AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Download History GK/General Awareness Questions & Answers PDF

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26 th to 28 th August (History Paper PDF Download): Practice Important General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Questions with answers based on Indian History.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam will be held in online mode on 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will be held for both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam, we have created and compiled General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Quiz for Non-Technical Candidates.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam General Awareness (GA)/GK Quiz Based on Indian History

1. Who started the Paper “Young India”?

Jawahar Lal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Bhagat Singh Subhash Chandra Bose

Answer: b) Young India was a weekly paper or journal in English started by Mahatma Gandhi.

2. Daughter of Iltutmish:

Razia Sultana Nur Jahan Mumtaz Mahal Ruqaiya Sultan Begum

Answer: a) Razia Sultana - Sultan Raziyyat-Ud-Dunya Wa Ud-Din, popularly known as Razia Sultana, was a ruler of the Delhi Sultanate in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent. She was the first female Muslim ruler of the subcontinent and the only female Muslim ruler of Delhi.

3. Din-i-Ilahi written by:

Jahangir Shah Jahan Akbar Humayun

Answer: c) Dīn-i Ilāhī, (Persian: “Divine Faith”), an elite eclectic religious movement, which never numbered more than 19 adherents, formulated by the Mughal emperor Akbar in the late 16th Century AD.

4. Split of Congress in which session

Bombay Session Madras Session Calcutta Session Surat Session

Answer: d) The Surat Split was the splitting of the Indian National Congress into two groups - the Moderates and Radicals - at the Surat session in 1907.

5. When was the first Emergency declared in India?

1962 1968 1975 1977

Answer: a) The first instance was between 26 October 1962 to 10 January 1968 during the India-China war, when "the security of India" was declared as being "threatened by external aggression". In the history of independent India, a state of emergency has been declared thrice.

6. Who did Bardoli Satyagraha?

Mahatma Gandhi Sardar Vallabhai Patel Jawahar Lal Nehru Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Answer: b) Sardar Vallabhai Patel led the Bardoli Satyagraha in 1928.

7. Where was the Battle of Plassey fought in India?

Bengal Delhi Punjab Madras

Answer: a) The Battle of Plassey was fought at Palashi, on the banks of Bhagirathi river near Calcutta on June 23, 1757 (Now Kolkata, West Bengal)

8. When was Project Tiger started in India?

1st April 1971 1st April 1972 1st April 1973 1st April 1974

Answer: c) 1st April 1973 - “Project Tiger” was launched in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttrakhand to promote the conservation of the tiger.

9. Which freedom fighter is known as Deshbandhu?

Chandra Shekhar Azad Chittaranjan Das Subhash Chandra Bose Ram Prasad Bismil

Answer: b) Chittaranjan Das (5 November 1870 – 16 June 1925), popularly called Deshbandhu (Friend of the Nation), was an Indian freedom fighter, political activist, and lawyer during the Indian independence movement and founder-leader of the Swaraj Party (Independence party) in Bengal during the period of British colonial rule.

10. Who was the founder of the Chola Dynasty?

Vijaylaya Chandragupta Ashoka Shivaji

Answer: a) Vijayalaya was the founder of the Imperial Chola dynasty

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your AFCAT exam preparation. So, start practicing these questions to ace AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.