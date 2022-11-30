AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on the official website. They have invited Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
As per the official notice, the AFCAT 1 2023 application window will be active from 1st to 30th December 2022. The online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 24th, 25th, and 26th February 2023. Candidates must check out the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria before applying for the recruitment process to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Check this article to get complete eligibility criteria details on the AFCAT 1 2023.
AFCAT 1 2023 Important Dates
Check out all the important dates pertaining to the AFCAT 1 2023 shared below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Application Date Release Date
|
1st December 2022
|
Online Application Date Last Date
|
30th December 2022
|
AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Date
|
24, 25 & 26 February, 2023
|
Course Commencement
|
January 2024
AFCAT 1 2023 Vacancies
The distribution of AFCAT 1 Vacancies 2023 are outlined below:
|
Entry
|
Branch
|
Vacancies*
|
Course Number
|
Men
|
Women
|
AFCAT Entry
|
Flying
|
SSC-05
|
SSC-05
|
215/24F/SSC/M & W
|
Ground Duty (Technical)
|
AE(L) : 87
AE (M): 30
|
AE (L): 10
AE (M): 3
|
214/24T/PC/104AEC/M & W
|
Ground Duty
(Non-Technical)
|
Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 15
Admin: 43
LGS: 19
Accts: 11
Edn: 08
Met: 07
|
Weapon Systems (WS) Branch : 02
Admin : 05
LGS : 02
Accts : 02
Edn : 02
Met : 02
|
214/24G/SSC/M & W
|
NCC Special Entry
|
Flying
|
10% seats out of CDSE
vacancies for PC and
10% seats out of AFCAT
vacancies for SSC
|
215/24F/PC/M
215/24F/SSC/M & W
Note: The Vacancies notified above are tentative and subject to change without notice. The actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots, and actual vacancies accruing in January 2024. No representation in this regard will be accepted.
|
AFCAT Important Questions Subject-wise
|
Download AFCAT 2022 Exam Defence GK Quiz on Indian Armed Forces
AFCAT 1 2023 Marital Status
All the candidates must be unmarried at the time of course commencement and marriage is not allowed during training. A candidate who marries during the training period shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred on him by the Government.
Check AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download)
AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit
The AFCAT 1 age limit is shared below the reference of the candidates:
|
Flying Branch
|
Age Limit as on 1st January 2024
|
20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 2000 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive).
|
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
|
The Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive)
|
Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches
|
Age Limit as on 1st January 2024
|
20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive).
|
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
|
No Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Note: The date of birth approved by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University, equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the competent authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.
Click here to know the AFCAT 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates can check out the AFCAT 1 educational qualification shared below
|
Branch
|
Educational Qualification
|
Flying Branch
|
Candidates should have compulsorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level
AND
(a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
(b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
(c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with atleast 60% marks or equivalent.
|
Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}
|
Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University
OR
Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-
|
Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)}
|
Candidates with at least 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and at least four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University
OR
Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with atleast 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-
(aaa) Aerospace Engineering.
(aab) Aeronautical Engineering.
(aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.
(aad) Mechanical Engineering.
(aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation.
(aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production).
(aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance).
(aah) Mechatronics.
(aaj) Industrial Engineering.
(aak) Manufacturing Engineering.
(aal) Production and Industrial Engineering.
(aam) Materials Science and Engineering.
(aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
(aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics.
(aap) Automotive Engineering.
(aaq) Robotics
(aar) Nanotechnology
(aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Weapon Systems (WS) Branch
|
Passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and
(aaa) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR
(aab) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent
.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches-Administration & Logistics
|
Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Account Branch
|
Passed 10+2 and done graduation in any of the following streams with 60 % marks or equivalent from a recognized university:-
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education
|
Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology
|
Passed 10+2 and B Sc with Physics and Mathematics with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or four year Graduation in Engineering/Technology discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent
Note 1: Only those candidates who have appeared for 12th standard in 10+2 pattern of examination are eligible to apply for these courses.
Note 2. One seat is reserved for Law qualified aspirants in Ground duty (NonTech) branches and these candidates may get employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning)
AFCAT1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standards
The AFCAT 1 Physical Standard criteria for both male & female candidates is shared below:
Height & weight
a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms.
b) For Ground Duty Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Ground Duty Branch will be 157.5 cm. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less (152.5 cm). In the case of candidates belonging to the Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm).
The height and weight standards for men and women candidates are shared below for Indian Air Force.
|
Height and Weight Standards for Male
|
Height (in cm)
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
15-17
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32 years
|
33-37years
|
152
|
46
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
54
|
153
|
47
|
47
|
51
|
55
|
55
|
154
|
47
|
48
|
51
|
56
|
56
|
155
|
48
|
49
|
52
|
56
|
56
|
156
|
48
|
49
|
53
|
57
|
57
|
157
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
158
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
159
|
50
|
51
|
55
|
59
|
59
|
160
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
59
|
60
|
161
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
60
|
60
|
162
|
52
|
53
|
57
|
61
|
61
|
163
|
52
|
54
|
58
|
61
|
62
|
164
|
53
|
54
|
59
|
62
|
63
|
165
|
53
|
55
|
59
|
63
|
63
|
166
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
63
|
64
|
167
|
54
|
56
|
61
|
64
|
65
|
168
|
55
|
57
|
61
|
65
|
65
|
169
|
55
|
57
|
62
|
65
|
66
|
170
|
56
|
58
|
63
|
66
|
67
|
171
|
56
|
59
|
64
|
66
|
68
|
172
|
57
|
59
|
64
|
67
|
68
|
173
|
58
|
60
|
65
|
68
|
69
|
174
|
58
|
61
|
66
|
68
|
70
|
175
|
59
|
61
|
66
|
69
|
71
|
176
|
59
|
62
|
67
|
70
|
71
|
177
|
60
|
62
|
68
|
70
|
72
|
178
|
60
|
63
|
69
|
71
|
73
|
179
|
61
|
64
|
69
|
72
|
73
|
180
|
61
|
64
|
70
|
72
|
74
|
181
|
62
|
65
|
71
|
73
|
75
|
182
|
62
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
183
|
63
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
184
|
64
|
67
|
73
|
75
|
77
|
185
|
64
|
68
|
74
|
75
|
78
|
186
|
65
|
68
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
187
|
65
|
69
|
75
|
77
|
79
|
188
|
66
|
69
|
76
|
77
|
80
|
189
|
66
|
70
|
77
|
78
|
81
|
190
|
67
|
71
|
77
|
79
|
81
|
191
|
67
|
71
|
78
|
79
|
82
|
192
|
68
|
72
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
193
|
68
|
73
|
79
|
81
|
83
|
+/- SD
|
6
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
Height and Weight standards for Female
|
Height (in cm) Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
20-25 Years
|
26-30 Years
|
148
|
43
|
46
|
149
|
44
|
47
|
150
|
45
|
48
|
151
|
45
|
48
|
152
|
46
|
49
|
153
|
47
|
50
|
154
|
47
|
50
|
155
|
48
|
51
|
156
|
49
|
52
|
157
|
49
|
53
|
158
|
50
|
53
|
159
|
51
|
54
|
160
|
51
|
55
|
161
|
52
|
55
|
162
|
52
|
56
|
163
|
53
|
57
|
164
|
54
|
57
|
165
|
54
|
58
|
166
|
55
|
59
|
167
|
56
|
60
|
168
|
56
|
60
|
169
|
57
|
61
|
170
|
58
|
62
|
171
|
58
|
62
|
172
|
59
|
63
|
173
|
59
|
64
|
174
|
60
|
64
|
175
|
61
|
65
|
176
|
61
|
66
|
177
|
62
|
67
|
178
|
63
|
67
|
+/- SD
|
5
|
5
AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility: Visual Standards
The AFCAT 1 visual standard criteria are shared below for the reference of the candidate's.
|
Branch
|
Maximum Limits of Refractive Error
|
Visual Acuity Errors
|
Colour Vision
|
F(P) including WSOs
|
Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph
Manifest Myopia: Nil
Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)
|
6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to
6/6 only for
Hypermetropia
|
CP-I
|
Adm/ WS
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph
Myopia: -3.5D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl
|
Correctable to 6/6 in each eye. Wearing of glasses will be compulsory when visual acuity is below 6/6
|
CP-II
|
AE(M) AE(L)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
Wearing of glasses
will be compulsory
when advised
|
CP-II
|
Met
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-II
|
Accts/
Lgs/Edn
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-III
|
