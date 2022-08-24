AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Download Sports GK/General Awareness Questions & Answers PDF

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam will be held in online mode on 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will be held for both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).
The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.
|
Exam
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
AFCAT
(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
100/300
|
2 Hours
|
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
|
Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics
|
50/150
|
45 Minutes
So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam, we have created and compiled General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Quiz for Non-Technical Candidates.
AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam General Awareness (GA)/GK Quiz Based on Indian Sports
1. Which Country will host the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
- England
- Australia
- India
- Sri Lanka
Answer: c) India - The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India during October and November 2023.
2. When was the first FIFA World Cup inaugurated?
- 1920
- 1930
- 1940
- 1950
Answer: b) The 1930 FIFA World Cup was the inaugural FIFA World Cup, the world championship for men's national association football teams. It took place in Uruguay from 13 to 30 July 1930.
3. First woman to win Dronacharya Award:
- Hansa Sharma
- Renu Kohli
- Sunil Dabas
- Sunita Sharma
Answer: a) The first woman to win the Dronacharya Award was weightlifting coach Hansa Sharma in 2000.
4. Which tennis Grand Slam is played on clay?
- US Open
- Australian Open
- French Open
- Wimbledon
Answer: c) The French Open Championships at Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam event to be played on clay.
5. Crawl is associated with which sport?
- Football
- Swimming
- Chess
- Hockey
Answer: b) Swimming – The words crawl, breaststroke, and butterfly are associated with the game of swimming.
6. First winner of the David Dixon Award:
- Samaresh Jung
- Trecia Smith
- Natalie du Toit
- David Liti
Answer: c) South African swimmer Natalie du Toit
7. Who won Player of the Century at Globe Soccer Awards in 2020?
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
- Mohamed Salah
- Ronaldinho
Answer: a) Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards
8. Thomas Cup is related to which sport?
- Football
- Hockey
- Tennis
- Badminton
Answer: d) Badminton - It is a competition among teams representing member nations of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
9. Castle term is related to which sport?
- Polo
- Swimming
- Chess
- Golf
Answer: c) Chess - Castling is a special type of chess move
10. Archery is the national sport of which country?
- Nepal
- Bhutan
- Japan
- China
Answer: b) Bhutan - Archery was declared the national sport in 1971 when Bhutan became a member of the United Nations
