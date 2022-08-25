IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Check Admit Card, Schedule & Test Centre List

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2022) in online mode across selected exam centres from 26th to 28th August 2022 across the country for the recruitment of 283 vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry. Let’s look at the List of Exam Centre for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

Agartala, Agra, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Ambala, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Bathinda, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chapra, Coimbatore, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Solapur, Sonipat, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Rules

Admit card for is AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam available for download through candidate login. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password.

Direct Link to Download AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card

Candidates must verify the details specifically Name, DOB, Gender, Photograph, Signature, etc., and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to. Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the Exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Schedule

The AFCAT (and EKT) will be conducted from 26th to 28th August 2022 as per the following schedule:

Activity

26th to 28th August 2022

1st Shift

2nd Shift

Candidate Reporting Time

07:30 hrs

12:30 hrs

Verification of Admit Card & ID Proof, Biometrics, Photo/ Thumb Impression/ Sign on Attendance Sheet & Candidate Seating in Exam Hall

07:30- 09:30

hrs

12:30- 14:30

hrs

Reading of Instructions by Candidates

09:30- 09:45 hrs

14:30- 14:45

hrs

AFCAT Exam

09:45- 11:45 hrs

14:45 -16:45

hrs

Reading of Instructions by Candidates for EKT

NA

17:00 -17:15

hrs

EKT Exam

NA

17:15 -18:00

hrs

Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced at 07:30 hrs for Shift-1 and 12:30 hrs for Shift-2.

Items to be Brought Inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

The following items are to be carried to the exam centre:

  • Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.
  • Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle is allowed.
  • e-Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2022 - Download AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card
  • Candidate’s Aadhaar Card.
  • Another valid photo identity card such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.
  • Two passport size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on attendance sheet at the exam centre).
  • Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docupen, slide rulers, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device except the admit card, identity proof inside the AFCAT- C-DAC exam centre premises.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Rules

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam

Subject

No. of Questions/ Marks

Duration

AFCAT

(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

English Verbal Ability

25 Questions

100/300

2 Hours

General Knowledge

25 Questions

Numerical Ability

18 Questions

Test of Reasoning

32 Questions

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics

Fundamental Engineering

10 Questions

 

50/150

45 Minutes

Specialized Topics

25 Questions

Allied Engineering

15 Questions

Important Exam Rules:

  • Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.
  • Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam.
  • 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
  • Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.
  • Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Note: If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune immediately. (Phone Nos. 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

FAQ

Q1. What are the AFCAT 2 2022 Exam Dates?

26th to 28th August 2022

Q2. Which is the official website to download AFCAT 2 2022 Admit Card?

https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced under AFCAT 2 2022 Recruitment?

283 Vacancies In Flying Branch And Ground Duty (Technical And Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry
