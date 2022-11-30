AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, educational qualification, marital status, and physical & medical requirements for AFCAT 1 2023 Recruitment Process.

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria
AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on the official website. They have invited Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. 

As per the official notice, the AFCAT 1 2023 application window will be active from 1st to 30th December 2022. The online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 24th, 25th, and 26th February 2023. Candidates must check out the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria before applying for the recruitment process to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Check this article to get complete eligibility criteria details on the AFCAT 1 2023.

AFCAT 1 2023 Important Dates

Check out all the important dates pertaining to the AFCAT 1 2023 shared below

Events

Dates

Online Application Date Release Date

1st December 2022

Online Application Date Last Date

30th December 2022

AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Date

24, 25 & 26 February, 2023

Course Commencement 

January 2024

AFCAT 1 2023 Vacancies

The distribution of AFCAT 1 Vacancies 2023 are outlined below:

Entry

Branch

Vacancies*

Course Number

Men

Women

AFCAT Entry

Flying

SSC-05

SSC-05

215/24F/SSC/M & W

Ground Duty (Technical)

AE(L) : 87

AE (M): 30

AE (L): 10

AE (M): 3

214/24T/PC/104AEC/M & W

Ground Duty

(Non-Technical)

Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 15

Admin: 43

LGS: 19

Accts: 11

Edn: 08

Met: 07

 

Weapon Systems (WS) Branch : 02

Admin : 05

LGS : 02

Accts : 02

Edn : 02

Met : 02

214/24G/SSC/M & W

NCC Special Entry

Flying

10% seats out of CDSE

vacancies for PC and

10% seats out of AFCAT

vacancies for SSC

215/24F/PC/M

215/24F/SSC/M & W

Note: The Vacancies notified above are tentative and subject to change without notice. The actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots, and actual vacancies accruing in January 2024. No representation in this regard will be accepted.

AFCAT Important Questions Subject-wise

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam Defence GK Quiz on Indian Armed Forces

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on Geography

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on History

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on Sports

AFCAT 1 2023 Marital Status

All the candidates must be unmarried at the time of course commencement and marriage is not allowed during training. A candidate who marries during the training period shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred on him by the Government.

Check AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download)

AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

The AFCAT 1 age limit is shared below the reference of the candidates:

Flying Branch

Age Limit as on 1st January 2024

20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 2000 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive). 

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

The Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive)

Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches

Age Limit as on 1st January 2024

20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Note: The date of birth approved by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University, equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the competent authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate. 

Click here to know the AFCAT 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates can check out the AFCAT 1 educational qualification shared below

Branch

Educational Qualification

Flying Branch

Candidates should have compulsorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level

AND

(a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

(c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with atleast 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University

OR

Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-

  • Applied Electronics & Instrumentation
  • Communication Engineering.
  • Computer Engineering/Technology.
  • Computer Engineering & Application.
  • Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology.
  •  Electrical and Computer Engineering.
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering.
  • Electronics Engineering/ Technology.
  • Electronics Science and Engineering.
  • Electronics.
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering.
  • Electronics and Computer Science.
  • Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering.
  • Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave).
  • Electronics and Computer Engineering.
  • Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering.
  • Electronics Instrument & Control.
  • Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering.
  • Instrumentation & Control Engineering.
  • Instrument & Control Engineering.
  • Information Technology.
  • Spacecraft Technology.
  •  Engineering Physics.
  •  Electric Power and Machinery Engineering.
  •  Infotech Engineering.
  •  Cyber Security.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)}

Candidates with at least 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and at least four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University

OR

Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with atleast 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:-

(aaa) Aerospace Engineering.

(aab) Aeronautical Engineering.

(aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

(aad) Mechanical Engineering.

(aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation.

(aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production).

(aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance).

(aah) Mechatronics.

(aaj) Industrial Engineering.

(aak) Manufacturing Engineering.

(aal) Production and Industrial Engineering.

(aam) Materials Science and Engineering.

(aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

(aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics.

(aap) Automotive Engineering.

(aaq) Robotics

(aar) Nanotechnology

(aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Weapon Systems (WS) Branch

Passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and

(aaa) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR

(aab) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches-Administration & Logistics

Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Account Branch

Passed 10+2 and done graduation in any of the following streams with 60 % marks or equivalent from a recognized university:-

  • B. Com Degree (Min three years course).
  • Bachelor of Business Administration (with specialization in Finance)/
  • Bachelor of Management Studies (with specialization in Finance)/ Bachelor of Business Studies (with specialization in Finance)
  • Qualified CA/ CMA/ CS/ CFA.
  • B.Sc. with specialization in Finance

 

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education

Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology

Passed 10+2 and B Sc with Physics and Mathematics with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or four year Graduation in Engineering/Technology discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent 

Note 1: Only those candidates who have appeared for 12th standard in 10+2 pattern of examination are eligible to apply for these courses.

Note 2. One seat is reserved for Law qualified aspirants in Ground duty (NonTech) branches and these candidates may get employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning)

AFCAT 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check Indian Air Force Officer's Salary after 7th CPC, Allowance, Benefits, Promotion & Training Details
Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)
Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS
Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force
Check AFCAT Exam FAQs

AFCAT1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standards

The AFCAT 1 Physical Standard criteria for both male & female candidates is shared below:

Height & weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms.

b) For Ground Duty Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Ground Duty Branch will be 157.5 cm. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less (152.5 cm). In the case of candidates belonging to the Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm).

The height and weight standards for men and women candidates are shared below for Indian Air Force.

Height and Weight Standards for Male

Height (in cm)

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-17

18-22

23-27

28-32 years

33-37years

152

46

47

50

54

54

153

47

47

51

55

55

154

47

48

51

56

56

155

48

49

52

56

56

156

48

49

53

57

57

157

49

50

54

58

58

158

49

50

54

58

58

159

50

51

55

59

59

160

51

52

56

59

60

161

51

52

56

60

60

162

52

53

57

61

61

163

52

54

58

61

62

164

53

54

59

62

63

165

53

55

59

63

63

166

54

56

60

63

64

167

54

56

61

64

65

168

55

57

61

65

65

169

55

57

62

65

66

170

56

58

63

66

67

171

56

59

64

66

68

172

57

59

64

67

68

173

58

60

65

68

69

174

58

61

66

68

70

175

59

61

66

69

71

176

59

62

67

70

71

177

60

62

68

70

72

178

60

63

69

71

73

179

61

64

69

72

73

180

61

64

70

72

74

181

62

65

71

73

75

182

62

66

72

74

76

183

63

66

72

74

76

184

64

67

73

75

77

185

64

68

74

75

78

186

65

68

74

76

78

187

65

69

75

77

79

188

66

69

76

77

80

189

66

70

77

78

81

190

67

71

77

79

81

191

67

71

78

79

82

192

68

72

79

80

82

193

68

73

79

81

83

+/- SD

6

6.3

7.1

6.6

6.9

Height and Weight standards for Female

Height (in cm) Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

20-25 Years

26-30 Years

148

43

46

149

44

47

150

45

48

151

45

48

152

46

49

153

47

50

154

47

50

155

48

51

156

49

52

157

49

53

158

50

53

159

51

54

160

51

55

161

52

55

162

52

56

163

53

57

164

54

57

165

54

58

166

55

59

167

56

60

168

56

60

169

57

61

170

58

62

171

58

62

172

59

63

173

59

64

174

60

64

175

61

65

176

61

66

177

62

67

178

63

67

+/- SD

5

5

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility: Visual Standards

The AFCAT 1 visual standard criteria are shared below for the reference of the candidate's.

Branch

Maximum Limits of Refractive Error

Visual Acuity Errors

Colour Vision

F(P) including WSOs

Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph

Manifest Myopia: Nil

Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted

Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to

6/6 only for

Hypermetropia

CP-I

Adm/ WS

Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph

Myopia: -3.5D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl

Correctable to 6/6 in each eye. Wearing of glasses will be compulsory when visual acuity is below 6/6

CP-II

AE(M) AE(L)

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/9 in each eye.

Wearing of glasses

will be compulsory

when advised

CP-II

Met

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-II

Accts/

Lgs/Edn

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-III

AFCAT 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Download AFCAT Free Study Material
Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Important Topics & Questions

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit to apply for AFCAT 1 2023 Exam?

The age limit of the candidates must be 20-24 years as on 1st Jan 2024 when applying for AFCAT 1 2023.

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for AFCAT (1) 2023 Recruitment Exam?

Candidates Should Have Mandatorily Passed With A Minimum Of 50% Marks Each In Maths And Physics At 10+2 Level AND (A) Graduation With A Minimum Three Years Degree Course In Any Discipline From A Recognized University With A Minimum Of 60% Marks Or Equivalent.

Q3. What is the Marital Status Requirement for AFCAT (1) 2023 Recruitment Process?

Candidates Below 25 Years Of Age Must Be Unmarried At The Time Of Commencement Of The Course. Widows/Widowers And Divorcees (With Or Without Encumbrances) Below 25 Years Of Age Are Also Not Eligible.

Take Free Online Indian Air Force 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next