IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Check Online Application Form for 283 Vacancies

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (2) 2022 online application process will be conducted till 30th June 2022 (5:00 PM) for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).
Check AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Below are important dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Process:
|
Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam
|
Notification Release Date
|
1st June 2022
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
1st June 2022
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
30th June 2022 (5:00 PM)
|
AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Release
|
15 Days before the exam
|
AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam
|
26th, 27th & 28th August 2022
|
Course Commencement
|
January 2023
AFCAT (2) 2022 Online Application Form Details
Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:
|
S. No
|
Description
|
1. Sign up Format
|
|
Full Name
|
As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters
|
|
Father’s Name
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
|
Mother’s Name
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
|
Email id
|
email id (to be used for Sign-in)
|
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
|
Mobile Number
|
10 digits
|
|
Secret Question
|
Select one from options
|
|
Secret Answer
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
|
CAPTCHA
|
Enter alphanumeric text shown
|
2. Personal Information
|
(a)
|
Type of Entry
|
Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options
|
(b)
|
Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)
|
These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant.
|
(c)
|
Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)
|
(d)
|
Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)
|
(e)
|
Email Address
|
|
(f)
|
Secondary Email Address
|
Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with
|
(g)
|
Nationality
|
|
(h)
|
Mobile Number
|
|
(i)
|
Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
(j)
|
CPSS/PABT Status
|
Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;
|
(i)
|
CPSS/PABT Batch Number
|
Numeric Value
|
(ii)
|
CPSS/PABT Date of Passing
|
DD/MMM/YYYY
|
(iii)
|
CPSS/PABT Chest No.
|
Numeric Value
|
(iv)
|
CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board
|
Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi
|
(k)
|
Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA?
|
Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
|
(l)
|
Are you serving Airman of IAF?
|
Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
|
(i)
|
Select Rank in IAF
|
Choose one from the list
|
(ii)
|
Service Number
|
Alphanumeric
|
(iii)
|
Current Posted Unit
|
Alphanumeric
|
(iv)
|
Select Command
|
Choose one from the list
|
(m)
|
Select Gender
|
Male or Female
|
(n)
|
Select Marital Status
|
Married or Unmarried
|
(o)
|
Date of Birth
|
DD/MMM/YYYY
|
(p)
|
Confirm your Date of Birth
|
DD/MMM/YYYY
|
3. Qualification Details
|
(a)
|
Education Level
|
Choose one from the list 10 + 2 + Graduation
|
(b)
|
Select Graduation Level
|
Choose one from the list, based on above selection
|
(c)
|
Select Qualification Degree
|
For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from
|
(d)
|
Course Duration (in years)
|
Numeric (4) four years for ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’
|
(e)
|
Name of College/Institute
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
(f)
|
Name of University
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
(g)
|
Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation
|
DD/MMM/YYYY
|
(h)
|
Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage
|
Numeric 2 digit
|
(i)
|
Do you have Current backlog?
|
Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
|
(j)
|
10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details
|
(i)
|
Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet
|
Numeric 2 digit
|
(ii)
|
Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.
|
Numeric 2 digit
|
(iii)
|
Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.
|
Numeric 2 digit
|
4. Course Preference
|
(a)
|
Courses
|
Applicant to select from the list of courses
|
5. NCC
|
(a)
|
NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate
|
If applicant is joining through NCC
|
(i)
|
Serial No.
|
Number
|
(ii)
|
Name of NCC Unit
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
(iii)
|
Year
|
Numeric 4 digit (YYYY)
|
6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates
|
Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;
|
(a)
|
Batch No.
|
Number
|
(b)
|
Enter Place Of Appearing
|
Alphabets
|
(c)
|
No of Days at AFSB
|
From (DD/MMM/YYYY) to (DD/MMM/YYYY)
|
7. Source of AFCAT information
|
(a)
|
Source
|
List of information Newspaper Employment News
|
8. GATE
|
(a)
|
Year of appearing
|
Numeric 4 digit
|
(b)
|
GATE Score
|
Numeric 2 digit
|
9. Communication Details
|
(a) Permanent Address
|
(i)
|
Enter Full Address
|
Alphabet and Numbers of maximum 100 characters
|
(ii)
|
Select Territories State/Union
|
Choose any one from list of states displayed
|
(iii)
|
Select City
|
Choose any one from list of states displayed
|
(iv)
|
Pin Code
|
Numeric 6 digits
|
(v)
|
Nearest Station Railway
|
Alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
(vi)
|
Landline Number
|
STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit
|
(vii)
|
Aadhaar Number Card
|
12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI.
|
(viii)
|
Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address.
|
If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address.
|
(b) Correspondence Address
|
(i)
|
Full Address
|
In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters
|
(ii)
|
State
|
Choose any one from list displayed
|
(iii)
|
City
|
Choose any one from list displayed
|
(iv)
|
Pin Code
|
Numeric 6 digits
|
(v)
|
Nearest Station Railway
|
In alphabet of maximum 50 characters
|
10. Upload Documents
|
Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB
|
(a)
|
Photograph
|
Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs)
|
(b)
|
Signature
|
Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format
|
(c)
|
Thumb Impression
|
Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format
|
(d)
|
Declaration by the candidate
|
Check
|
11. Select Exam City
|
5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f)
|
AFCAT 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Note:
- After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.
- While filling in the online application form, applicants are required to click “SAVE AND CONTINUE” to complete the process of each part. If the mandatory fields (marked by a red asterisk (*)) are not filled, the “SUBMIT” button would not be enabled for the applicants to click and proceed to the next part of the application form. Once the “Course Preference” stage is saved, applicants will not be able to edit/ modify previous data in the “Personal Information” and “Qualification details” pages. Only the “Communication Details” page can be edited, if an applicant wishes to do so. After the “Make
- Payment” step, applicants will be able to check the “Payment Status” as well as “Preview Application”. Applicants are not required to submit any certificate, along with their applications, in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, etc. However, certain mandatory documents are required to be carried in original at exam centres.
Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care while filling in the online application. In case any information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the selection process. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar Number, will be considered for issue of Admit Card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.