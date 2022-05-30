AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration Begins from 1st June: Check Eligibility Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Updated: May 30, 2022 13:23 IST
AFCAT (2) 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) for the courses commencing in July 2023 for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch) and for Meteorology Entry. Below are important dates for AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

Notification Release Date

1st June 2022

Online Application Opening Date

1st June 2022 (11:00 AM)

Online Application Closing Date

30th June 2022 (5:00 PM)

AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Release

15 Days before the exam

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

To be announced on 1st June 2022

Course Commencement

July 2023

AFCAT (2) 2022 Branches and Vacancies

Entry

Branch

Vacancies*

Course Number

AFCAT Entry

Flying

SSC - 60

214/23F/SSC/M & W

Ground Duty (Technical)

{Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical}

To be announced on 1st June 2022

213/23T/PC/103AEC/M

213/23T/103AEC/M & W

Ground Duty

(Non-Technical)

To be announced on 1st June 2022

213/23G/PC/M

213/23G/SSC/M & W

Meteorology Entry

Meteorology

To be announced on 1st June 2022

213/23G/PC/M

213/23G/SSC/M & W

NCC Special Entry

Flying

10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

214/23F/PC/M

214/23F/SSC/M & W

Note: The vacancies indicated are tentative and subject to change without notice. The actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots and actual number of vacancies accruing in July 2023.

Before applying for the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, marital status, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Process:

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Age Limit

As on 1st July 2023, the age limit for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment is mentioned in the table given below:

Flying Branch

Age Limit as on 1st July 2023

20 to 24 years i.e. born between 2nd July 1999 to 1st July 2003 (both dates inclusive)

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 2nd July 1997 to 1st July 2023 (both dates inclusive)

Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches

Age Limit as on 1st July 2023

20 to 26 years, i.e., born between 2nd July 1997 to 1st July 2023 (both dates inclusive)

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Note: The date of birth accepted by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Educational Qualifications (As on 30th June 2022)

Branch

Educational Qualification

Flying Branch

Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level

AND

(a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University

OR

Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-

(aaa) Communication Engineering.

(aab) Computer Engineering/Technology.

(aac) Computer Engineering & Application.

(aad) Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology.

(aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering.

(aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

(aag) Electrical Engineering.

(aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology.

(aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering.

(aak) Electronics.

(aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering.

(aam) Electronics and Computer Science.

(aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering.

(aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave).

(aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering.

(aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering.

(aar) Electronics Instrument & Control.

(aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering.

(aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

(aau) Instrument & Control Engineering.

(aav) Information Technology.

(aaw) Spacecraft Technology.

 (aax) Engineering Physics.

 (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering.

 (aaz) Infotech Engineering.

 (aba) Cyber Security.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)}

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University

OR

Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-

(aaa) Aerospace Engineering.

(aab) Aeronautical Engineering.

(aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

(aad) Mechanical Engineering.

(aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation.

(aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production).

(aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance).

(aah) Mechatronics.

(aaj) Industrial Engineering.

(aak) Manufacturing Engineering.

(aal) Production and Industrial Engineering.

(aam) Materials Science and Engineering.

(aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

(aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics.

(aap) Automotive Engineering.

(aaq) Robotics

(aar) Nanotechnology

(aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Administration

Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education

Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology

Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Meteorology/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geophysics/ Environmental Biology with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together (Provided Maths and Physics were studied at Graduation Level with a minimum of 55% marks in each).

NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch)

NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17 is mandatory. Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Note:

- Two seats are reserved for Law qualified candidates in Ground duty (Non-Tech) branches and these candidates may be employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning).

- In case the candidates are awarded grades/ CGPA instead of marks, the conversion of grades/ CGPA to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the University from where they have obtained the degree. In case the University does not have any scheme for converting CGPA to percentage conversion certificate, CGPA will be converted into 10 points scale and multiplied by 10 to get equivalent percentage.

- Candidates who are studying in the final year/ semester Degree course and are yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog and should have secured a minimum of 60% marks up to the last semester/ year for which results have been declared up to the time of submission of application. They are required to submit proof of passing the Degree Examination by 30th June 2022 and no request for extending this date will be entertained on the grounds of late conduct of basic qualifying University Examination, delay in declaration of results or any other ground whatsoever.

- Candidates who have failed the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS)/ Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be eligible to apply in Flying Branch.

Check AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Result & AFSB Interview Details

AFCAT (2) 2022 PHYSICAL STANDARDS

1. Height & weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms (No concession for age/ sex/ region).

b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cms. For women candidates, minimum acceptable height is 152 cms. (For Gorkhas and individual belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cms less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cms less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).

Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.

Height and Weight Standards for Male

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-17

18-22

23-27

28-32 years

33-37years

152

46

47

50

54

54

153

47

47

51

55

55

154

47

48

51

56

56

155

48

49

52

56

56

156

48

49

53

57

57

157

49

50

54

58

58

158

49

50

54

58

58

159

50

51

55

59

59

160

51

52

56

59

60

161

51

52

56

60

60

162

52

53

57

61

61

163

52

54

58

61

62

164

53

54

59

62

63

165

53

55

59

63

63

166

54

56

60

63

64

167

54

56

61

64

65

168

55

57

61

65

65

169

55

57

62

65

66

170

56

58

63

66

67

171

56

59

64

66

68

172

57

59

64

67

68

173

58

60

65

68

69

174

58

61

66

68

70

175

59

61

66

69

71

176

59

62

67

70

71

177

60

62

68

70

72

178

60

63

69

71

73

179

61

64

69

72

73

180

61

64

70

72

74

181

62

65

71

73

75

182

62

66

72

74

76

183

63

66

72

74

76

184

64

67

73

75

77

185

64

68

74

75

78

186

65

68

74

76

78

187

65

69

75

77

79

188

66

69

76

77

80

189

66

70

77

78

81

190

67

71

77

79

81

191

67

71

78

79

82

192

68

72

79

80

82

193

68

73

79

81

83

+/- SD

6

6.3

7.1

6.6

6.9

Height and Weight standards for Female

Height (in cm) Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

20-25 Years

26-30 Years

148

43

46

149

44

47

150

45

48

151

45

48

152

46

49

153

47

50

154

47

50

155

48

51

156

49

52

157

49

53

158

50

53

159

51

54

160

51

55

161

52

55

162

52

56

163

53

57

164

54

57

165

54

58

166

55

59

167

56

60

168

56

60

169

57

61

170

58

62

171

58

62

172

59

63

173

59

64

174

60

64

175

61

65

176

61

66

177

62

67

178

63

67

+/- SD

5

5

2. Visual Standard

Below are the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 02/2022) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in July 2023 Candidates on Entry:

Branch

Maximum Limits of Refractive Error

Visual Acuity Errors

Colour Vision

F(P) including WSOs

Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph

Manifest Myopia: Nil

Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted

Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to

6/6 only for

Hypermetropia

CP-I

Aircrew other than F(P)

Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph

Myopia: -2.0D Sph

Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl

6/24 in one eye and

6/36 in other,

correctable to 6/6 and 6/9

CP-I

Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC)

Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph

Myopia: -3.5D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/9 in each eye.

CP-II

AE(M) AE(L)

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/9 in each eye.

Wearing of glasses

will be compulsory

when advised

CP-II

Met

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-II

Accts/

Lgs/Edn

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-III

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam?

20 to 24 years

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Exam?

Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level AND (a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Q3. What is the Marital Status Requirement for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Process?

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

