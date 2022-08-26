AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper (PDF Download): Check GA/GK/Current Affairs/English Questions with Answers

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download): Check memory-based Current Affairs, GA/GK, and English questions asked in AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam which is being held in online mode from 26 th to 28 th August 2022.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam is being held by Indian Air Force from 26th to 28th August 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam:

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (26th August) General Awareness/ GK/ Current Affairs/ English Questions with answers

Q1. ICJ headquarters is located in:

Answer: The Hague (Netherlands): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN). The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

Q2. How many hymns are there in Rig Veda?

Answer: 1028 hymns: The Rig Veda consists of 1028 hymns, organized into ten books known as maṇḍalas. Each maṇḍala has sūktas (hymns) formed by individual strophes called ṛc (ric) from which the name Rig Veda.

Q3. What is the Motto of the Indian Territorial Army?

Answer: The motto of the Territorial Army of India is ‘Savdhani Va Shoorta’ (Vigilance and Valour).

Q4. Which fighter aircraft is able to carry the Brahmos missiles?

Ans. IAF Sukhoi 30 MKI: The Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be capable of carrying up to five new BrahMos missiles that are being developed by BrahMos Aerospace - a joint venture of India and Russia. BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. It is the fastest cruise missile in the world.

Q5. Which river flows from Washington DC?

Answer. The Potomac River is the fourth largest river along the Atlantic coast and the 21st largest in the United States. It runs over 383 miles from Fairfax Stone, West Virginia to Point Lookout, Maryland and drains 14,670 square miles of land area from four states and Washington DC.

Q6. Match the following joint military exercises:

Answer: Varuna – France

Indra – Russia

Maitree – Thailand

Garud Shakti – Indonesia

Q7. Colors of Olympic logo from left to right:

Answer: The Olympic symbol consists of five interlaced rings of equal dimensions, used alone, in one or in five different colours, which are, from left to right, blue, yellow, black, green and red.

Q8. Fact Check Module aims to check what?

Answer: FACT Check Module is set up to identify the fake news on social media and digital platforms and take corrective action. The module will work on four principles — find, assess, create and target — which will be handled by Indian information service officers.

Q9. The largest ecosystem of the world is:

Answer: The World Ocean is the largest existing ecosystem on our planet. Covering over 71% of the Earth’s surface, it’s a source of livelihood for over 3 billion people.

Q10. Author of the Book “Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja”:

Answer: Bharatendu Harishchandra - He was an Indian poet, writer and playwright.

Q11. NASA ESA Italian space agency probe to Saturn:

Ans. Cassini-Huygens: A joint endeavor of NASA, the European Space Agency, or ESA, and the Italian Space Agency, Cassini launched in 1997 along with ESA's Huygens probe.

Q12. 86th Amendment Act of Indian Constitution came in:

Answer: 12th December 2002 - The 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,' also known as the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, was passed to put into effect the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2002

Q13. Instrument used to measure Humidity:

Answer: The hygrometer instrument is used in meteorological science to measure the humidity or amount of water vapour in the air.

Q14. Match the instruments with the artists:

Answer: Ustad Bismillah Khan – Shehnai

Ustad Vilayat Khan – Sitar

Amjad Ali Khan – Sarod

V G Jog – Violin

Q15. Gandhiji presided over which Congress session?

Answer: 1924 Belgaum Session - Gandhiji became the president of the Indian National Congress in 1924 at the Belgaum session of the Indian National Congress

Q16. What is the working principle of the hydrogen bomb?

Answer: Nuclear fusion - A hydrogen bomb is based on the principle of uncontrollable nuclear fusion. Nuclear fusion is the process where the nuclei of two light atoms combine to form a new nucleus.

Q17. Where is the headquarters of the United News Agency?

Answer: New Delhi - United News of India (UNI) is a multilingual news agency in India. It was founded on 19 December 1959 as an English news agency.

Q18. Synonym of PRECARIOUS

Answer: dangerous, hazardous, perilous, and risky

Q19. Synonym of PROPONENT

Answer: advocate · backer · defender · enthusiast · exponent · partisan · patron · protector

Q20. Antonym of INTRINSIC

Answer: Extrinsic, Acquired, extraneous, accidental, incidental

Q21. Antonym of COLOSSAL

Answer: Tiny, Small, Insignificant

Q22. Idiom meaning – Haul over the coals

Answer: To criticize sharply or to speak angrily to someone because they have done something you disapprove of.