical authority will undergo training strictly based on their merit and the availability of vacancies in various branches/sub-branches.
  • The AFCAT 1 2023 Training is likely to commence in the first week of Jan 2024 for all courses. The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks approximately and that for Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments.

AFCAT Promotion Policy

The IAF Promotions depend on various factors such as work performance, experience, and seniority level. The candidates will join the Flight Cadets post and will be promoted in the following order as shared below:

  • Flying Officer (After completion of Training as a Flight Cadet)
  • Flying Lieutenant (After 3 years of service as a flying Officer and qualifying for the promotion Test)
  • Squadron Leader (Upon completing 6 years of service)
  • Wing Commander
  • Group Captain
  • Air Commodore
  • Air Vice Marshal
  • Air Marshal
  • Air Chief Marshal

We hope this article on AFCAT Salary & Job Profile was helpful for our readers. Candidates should be familiar with the  AFCAT Salary & Job Profile to avoid hassles at any stage of the selection process and also stay updated with the tasks that will be assigned to them after joining the Air Force.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pay scale for the Flying Officer under AFCAT 2023?

The pay scale for the Flying Officer under AFCAT 2023 will be Rs. 56100 - 177500 as per the 7th CPC.

Q2. What is the stipend for the Flying Cadets under AFCAT 2023?

The candidates selected for the Flight Cadets post will receive a fixed stipend of Rs. 56,100/- per month during one year of training.

Q3. What is the pay scale for the Flying Branch under AFCAT 2023?

The job profile of the Flying Branch involves operating & maintaining fighter planes, air support & supplies, and transporting the materials as and when required.

