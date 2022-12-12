AFCAT 1 2023 Syllabus PDF: Download Exam Pattern Subject-wise & EKT Syllabus

AFCAT 1 2023 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the AFCAT 2023 Exam. The AFCAT 2023 Selection Process consists of Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview & Final Selection after Medical Test.

AFCAT 1 2023 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT Syllabus and exam pattern on the official website. Before starting the exam preparation,  all the candidates should be familiar with the AFCAT syllabus. Recently, the officials have invited applications from Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The online AFCAT examination is scheduled to be conducted on the 24th, 25th & 26th of February 2023. So, for the convenience of the candidates, we have shared below the detailed subject-wise AFCAT & EKT syllabus and exam pattern for the upcoming exam.

AFCAT 2023 Selection Process

Candidates need to clear all the stages of the AFCAT selection process to get featured in the final merit list. The selection stages of AFCAT 2023 include:

  • AFCAT/AFCAT + EKT
  • Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview
  • Medical Test

AFCAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be conducted in online mode comprising objective-type questions. The AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. And, the technical Candidates will have to appear in both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam. The AFCAT Exam Pattern will be as follows:

Exam

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

100

300

2 Hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics

50

150

45 Minutes

Note:

  • The online examination will consist of objective type questions and the medium of paper will be in English only
  • As per the AFACT marking scheme, three marks will be given for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. However, no marks will be deducted for the unattempted questions.

AFCAT 2023 Syllabus

Check out the AFCAT syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Subject

AFCAT Syllabus

English

Comprehension

Detect Error in Sentence

Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word

Synonym/ Antonym

Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph

Idioms and Phrases

Analogy

Sentence Rearranging

Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution.

General Awareness

History

Geography

Sports

National & International Organizations

Art & Culture

Personalities

Environment & Ecology

Indian Polity

Economy

Basic Science-Based Knowledge

Science & Technology,

Current Affairs (National & International)

Defence.

Numerical Ability

Decimal Fraction

Time and Work

Average/ Percentage

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams)

Area and Perimeter

Probability

Number System & Number Series

Mixture & Allegation Rules

Clocks.

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

AFCAT EKT Syllabus 2023

Check out the AFCAT EKT syllabus 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Subject

EKT Syllabus

Fundamental Engineering

Engineering Physics

Engineering Mathematics

and Engineering Drawing

Allied Engineering

Control Engineering

Telecommunication Systems

Electrical Engineering

Radar Theory

Instrumentation

Antenna, and Wave Propagation

Microwave Engineering

Computer Science Engineering

Information Technology

Network Theory Design

Analog, and Digital Electronics

Computer Networks

Switching Theory

Electronic Devices

Mechanical Engineering

Thermodynamics

Fluid Mechanics/Hydraulic Machines

Engineering Mechanics

Materials Science

Thermodynamics

Manufacturing Science

Machine Drawing

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Microwave Engineering

Analog, and Digital Electronics

Electronic Devices

Telecommunication Systems

Microwave Engineering

Control Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Phase II: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Online AFCAT will be called to participate at one of the Air Force Selection Boards. Some of the important instructions regarding AFSB interviews are shared below:

  1. Candidates should be physically fit when they report for SSB to be able to undergo various tests at AFSB. They should achieve an ability to run 01 miles (1.6 km) in 10 minutes, 10 push-ups, and 3 chin-ups.
  2. There are a few policies on permanent body tattoos, Permanent body tattoos are not allowed on any other body part either visible or non-visible part, except on the Inner face of the forearms. Small innocuous tattoos that are not prejudicial to good order and military discipline, are allowed. Similarly, the tribes with tattoo marks on the face or body as per their existing customs and traditions will be allowed on a case-to-case basis. The testing at AFSB comprises three stages as shared below:-
  • Stage-I: Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with Picture Perception and discussion test will be held on the first day. Stage-I test is a screening test; only those who qualify would undergo subsequent testing. All Stage-I qualified aspirants would be subjected to a document check to determine their eligibility for the branches applied for. Candidates who fail to qualify in Stage-I or do not have the required eligibility criteria would be sent back on the first day itself.
  • Stage II: Psychological test will be held on Day 1(Evening) and the Group Tests and Interviews would start after the document check for the next five days.
  • For Flying Branch: Computerized Pilot Selection System (CPSS) would be conducted for recommended candidates only. This is once in a lifetime test. Candidates who have not passed the CPSS/ PABT in an earlier attempt or a Flight Cadet suspended from flying training at Air Force Academy will not be considered eligible.

Phase III: Final Merit List

To be qualified, candidates should obtain the minimum qualifying marks separately in the written examination and AFSB test as defined by the IAF. Candidates will get featured in the merit list based on their total marks in the written examination and in the AFSB tests. Candidates who are recommended by the AFSBs and found medically fit by the appropriate medical establishment are detailed for training strictly based on the merit and availability of vacancies in various branches/ sub-branches

We hope this article was helpful for all the aspirants. The candidates must be with the AFCAT Syllabus and exam pattern before comprising their preparation because it will help them to get insights into the topics relevant from the exam point of view.

FAQ

Q1. What is the AFCAT selection process 2023?

The AFCAT selection process comprises three stages, i.e., AFCAT/AFCAT + EKT, Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview, and Medical Test

Q2. Is there any negative marking in AFCAT Exam 2023?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer.

Q3. What is the exam duration for AFCAT 2023 Exam?

The duration for AFCAT 2023 exam is 2 hours

