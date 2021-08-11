Join Indian Navy as an Officer: Check how to become an Officer in Indian Navy after 12 th , Graduation & Post Graduation through UPSC NDA, NCC, CDS, INET & Other Indian Navy Entry 2021 Exams 2021 including eligibility - age & educational qualification.

Join Indian Navy as an Officer: Check Eligibility to become an Officer in Indian Navy after 12th, Graduation & Post Graduation

Join Indian Navy as an Officer: Working as an Officer in the Indian Navy offers a chance to defence aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provide professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. The Navy offers an extraordinary range of exciting career opportunities together with the chance to travel widely, meet new people and to enjoy the warmth and camaraderie that is so special to this Service.

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Indian Navy Officer Recruitment 2021

Officer’s recruitment is advertised through Employment News and all important national and regional newspapers/dailies. Selection for Permanent Commission through NDA/NA cadet entry and CDSE (Graduate) entry is through a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by an interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB). For all other Permanent Commission entries and Short Service Commission entries there is no written examination. Applicants are short-listed as per criteria laid down by the Naval Headquarters, (Directorate of Manpower Planning & Recruitment). Selection is through merit alone.

The details are enumerated as follows:

Induction of officers in the various Branches of the Indian Navy is undertaken through one of the following modes/schemes: Entry Points Modes/Schemes Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Entries Click here to get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) National Defence Academy (Navy) National Defence Academy (Naval Academy) NCC Direct Entry: Permanent Commission for Undergraduate Level Entry 10+2 (B.Tech) Direct Entry: Permanent Commission for Graduate Level Entries Sports Musician Law Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) : Permanent Commission/ Short Service Commission for Graduate Level Entries Pilot (MR) - for men and women Pilot (NMR) – for men only Observer- for men and women Air Traffic Contro (ATC) - for men and women General Service - Executive (GS/X) Hydro– for men only General Service (Technical – Electrical & Engineering) Naval Architect- for men and women Information Technology– for men only Logistics- for men and women Education- for men and women Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) - for men and women

UPSC National Defence Academy (Navy) & National Defence Academy (Naval Academy)

This entry is controlled by UPSC with IHQ MoD (Army)/ADG (Recruiting) as nodal agency. It consists of written examination conducted by the UPSC followed by conduct of the SSB interview, medical test by Indian Navy (Naval candidates only) and final preparation of merit list by UPSC. The appointment letter for NDA (Navy and Naval Academy) are issued by IHQ MoD (Army)/ADG (Recruiting) and IHQ MoD/DMPR respectively. The training of officers selected through this entry, commences in the month of Jan/Jul every year. The advertisement for this entry is published in Jun/Dec.

The tentative examination schedule of NDA entry is as follows:-

Name of Exam Notification by UPSC Written Test Conducted by UPSC SSB Conducted by Navy Joining at Academy NDA &NA Exam (I) Dec/Jan Apr Aug-Sep January next year NDA &NA Exam (II) Jun/Jul Oct/Nov Jan-Feb July next year

UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam (CDSE)

This entry also consists of a written exam conducted by the UPSC, followed by the conduct of the SSB interview, medical test by Indian Navy (Naval candidates only) and final preparation of merit list by UPSC. The appointment letter is issued by IHQ MoD/DMPR. The training of officers selected through this entry commences in the month of Jan/Jul and the advertisement is published in Nov/Jul. The tentative examination schedule of CDS entry is as follows:

Name of Exam Notification by UPSC Written Test Conducted by UPSC SSB Conducted by Navy Joining at Academy CDS Exam (I) Nov Feb/Mar Sep-Oct January next year CDS Exam (II) July Oct/Nov Jan-Feb July next year

NCC Entry

The vacancies for Naval Wing Senior Div NCC ‘C’ certificate holders with B.E./B.Tech Degree are published along with CDSE advertisements. No written test is conducted for this entry. The eligible candidates are required to forward their application directly to IHQ MoD (N)/ DMPR through DGNCC. The candidates are deputed for an SSB interview. After qualifying SSB these candidates undergo a medical examination and if found fit, is inducted in the Indian Navy on the basis of All India Merit. The training of officers selected through this entry normally commences in the month of Jan/Jul every year.

Direct Entry: Permanent Commission For Undergraduate Level Entry: 10+2(B.Tech)

12th Pass with 70% in PCM and 50% in English in 10th or 12thstandard can apply for IN officers’ entry viz 10+2(B.Tech). Wef Jan 17, JEE (Mains) rank has been made compulsory to apply for 10+2(B.Tech) entry. This entry is opened twice a year for Spring Term & Autumn Term. NHQ prepares and releases the advertisement in Employment News/Important Newspapers for inviting applications 6-8 months prior to the commencement of the course. Post receipt of applications, candidates are shortlisted for SSB based on JEE (Main) – All India Rank (AIR) for BE/B Tech curriculum. The validity of the JEE (Main) rank for applying for the scheme is one year from the date of declaration of the JEE (Main) ranking by CBSE/NTA. On completion of all SSBs, a merit list is prepared in respect of all SSB qualified candidates and candidates are thereafter appointed in order of merit based on no. of vacancies.

Direct Entry: Permanent Commission For Graduate Level Entries

The Direct entries are controlled by IHQ-MoD(Navy)/DMPR and cater for both Permanent Commission(PC) and Short Service Commission. Advertisement calling for applications from eligible unmarried candidates for such entries are published in the leading newspapers and Employment News based on the availability of vacancies. Post receipt of applications, preliminary scanning of candidates is conducted at IHQ-MoD(Navy) for their professional ability in respect of Musician and Sports entries. Successful candidates are thereafter detailed for SSB interviews at Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbatore/ Vizag/Kolkata. The SSB qualified candidates undergo a medical examination and if found fit, is inducted in the Indian Navy on the basis of All India Merit. The training of these entries normally commences in the months of Jan and Jul.

INDIAN NAVY ENTRANCE TEST (INET)

Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) is the officers’ entry under the control of IHQ MoD (Navy)/ DMPR and caters for both Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC). The INET will be conducted twice a year. The selection procedure is as follows:-

INET Exam INET (Officer) is a computer-based written examination. There will be four sections and the candidate is required to pass in all four sections separately with minimum 40% marks. Examination Centre All eligible candidates, whose applications are received by the due date, will be called for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) to be conducted at one of the INET centres as per their choice, subject to availability of slots at that centre. Call up letters cum Admit Card for online examination indicating date, time and place, would be required to be downloaded from the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Only an Electronic mode of communication will be used while contacting the candidates at all stages of selection. Once the centre is opted by a candidate, it cannot be changed in any circumstances. INET Syllabus INET exam will be of two hours duration. It will contain 100 Multiple Choice Questions comprising Questions on English, Reasoning & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, General Science & Mathematical Aptitude. Each section will be of 100 marks with negative marking of one mark for incorrect answer. Shortlisting for SSB IHQ of MoD (N) reserves the right to shortlist candidates strictly on the basis of INET rank cum preference & choice. However, candidates are required to qualify in all sections of the INET Exam to be considered for shortlisting to appear in the SSB interview. No communication will be entertained on this account. SSB interviews for short-listed candidates will be tentatively scheduled at Bangalore for Pilot & Observer candidates and at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Visakhapatnam/ Kolkata for other branches/ entries. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their e-mail or through SMS (provided by candidates in their application form). Candidates are advised not to change their e-mail/ mobile No-till the selection process is over. Merit List & Appointment Letter (i) Merit list will be based on combined marks of INET (50% weightage) & SSB (50% weightage). (ii) Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit will be appointed for training as per all India merit of each branch/cadre based on the availability of the number of vacancies in various branches/ cadres. Examination Fees The examination fee will be as per the extant govt regulations. The stipulated fee is to be paid through online mode. Admit cards will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who are entitled to waiver of the examination fee.

Educational Qualifications for Indian Navy Officers’ Entries

Entry Age Educational Qualification Executive (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre 19 ½ to 25 Minimum 60% marks in BE/B.Tech (Any discipline) Information Technology 19 ½ to 25 (a) BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT) with minimum 60% (b) M.Tech (Computer Science) with minimum 60% (c) M.Sc (Computer) with minimum 60% (d) MCA with minimum 60% Technical (General Service) Branch (‘E’ & ‘L’) 19 ½ to 25 (a) Engineering Branch (E) 60% marks in Marine/ Mechanical/ Aeronautical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Control/ Mechanical Engineering with Automation/ Any other allied discipline (b) Electrical Branch (L) 60% marks in Electrical/Electronics/Tele Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/Any other allied discipline Submarine 19 ½ to 25 The candidates must possess at least 55% marks in BE/B Tech Degree from recognized university Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Telecommunications/Computer Science/ Control Engineering or equivalent qualification recognised by Institute of Engineers (India) as exempted from section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of their Associate membership examination. Naval Architecture 19 ½ to 25 BE/B Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical/ Mechanical Engineering with Automation/ Civil/Aeronautical/ Metallurgy/ Naval Architecture Musician Director 35 (a) Educational Qualification A Bachelor’s Degree from recognized university (relaxed to Higher Secondary for applicant having exceptional professional ability in music) (b) Professional Qualification Ability to play competently at least one military band musical instrument, in addition to the Piano-Forte. Should possess one of the following Diplomas or equivalent:- LRAM/ARCM/ATCL (c) Preferable:- Experience as a Conductor of an Orchestra/ Band or as a Teacher of Music. Others Below 25 Pilot (MR) & Pilot(NMR) General 19-24 (a) Educational Qualification BE/B.Tech in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute/university with minimum 60% marks. The candidates must have 60% aggregate marks in class X & XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII. (b) Professional Qualification (not mandatory) Holding valid and current CPL issued by DGCA (India). CPL Holders 19-25 Observer 19 ½ to 25 BE/B.Tech from AICTE recognized university/ institute with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 60% aggregate marks in class X & XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X OR XII. BE/B Tech could include any of under mentioned streams/disciplines:- Mechanical/ Mechanical Engineering with Automation Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics/ Microelectronics/ Instrumentation/Electronics & Communications/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Instrumentation & Control/Control Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg. Production/ Industrial Production/Industrial Engineering Information Tech/Computer Science/Computer Engg/ Computer Application Metallurgy/Metallurgical/Chemical/Material Science Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering Post Graduate degree in Electronics/Physics Education 21 to 25 (for direct entry SSC) (a) Masters Degree with minimum 60% marks in: (i) Physics (with Mathematics in B.Sc). (ii) Mathematics (with Physics in B.Sc). (iii) Chemistry (with Physics in B.Sc). (iv) Computer Application or Computer Science (Physics or Mathematics at graduation level) (v) Meteorology/Oceanography/Atmospheric Science with Physics and Maths at graduation level. (vi) Humanities (English/History with 55% marks). 21 to 24 for final year & prefinal year (b) BE/B.Tech with 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with Automation/ Electrical Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Geo Sciences/ Informatics, Marine Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Control Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronic & Instrumentation Engg/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/ Mechanical Engineering with Automation/Electronics & Instrumentation Engg/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engg. 21-27 yrs (c) M.Tech from a recognized university/institute with minimum 60% marks in following streams:- (i) Mechanical Engineering in Design/system and Control/ Manufacturing/ Mechatronics (ii) Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engg in Electrical/ control/ radar & Microwave/ Optical Fiber Communication/ Digital Signal Processing/ Wireless Communication/Laser & Electro Optics Engineering (iii) Nuclear Engg (iv) Chemical Engg (v) Renewal Energy/Environment Engg The candidate should have studied either Physics or Mathematics at their graduation level. (vi) Meteorology/Oceanography/Atmospheric Science with Physics & Maths at graduation level (vii) Any other allied discipline/niche qualification required to meet Navy’s requirement. Note: Candidates must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in Class X or class XII. Logistics/ Works 19 ½ to 25 (a) For Logistics Cadre (i) BE/B Tech in any discipline with 1st class (ii) MBA with 1st class (iii) B Sc/B Com/BSc (IT) with 1st class and PG Diploma in Finance/ Logistics/ Supply Chain Mgt/ Material Mgt (iv) MCA/M Sc (IT) with 1st class For Works BE/B Tech(Civil)/B Architecture from an AICTE recognized University/Institute with First Class For Catering M Sc (HM)/MBA(HM)/B Sc or BA with 1st class and PG Diploma in HM 10+2 (B.Tech) 17 to 19 ½ 12th Pass with 70% in PCM and 50% in English in 10th or 12th standard. Shortlisting of candidates for SSB will be based on JEE (Main) – All India Rank (AIR) for BE/B.Tech curriculum. Validity of the JEE (Main) rank for applying for the scheme will be one year from the date of declaration of the JEE (Main) ranking by CBSE/NTA. Law 22 to 27 Candidates should possess Degree in Law qualifying them for enrolment as advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961 Sports Regular Post Graduate Degree OR BE/B Tech degree in any field. Candidates with diploma in Sports Coaching from National Instt of Sports and M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority for shortlisting. (a)Sports Qualification (except Yachting/ Wind Surfing). A candidate should have participated in Sr level National Championships/Games in the following disciplines:- (i) Athletics (ii) Cross Country (iii)Triathlon (iv) Badminton (v) Tennis (vi) Squash (vii)Football (viii) Handball (ix) Hockey (x) Basketball (xi) Volleyball (xii) Cricket (xiii) Swimming (xiv) Diving (xv) Water Polo (xvi) Kabaddi (xvii) Boxing (b) Sports Qualification (Yachting/ Wind Surfing) Must have at least one of following qualifications:- (i) Should have participated in Sr National Championship conducted by YAI and secured a minimum of 5th position in an Olympic class. (ii) Should have attained a position amongst the top 50% of the fleet in a class of boat/windsurf completed at the ISAF Youth Sailing World Championship (iii) Should have represented India at the Asian Games or ISAF Youth Sailing World Championships and secured a medal in Youth/Olympic Classes. ATC 21-25 BE/B.Tech in any discipline from AICTE recognized institute/university with minimum 60% marks. The candidates must have 60% aggregate marks in class X & XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII. NDA 16 ½ to 19 12th pass or Appearing with PCM CDSE/NCC 19-24 Degree in Engg with minimum 60% marks from AICTE recognized university. For NCC Entry - holding NCC Naval senior wing ‘C’ Certificate

SSB Procedure

The candidates are assessed for various Officer Like Qualities at the Service Selection Boards. The qualities include planning & organising ability, social adaptability, social effectiveness and dynamic ability. The SSB is conducted in two stages as under:-

(i) Stage I - Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.

(ii) Stage II - Psychological testing, Group testing and interview.

Successful candidates are thereafter required to undergo medical examination (Approx duration 03 to 05 days).