IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Check Online Application Form for 283 Vacancies

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT 2022 Online Registration will be conducted till 30 th June 2022. Check AFCAT (2) 2022 application form details & apply online for 283 Indian Air Force Vacancies.

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (2) 2022 online application process will be conducted till 30th June 2022 (5:00 PM) for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

Below are important dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Notification Release Date 1st June 2022 Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2022 Online Application Closing Date 30th June 2022 (5:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 Course Commencement January 2023

AFCAT (2) 2022 Online Application Form Details

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No Description 1. Sign up Format Full Name As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters Father’s Name In alphabet of maximum 50 characters Mother’s Name In alphabet of maximum 50 characters Email id email id (to be used for Sign-in) Nationality Indian Mobile Number 10 digits Secret Question Select one from options Secret Answer In alphabet of maximum 50 characters CAPTCHA Enter alphanumeric text shown 2. Personal Information (a) Type of Entry Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options

(i) AFCAT

(ii) NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH (b) Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant. (c) Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) (d) Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) (e) Email Address (f) Secondary Email Address Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with (g) Nationality (h) Mobile Number (i) Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (j) CPSS/PABT Status Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;

If passed fill the details from (i) to (iv) (i) CPSS/PABT Batch Number Numeric Value (ii) CPSS/PABT Date of Passing DD/MMM/YYYY (iii) CPSS/PABT Chest No. Numeric Value (iv) CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi (k) Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (l) Are you serving Airman of IAF? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

If Yes, fill the details from (i) to (iv) (i) Select Rank in IAF Choose one from the list (ii) Service Number Alphanumeric (iii) Current Posted Unit Alphanumeric (iv) Select Command Choose one from the list (m) Select Gender Male or Female (n) Select Marital Status Married or Unmarried (o) Date of Birth DD/MMM/YYYY (p) Confirm your Date of Birth DD/MMM/YYYY 3. Qualification Details (a) Education Level Choose one from the list 10 + 2 + Graduation

10 + 2 + Graduation + Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation

10 + 2 + Integrated Post Graduation

Diploma + Integrated Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation + Post Graduation (b) Select Graduation Level Choose one from the list, based on above selection

Graduate Options A

Graduate Options B

Graduate Options C

Graduate Options D (c) Select Qualification Degree For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from

- AMIE / ASI / IETE

- Bachelor of Engineering

- Bachelor of Technology

For Option ‘C’ enter B.Com etc. (d) Course Duration (in years) Numeric (4) four years for ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’

Numeric (3) three years for ‘C’ (e) Name of College/Institute In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (f) Name of University In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (g) Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation DD/MMM/YYYY (h) Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage Numeric 2 digit (i) Do you have Current backlog? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (j) 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details (i) Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet Numeric 2 digit (ii) Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit (iii) Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit 4. Course Preference (a) Courses Applicant to select from the list of courses

- Flying

- Ground Duty (Technical)

- Ground Duty (Non Technical)

A list of courses would be displayed for which a candidate is eligible as per the education qualification and age. Candidates are to mandatorily choose all

courses as per their own preference. The registration process would not proceed further till the time all courses have been selected by the candidate. Candidates eligible for technical branch have to additionally select EKT paper as per their preference.

Note: IAF reserves the right to allocate branches as per their suitability and availability of vacancies irrespective of the choices/options applied for by the candidates. 5. NCC (a) NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate If applicant is joining through NCC (i) Serial No. Number (ii) Name of NCC Unit In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (iii) Year Numeric 4 digit (YYYY) 6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;

If Passed fill details from (a) to (e) (a) Batch No. Number (b) Enter Place Of Appearing Alphabets (c) No of Days at AFSB From (DD/MMM/YYYY) to (DD/MMM/YYYY) 7. Source of AFCAT information (a) Source List of information Newspaper Employment News 8. GATE (a) Year of appearing Numeric 4 digit (b) GATE Score Numeric 2 digit 9. Communication Details (a) Permanent Address (i) Enter Full Address Alphabet and Numbers of maximum 100 characters (ii) Select Territories State/Union Choose any one from list of states displayed (iii) Select City Choose any one from list of states displayed (iv) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (v) Nearest Station Railway Alphabet of maximum 50 characters (vi) Landline Number STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit (vii) Aadhaar Number Card 12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI. (viii) Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address. If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address. (b) Correspondence Address (i) Full Address In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters (ii) State Choose any one from list displayed (iii) City Choose any one from list displayed (iv) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (v) Nearest Station Railway In alphabet of maximum 50 characters 10. Upload Documents Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB (a) Photograph Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs) (b) Signature Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format (c) Thumb Impression Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format (d) Declaration by the candidate Check 11. Select Exam City 5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f)

Note:

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

While filling in the online application form, applicants are required to click "SAVE AND CONTINUE" to complete the process of each part. If the mandatory fields (marked by a red asterisk (*)) are not filled, the "SUBMIT" button would not be enabled for the applicants to click and proceed to the next part of the application form. Once the "Course Preference" stage is saved, applicants will not be able to edit/ modify previous data in the "Personal Information" and "Qualification details" pages. Only the "Communication Details" page can be edited, if an applicant wishes to do so. After the "Make Payment" step, applicants will be able to check the "Payment Status" as well as "Preview Application". Applicants are not required to submit any certificate, along with their applications, in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, etc. However, certain mandatory documents are required to be carried in original at exam centres.

Payment” step, applicants will be able to check the “Payment Status” as well as “Preview Application”. Applicants are not required to submit any certificate, along with their applications, in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, etc. However, certain mandatory documents are required to be carried in original at exam centres.

Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care while filling in the online application. In case any information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the selection process. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar Number, will be considered for issue of Admit Card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.