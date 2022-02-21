JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release Official Cutoff Marks, AFSB Interview Dates in March

AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date: AFCAT 2022 Results will be announced at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates will be able to check the result from the direct link shared in the article and select the AFSB Interview Dates.

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 15:35 IST
AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date
AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date

AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date: Indian Air Force (IAF) will declare the results of AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam at its official website afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam held from 12th to 14th Feb 2022 will be able to check their result then. Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 317 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts.

AFCAT (1) 2022 Result Date & Official Cut-off Marks

AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam results are expected to release in the Month of March 2022 by Indian Air Force (IAF). AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam consisted of the AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

AFCAT (1) 2022 Official Cut-off Marks

AFCAT

Will be uploaded after result declaration

EKT

Will be uploaded after result declaration

How to Check  AFCAT (1) 2022 Result & AFSB Interview Dates

Step-1: Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e., afcat.cdac.in

Step-2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 01/2022-Cycle

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to fill details like Email ID, password and Captcha Code.

Step-4: Check your result and download a print copy for future use.

Step-5: Candidates can choose date and venue for AFSB interview.

Call letter will be made available for download after choosing date, venue and filling bank details for travel allowance. For AFCAT 02/2022 Queries contact at afcatcell@cdac.in or on 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Check AFCAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT (1) 2022 Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Candidates who will obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.

Travel Allowance (TA)

To and fro travelling fare by the shortest route of AC-III Tier/AC Chair Car or actual normal bus fare will be re-imbursed to the candidates appearing in AFSB for the first time. Change of address, if any, must be intimated to the Board well before arrival. You shall furnish the railway ticket/ bus ticket (hard copy) to the Board, failing which no TA will be paid. For all other modes of travel, TA will be admissible as per the government authorized rules. No TA is admissible, if you have already appeared for the same type of entry at any of the Selection Boards. Candidates are to carry cancelled Cheque for Online Payment.

Documents for AFSB Interview

Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-

(i) AFCAT Admit Card.

(ii) Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. No other certificate will be accepted for verification of Date of Birth.

(iii) Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2 (issued by the relevant Board).

(iv) Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. Provisional Certificate issued by college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable.

(v) In case of final year/ semester students, a Certificate from the College Principal, clearly mentioning the following aspects annotated with proper stamp and seal of the Institution is required:-

(aa) Name of the College.

(ab) Name of the University.

(ac) Discipline in which Graduation/ Post Graduation obtained.

(ad) Aggregate Percentage.

(ae) Likely Date of Declaration of Final Result (in DD/MM/YYYY Format).

(vi) Two attested photocopies of each of the above mentioned certificates.

(vii) Original NCC Certificate (if applicable).

(viii) NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings.

(ix) Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable.

(x) Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance)

(xi) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against white background for documentation.

FAQ

Q1. When will AFCAT 1 2022 Result will be released?

In the month of March 2022

Q2. Where will AFCAT (1) 2022 Result be released?

afcat.cdac.in

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced under AFCAT 1 2022 Recruitment?

317 Vacancies In Flying Branch And Ground Duty (Technical And Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry
