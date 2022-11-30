AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on the official website. They have invited Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

As per the official notice, the AFCAT 1 2023 application window will be active from 1st to 30th December 2022. The online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 24th, 25th, and 26th February 2023. Candidates must check out the AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria before applying for the recruitment process to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Check this article to get complete eligibility criteria details on the AFCAT 1 2023.

AFCAT 1 2023 Important Dates

Check out all the important dates pertaining to the AFCAT 1 2023 shared below

Events Dates Online Application Date Release Date 1st December 2022 Online Application Date Last Date 30th December 2022 AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Date 24, 25 & 26 February, 2023 Course Commencement January 2024

AFCAT 1 2023 Vacancies

The distribution of AFCAT 1 Vacancies 2023 are outlined below:

Entry Branch Vacancies* Course Number Men Women AFCAT Entry Flying SSC-05 SSC-05 215/24F/SSC/M & W Ground Duty (Technical) AE(L) : 87 AE (M): 30 AE (L): 10 AE (M): 3 214/24T/PC/104AEC/M & W Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 15 Admin: 43 LGS: 19 Accts: 11 Edn: 08 Met: 07 Weapon Systems (WS) Branch : 02 Admin : 05 LGS : 02 Accts : 02 Edn : 02 Met : 02 214/24G/SSC/M & W NCC Special Entry Flying 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC 215/24F/PC/M 215/24F/SSC/M & W

Note: The Vacancies notified above are tentative and subject to change without notice. The actual intake would depend on organizational requirements, various cadre control mechanisms, availability of training slots, and actual vacancies accruing in January 2024. No representation in this regard will be accepted.

AFCAT 1 2023 Marital Status

All the candidates must be unmarried at the time of course commencement and marriage is not allowed during training. A candidate who marries during the training period shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred on him by the Government.

AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

The AFCAT 1 age limit is shared below the reference of the candidates:

Flying Branch Age Limit as on 1st January 2024 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 2000 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive). Upper Age Limit Relaxation The Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive) Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches Age Limit as on 1st January 2024 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2024 i.e. born between 02 January 1998 to 01 January 2004 (both dates inclusive). Upper Age Limit Relaxation No Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Note: The date of birth approved by the IAF is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University, equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, the extract must be certified by the competent authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

AFCAT 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates can check out the AFCAT 1 educational qualification shared below

Branch Educational Qualification Flying Branch Candidates should have compulsorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level AND (a) Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks or equivalent. OR (c) Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with atleast 60% marks or equivalent. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)} Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR Cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- Applied Electronics & Instrumentation

Communication Engineering.

Computer Engineering/Technology.

Computer Engineering & Application.

Computer Science and Engineering/ Technology.

Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Electrical Engineering.

Electronics Engineering/ Technology.

Electronics Science and Engineering.

Electronics.

Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Electronics and Computer Science.

Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering.

Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave).

Electronics and Computer Engineering.

Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering.

Electronics Instrument & Control.

Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering.

Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

Instrument & Control Engineering.

Information Technology.

Spacecraft Technology.

Engineering Physics.

Electric Power and Machinery Engineering.

Infotech Engineering.

Cyber Security. Ground Duty (Technical) Branch Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} Candidates with at least 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and at least four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR Cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with atleast 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Weapon Systems (WS) Branch Passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and (aaa) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR (aab) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent . Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches-Administration & Logistics Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches- Account Branch Passed 10+2 and done graduation in any of the following streams with 60 % marks or equivalent from a recognized university:- B. Com Degree (Min three years course).

Bachelor of Business Administration (with specialization in Finance)/

Bachelor of Management Studies (with specialization in Finance)/ Bachelor of Business Studies (with specialization in Finance)

Qualified CA/ CMA/ CS/ CFA.

B.Sc. with specialization in Finance Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Education Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches - Meteorology Passed 10+2 and B Sc with Physics and Mathematics with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or four year Graduation in Engineering/Technology discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent

Note 1: Only those candidates who have appeared for 12th standard in 10+2 pattern of examination are eligible to apply for these courses.

Note 2. One seat is reserved for Law qualified aspirants in Ground duty (NonTech) branches and these candidates may get employed on legal duties of the IAF (after commissioning)

AFCAT1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standards

The AFCAT 1 Physical Standard criteria for both male & female candidates is shared below:

Height & weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Flying Branch is 162.5cms, Leg Length: Min - 99 cms, Max -120 cms. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cms, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cms.

b) For Ground Duty Branch: The minimum acceptable height in Ground Duty Branch will be 157.5 cm. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less (152.5 cm). In the case of candidates belonging to the Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm).

The height and weight standards for men and women candidates are shared below for Indian Air Force.

Height and Weight Standards for Male Height (in cm) Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-17 18-22 23-27 28-32 years 33-37years 152 46 47 50 54 54 153 47 47 51 55 55 154 47 48 51 56 56 155 48 49 52 56 56 156 48 49 53 57 57 157 49 50 54 58 58 158 49 50 54 58 58 159 50 51 55 59 59 160 51 52 56 59 60 161 51 52 56 60 60 162 52 53 57 61 61 163 52 54 58 61 62 164 53 54 59 62 63 165 53 55 59 63 63 166 54 56 60 63 64 167 54 56 61 64 65 168 55 57 61 65 65 169 55 57 62 65 66 170 56 58 63 66 67 171 56 59 64 66 68 172 57 59 64 67 68 173 58 60 65 68 69 174 58 61 66 68 70 175 59 61 66 69 71 176 59 62 67 70 71 177 60 62 68 70 72 178 60 63 69 71 73 179 61 64 69 72 73 180 61 64 70 72 74 181 62 65 71 73 75 182 62 66 72 74 76 183 63 66 72 74 76 184 64 67 73 75 77 185 64 68 74 75 78 186 65 68 74 76 78 187 65 69 75 77 79 188 66 69 76 77 80 189 66 70 77 78 81 190 67 71 77 79 81 191 67 71 78 79 82 192 68 72 79 80 82 193 68 73 79 81 83 +/- SD 6 6.3 7.1 6.6 6.9 Height and Weight standards for Female Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 20-25 Years 26-30 Years 148 43 46 149 44 47 150 45 48 151 45 48 152 46 49 153 47 50 154 47 50 155 48 51 156 49 52 157 49 53 158 50 53 159 51 54 160 51 55 161 52 55 162 52 56 163 53 57 164 54 57 165 54 58 166 55 59 167 56 60 168 56 60 169 57 61 170 58 62 171 58 62 172 59 63 173 59 64 174 60 64 175 61 65 176 61 66 177 62 67 178 63 67 +/- SD 5 5

AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility: Visual Standards

The AFCAT 1 visual standard criteria are shared below for the reference of the candidate's.