IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Check Admit Card, Schedule & Test Centre List

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August

IAF AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August: Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2022) in online mode across selected exam centres from 26th to 28th August 2022 across the country for the recruitment of 283 vacancies in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry. Let’s look at the List of Exam Centre for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Centre List

The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

Agartala, Agra, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Allahabad/ Prayagraj, Ambala, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Bathinda, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chapra, Coimbatore, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Dibrugarh, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hissar, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Muzzafarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Panaji, Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Solapur, Sonipat, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card Rules

Admit card for is AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam available for download through candidate login. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password.

Candidates must verify the details specifically Name, DOB, Gender, Photograph, Signature, etc., and read complete instructions which are to be strictly adhered to. Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the Exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the admit card.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Schedule

The AFCAT (and EKT) will be conducted from 26th to 28th August 2022 as per the following schedule:

Activity 26th to 28th August 2022 1st Shift 2nd Shift Candidate Reporting Time 07:30 hrs 12:30 hrs Verification of Admit Card & ID Proof, Biometrics, Photo/ Thumb Impression/ Sign on Attendance Sheet & Candidate Seating in Exam Hall 07:30- 09:30 hrs 12:30- 14:30 hrs Reading of Instructions by Candidates 09:30- 09:45 hrs 14:30- 14:45 hrs AFCAT Exam 09:45- 11:45 hrs 14:45 -16:45 hrs Reading of Instructions by Candidates for EKT NA 17:00 -17:15 hrs EKT Exam NA 17:15 -18:00 hrs

Note: Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre, under any circumstance, after the pre-exam verification process has commenced at 07:30 hrs for Shift-1 and 12:30 hrs for Shift-2.

Items to be Brought Inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

The following items are to be carried to the exam centre:

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.

Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle is allowed.

e-Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2022 - Download AFCAT (2) 2022 Admit Card

Candidate’s Aadhaar Card.

Another valid photo identity card such as PAN card/ passport/ driving licence/ voter identity card/ college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof, with details of name, father’s name, date of birth and a clear photograph.

Two passport size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on attendance sheet at the exam centre).

Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall during AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docupen, slide rulers, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device except the admit card, identity proof inside the AFCAT- C-DAC exam centre premises.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Rules

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) English Verbal Ability 25 Questions 100/300 2 Hours General Knowledge 25 Questions Numerical Ability 18 Questions Test of Reasoning 32 Questions Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Fundamental Engineering 10 Questions 50/150 45 Minutes Specialized Topics 25 Questions Allied Engineering 15 Questions

Important Exam Rules:

Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.

Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam.

1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.

Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Note: If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/she must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune immediately. (Phone Nos. 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.