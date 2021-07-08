Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Details for 350 Vacancies Recruitment

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get the latest Indian Navy 2021 Sailor Matric Recruit (MR) Exam Pattern & Syllabus for the recruitment of 350 Vacancies.

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) for 350 vacancies (Approximately) in October 2021 Batch. The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 350 vacancies, approximately 1750 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut-off marks for appearing in the written examination may vary from state to state. A Matric Recruit (MR) Sailor will be offered the posts of Chef, Steward and Hygienist in the Indian Navy.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 6th July 2021 Online Application Opening Date 19th July 2021 Online Application Closing Date 23rd July 2021 Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates To be notified later Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Merit List Announcement End of September 2021 Course Commencement October 2021 Batch

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 1750 candidates will be called up for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10th examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Written Test Exam Pattern

Indian Navy 2021 MR Written test will consist of two Sections:

Indian Navy 2021 Recruitment Exam Section Name Written Test (Duration - 30 Minutes) Science & Mathematics General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Note:

(a) The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type.

(b) The question paper will comprise of two sections i.e. Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge.

(c) The standard of the question paper will be that of the 10th level.

(d) Duration of examination will be 30 minutes.

(e) All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

(f) It is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR laboratory report of COVID-19 from the Govt/ ICMR accredited laboratory by candidates at the time of written examination (Report should be dated a maximum of 72 hours prior to reporting date).

Check Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Indian Navy 2021 Written Test Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of the Indian Navy 2021 Written Test Subject-wise:

Indian Navy Written Test SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS Syllabus 1 Nature of Matter, Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun), Electricity and its applications 2 Force and Gravitation, Newton's Laws Of Motion, Work, Energy and Power 3 Heat, Temperature, metals and NonMetals, Carbon and its Compounds, Measurements in Science, Sound & Wave Motion, Atomic Structure 4 Mathematical Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Algebraic Identities, Linear Equations and Polynomials, Simultaneous Equations, Basic Trigonometry 5 Simple Mensuration, Geometry, Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode) 6 Interest, Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance Indian Navy Written Test GENERAL KNOWLEDGE/ GENERAL AWARENESS Syllabus 1 Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours 2 Culture and Religion, Freedom Movement, Important National Facts about India, Heritage, Arts and Dance 3 History, Defence, Wars and Neighbours, Awards and Authors, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition 4 Current Affairs, Languages, Capitals and Currencies, Common Names, Full Forms and Abbreviations 5 Eminent Personalities, National : Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments 6 Sports : Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of:

Category PFT Details Running 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes Squats 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups 10 Push-ups

Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Get Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR MR Exam Previous Year Papers

Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Final Merit List

Merit lists for MR will be prepared based on performance in the written examination subject to the qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Approximately 450 candidates will be issued a call-up letter for enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit.

Note: The cut-off marks for the issue of call up letter for the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka may vary from state to state.

The merit list will be available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in at the end of September 2021. All selected candidates will be called at INS Chilka for Enrolment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in the call letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Enrolment will be subject to Fitness in Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka.

All candidates who are selected in the merit list will be required to download the Police Verification form and other associated forms along with the Call Letter for the Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. The format for the police verification form can also be downloaded from the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in immediately after the declaration of the select list, to ensure timely verification.

Indian Navy Sailor MR Medical Examination 2021

Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry. Enrolment Medical Examination of all candidates who are on the merit list will be held at INS Chilka. Candidates who are found medically fit in Enrolment Medical Examination will be enrolled. Candidates who are found medically unfit will be advised to appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Nivarini, Chilka and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days.

Below are the Standards for medical examination:

Medical Standards 1 Minimum height 157 cms 2 Weight and Chest should be proportionate 3 Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms 4 The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website. Visual Standards Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Tattoos Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.

Note:

- Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website.

- Candidates are advised to get their ears cleaned for wax, and tartar removed from teeth prior to enrolment medical examination.

- Applicants declared Permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy are advised not to apply.

After going through the above exam pattern of Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment, candidates are advised to start preparing for the written test & PFT to clear the cut-off marks.