Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Check Online Application Form for 283 Vacancies

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT 2022 Online Registration will be conducted till 30th June 2022. Check AFCAT (2) 2022 application form details & apply online for 283 Indian Air Force Vacancies.

Updated: Jun 2, 2022 12:19 IST
IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in
IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (2) 2022 online application process will be conducted till 30th June 2022 (5:00 PM) for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

Check AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are important dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

Notification Release Date

1st June 2022

Online Application Opening Date

1st June 2022

Online Application Closing Date

30th June 2022 (5:00 PM)

Direct Link to Apply Online

AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Release

15 Days before the exam

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

26th, 27th & 28th August 2022

Course Commencement

January 2023

AFCAT 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check AFCAT 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Updates
Check Indian Air Force Officer's Salary after 7th CPC, Allowance, Benefits, Promotion & Training Details
Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)
Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS
Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam FAQs

Check AFCAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT (2) 2022 Online Application Form Details

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No

Description

1. Sign up Format

 

Full Name

As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters

 

Fathers Name

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

 

Mothers Name

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

 

Email id

email id (to be used for Sign-in)

 

Nationality

Indian

 

Mobile Number

10 digits

 

Secret Question

Select one from options

 

Secret Answer

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

 

CAPTCHA

Enter alphanumeric text shown

2. Personal Information

(a)

Type of Entry

Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options
(i) AFCAT
(ii) NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH

(b)

Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant.

(c)

Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

(d)

Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

(e)

Email Address

 

(f)

Secondary Email Address

Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with

(g)

Nationality

 

(h)

Mobile Number

 

(i)

Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(j)

CPSS/PABT Status

Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;
If passed fill the details from (i) to (iv)

(i)

CPSS/PABT Batch Number

Numeric Value

(ii)

CPSS/PABT Date of Passing

DD/MMM/YYYY

(iii)

CPSS/PABT Chest No.

Numeric Value

(iv)

CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board

Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi

(k)

Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA?

Select Yesor No

(l)

Are you serving Airman of IAF?

Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
If Yes, fill the details from (i) to (iv)

(i)

Select Rank in IAF

Choose one from the list

(ii)

Service Number

Alphanumeric

(iii)

Current Posted Unit

Alphanumeric

(iv)

Select Command

Choose one from the list

(m)

Select Gender

Male or Female

(n)

Select Marital Status

Married or Unmarried

(o)

Date of Birth

DD/MMM/YYYY

(p)

Confirm your Date of Birth

DD/MMM/YYYY

3. Qualification Details

(a)

Education Level

Choose one from the list 10 + 2 + Graduation
10 + 2 + Graduation + Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation
10 + 2 + Integrated Post Graduation
Diploma + Integrated Post Graduation Diploma + Graduation + Post Graduation

(b)

Select Graduation Level

Choose one from the list, based on above selection
Graduate Options A
Graduate Options B
Graduate Options C
Graduate Options D

(c)

Select Qualification Degree

For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from
- AMIE / ASI / IETE
- Bachelor of Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology
For Option ‘C’ enter B.Com etc.

(d)

Course Duration (in years)

Numeric (4) four years for ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’
Numeric (3) three years for ‘C’

(e)

Name of College/Institute

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(f)

Name of University

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(g)

Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation

DD/MMM/YYYY

(h)

Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage

Numeric 2 digit

(i)

Do you have Current backlog?

Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

(j)

10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details

(i)

Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet

Numeric 2 digit

(ii)

Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.

Numeric 2 digit

(iii)

Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.

Numeric 2 digit

4. Course Preference

(a)

Courses

Applicant to select from the list of courses
- Flying
- Ground Duty (Technical)
- Ground Duty (Non Technical)
A list of courses would be displayed for which a candidate is eligible as per the education qualification and age. Candidates are to mandatorily choose all
courses as per their own preference. The registration process would not proceed further till the time all courses have been selected by the candidate. Candidates eligible for technical branch have to additionally select EKT paper as per their preference.
Note: IAF reserves the right to allocate branches as per their suitability and availability of vacancies irrespective of the choices/options applied for by the candidates.

5. NCC

(a)

NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate

If applicant is joining through NCC

(i)

Serial No.

Number

(ii)

Name of NCC Unit

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(iii)

Year

Numeric 4 digit (YYYY)

6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates

Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;
If Passed fill details from (a) to (e)

(a)

Batch No.

Number

(b)

Enter Place Of Appearing

Alphabets

(c)

No of Days at AFSB

From (DD/MMM/YYYY) to (DD/MMM/YYYY)

7. Source of AFCAT information

(a)

Source

List of information Newspaper Employment News

8. GATE

(a)

Year of appearing

Numeric 4 digit

(b)

GATE Score

Numeric 2 digit

9. Communication Details

(a) Permanent Address

(i)

Enter Full Address

Alphabet and Numbers of maximum 100 characters

(ii)

Select Territories State/Union

Choose any one from list of states displayed

(iii)

Select City

Choose any one from list of states displayed

(iv)

Pin Code

Numeric 6 digits

(v)

Nearest Station Railway

Alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(vi)

Landline Number

STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit

(vii)

Aadhaar Number Card

12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI.

(viii)

Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address.

If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address.

(b) Correspondence Address

(i)

Full Address

In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters

(ii)

State

Choose any one from list displayed

(iii)

City

Choose any one from list displayed

(iv)

Pin Code

Numeric 6 digits

(v)

Nearest Station Railway

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

10. Upload Documents

Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB

(a)

Photograph

Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs)

(b)

Signature

Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format

(c)

Thumb Impression

Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format

(d)

Declaration by the candidate

Check

11. Select Exam City

5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f)

AFCAT 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Get AFCAT 2022 Free Study Material
Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Important Topics & Questions

Note:

  • After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.
  • While filling in the online application form, applicants are required to click “SAVE AND CONTINUE” to complete the process of each part. If the mandatory fields (marked by a red asterisk (*)) are not filled, the “SUBMIT” button would not be enabled for the applicants to click and proceed to the next part of the application form. Once the “Course Preference” stage is saved, applicants will not be able to edit/ modify previous data in the “Personal Information” and “Qualification details” pages. Only the “Communication Details” page can be edited, if an applicant wishes to do so. After the “Make
  • Payment” step, applicants will be able to check the “Payment Status” as well as “Preview Application”. Applicants are not required to submit any certificate, along with their applications, in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, etc. However, certain mandatory documents are required to be carried in original at exam centres.

Check AFCAT (1) 2022 Exam Result & AFSB Interview Details

Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care while filling in the online application. In case any information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the selection process. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar Number, will be considered for issue of Admit Card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Registration Dates of the AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment Exam?

1st June to 30th June 2022

Q2. Which is the official website for AFCAT 2 2022 Registration?

afcat.cdac.in

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced for AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment?

283 Vacancies

Take Free Online Indian Air Force 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.