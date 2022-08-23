AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Download Defence GK/General Awareness Questions & Answers PDF

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26 th to 28 th August (Defence Paper PDF Download): Practice Important General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Questions with answers based on Indian Armed Forces and Defence Mechanism of India.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam will be held in online mode on 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will be held for both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam, we have created and compiled General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Quiz for Non-Technical Candidates.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam General Awareness (GA)/GK Quiz Based on Indian Defence

1. Where is the Paratroopers Training School?

Lucknow Kanpur Agra Prayagraj

Answer: c) PTS (Paratroopers Training School) is a school in Agra, Uttar Pradesh for the training of paratroopers in the Indian Army. PTS was founded in Agra in 1948.

2. Who was the First Chief of Defence Staff India?

General Dalbir Singh Suhag General Bipin Rawat General Manoj Mukund Naravane General V.K. Singh

Answer: b) General Bipin Rawat was the first Chief of Defence Staff. He assumed office on 1st January 2020. He was to serve a three-year term until December 2022. Unfortunately, Gen Rawat died in a chopper crash in December 2021.

3. Which armed force has first recruited women below officer rank?

Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force Indian Coast Guard

Answer: a) In 2019, the Indian Army became the first arm of the Indian armed forces to announce the recruitment of women personnel below the rank of officer.

4. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Headquarters is located in:

Geneva, Switzerland Montreal, Canada Berlin, Germany Moscow, Russia

Answer: b) Montreal, Quebec, Canada

5. Who Is the Current Chief of the Army Staff?

General J.J. Singh General Bikram Singh General V.K. Singh General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Answer: d) Manoj Mukund Naravane is the current General of the Indian Army or Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who took over the office of the COAS on 31st December 2019.

6. Who Is the Current Chief of the Army Staff?

Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Vivek Ram Chaudhari Birender Singh Dhanoa Arup Raha

Answer: b) The current CAS is Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who took office on 30 September 2021.

7. Who Is the Current Chief of the Naval Staff?

Hari Kumar Karambir Singh Robin K. Dhowan Sunil Lanba

Answer: a) The current CNS is Admiral R. Hari Kumar. The 25th Navy Chief, he took over from Karambir Singh, who retired on 30 November 2021 after four decades of service from the navy.

8. Which country delivered Rafale fighter air-crafts to India?

United States France Germany Israel

Answer: b) While in February this year, IAF took the delivery of a batch of three Rafale from France taking the total to 35 combat aircraft arriving in India, upgrade of the existing aircraft here in India is underway.

9. F-15EX fighter aircraft, which was recently in news, is manufactured by which aerospace company?

Airbus Boeing GE Aviation Lockheed Martin Corporation

Answer: b) Global aerospace company Boeing, exports its F-15EX fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force

10. Udarshakti is a bilateral exercise that is being held between India and which other country?

Russia Japan Singapore Malaysia

Answer: (d) Malaysia - Udarshakti is a bilateral exercise that is being held between India and Malaysia. This is the first bilateral exercise that is being conducted between the two countries. The four-day exercise between the Indian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force is hosted by Malaysia.

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your AFCAT exam preparation. So, start practicing these questions to ace AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.