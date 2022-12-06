IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 Recruitment Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Know How to Apply Online

IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 Recruitment Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Know the correct steps to fill out the IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 application fee. Also, check out the eligibility criteria, registration steps and application fee relevant to the categories.

IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 Recruitment Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 recruitment registration form on December 01, 2022. The candidates who have the prescribed eligibility will be required to fill out the application form only till December 30, 2023. IAF has notified around 258 vacancies for the Flying, Ground Duty (Tech) and Ground Duty (Non-Tech) in the men and women categories.

Candidates who successfully complete the IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 application form will be allowed to write the exam on February 24, 25 and 26, 2023. The candidates can check out the detailed notification and fill out the application with relevant details as required by the concerned authorities. The online link to fill out the IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 is active on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 Important Dates

The candidates going to write the upcoming IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 examination are advised to check the following table for all the important dates.

Events Dates Online Application Release Date 1st December 2022 Online Application Last Date 30th December 2022 AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Date 24, 25 & 26 February, 2023 Course Commencement January 2024

IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 Registration Process

The IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 registration process has commenced. Candidates can resort to the steps mentioned below to fill out the application form correctly.

Application Process

The IAF AFCAT (1) 2023 application form has been released by the concerned authorities. Candidates can resort to the steps mentioned below to fill the same correctly.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the IAF AFCAT (1) registration link and move to the next page

Step 3: Choose new registration or already registered and fill up the form to sign up. Sign in with a registered email id and a system-generated password.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form with personal details like name, date of birth, type of entry, identification marks, CPSS/PABT Batch Number, Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA, Select Rank in IAF, Service Number, marital status etc.

Step 5: After this, enter all the qualification details, class 10th, 12th and course duration etc. Also, choose the course name, address, NCC details etc.

Step 6: Upload all the relevant documents like a signature, thumb impression, declaration etc on the dashboard.

Step 7: Finally, pay the IAF AFCAT (2) application fee in online mode and then submit the application form on the dashboard.

Documents Required for IAF AFCAT (1)

The following set of documents has to be kept handy by the candidates while filling out the application form.

Aadhaar Number

Integrated/ Dual Degree

CPSS/PABT

Commercial Pilot License

Qualification Degree

Matriculation passing certificate

Class 12th passing certificate

Photograph in the size limit between 10 KB and 50KB

Signature in the size limit between 10 KB and 50KB

Thumb Impression in the size limit between 10 KB and 50KB

Declaration by the candidate in the size limit between 10 KB and 50KB

Application Fee

As per the official notification, the prescribed application fee for the IAD AFCAT (1) is going to be Rs 250. This application fee is prescribed for all categories and is non-refundable. Also, it can be paid only in online mode via any online payment method.