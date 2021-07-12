Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards|10th Pass can Apply Online!

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualification & Physical Standards required to be fulfilled before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 350 Vacancies.

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy will begin the online application process from 19th to 23rd July 2021 for enrolment as sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) for 350 vacancies (Approximately) in October 2021 Batch. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 MR Sailor Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 6th July 2021 Online Application Opening Date 19th July 2021 Online Application Closing Date 23rd July 2021 Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates To be notified later Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Merit List Announcement End of September 2021 Course Commencement October 2021 Batch

INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR 350 Vacancies

The Job specifications of the 350 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment are given below:

Post Specifications Chef They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement Steward They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement Hygienist They will be required to clean the washroom, shower spaces, and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT

Candidates should be born between 17 to 20 years (01 Apr 2001 to 30 Sep 2004 - Both dates inclusive).

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height 15 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 152 43 44 45 46 47 48 48 49 49 50 50 50 51 51 155 44 45 46 47 49 50 50 51 51 52 52 52 53 53 157 45 46 47 49 50 51 51 52 53 53 53 54 54 55 160 46 47 48 50 51 52 53 53 54 54 56 56 56 57 162 47 48 50 52 53 54 54 55 55 56 56 57 57 58 165 48 50 52 53 55 56 56 57 57 58 58 58 59 59 168 50 51 53 55 57 58 58 58 59 59 60 60 61 61 170 52 53 55 57 58 59 60 60 61 61 62 62 62 63 173 54 55 57 59 60 61 62 62 62 63 64 64 65 65 175 56 57 59 61 62 62 63 64 65 64 66 67 67 67 178 58 59 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 67 68 69 69 70 180 60 61 62 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 71 72 72 183 62 63 65 67 67 68 70 71 72 72 73 74 75 75 185 66 67 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 77 78 188 68 70 71 72 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 81 190 70 72 73 74 76 78 79 80 81 82 82 83 84 193 72 74 76 77 78 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 195 75 77 78 79 81 82 83 85 86 87 88 89 90

NOTE:-

Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilized for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.

Less Height. The minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:-

Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from the Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical

examination held at INS Chilka.

Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards:

Medical Standards 1 Minimum height 157 cms 2 Weight and Chest should be proportionate 3 Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms 4 The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website. Visual Standards Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Tattoos Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam.