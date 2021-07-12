Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Physical Standards|10th Pass can Apply Online!

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Indian Navy will begin the online application process from 19th to 23rd July 2021 for enrolment as sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) for 350 vacancies (Approximately) in October 2021 Batch. Eligible unmarried male candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 MR Sailor Recruitment Process:
|
Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
6th July 2021
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
19th July 2021
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
23rd July 2021
|
Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates
|
To be notified later
|
Indian Navy 2021 Sailor MR Merit List Announcement
|
End of September 2021
|
Course Commencement
|
October 2021 Batch
INDIAN NAVY 2021 SAILOR MR 350 Vacancies
The Job specifications of the 350 Vacancies under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment are given below:
|
Post
|
Specifications
|
Chef
|
They would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
|
Steward
|
They would be required to serve food in the officers’ messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of the menu, etc. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
|
Hygienist
|
They will be required to clean the washroom, shower spaces, and other areas. In addition, they will also be allotted other duties as per Service requirement
So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Posts under the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment drive:
AGE LIMIT
Candidates should be born between 17 to 20 years (01 Apr 2001 to 30 Sep 2004 - Both dates inclusive).
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination (10th Pass) from the Boards of School Education recognized by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS
|
Age/Height
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
22
|
24
|
26
|
28
|
30
|
32
|
34
|
36
|
38
|
40
|
152
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
48
|
49
|
49
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
155
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
50
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
157
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
49
|
50
|
51
|
51
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
55
|
160
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
50
|
51
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
56
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
162
|
47
|
48
|
50
|
52
|
53
|
54
|
54
|
55
|
55
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
57
|
58
|
165
|
48
|
50
|
52
|
53
|
55
|
56
|
56
|
57
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
58
|
59
|
59
|
168
|
50
|
51
|
53
|
55
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
58
|
59
|
59
|
60
|
60
|
61
|
61
|
170
|
52
|
53
|
55
|
57
|
58
|
59
|
60
|
60
|
61
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
173
|
54
|
55
|
57
|
59
|
60
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
64
|
65
|
65
|
175
|
56
|
57
|
59
|
61
|
62
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
65
|
64
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
67
|
178
|
58
|
59
|
61
|
62
|
63
|
64
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
68
|
69
|
69
|
70
|
180
|
60
|
61
|
62
|
64
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
68
|
69
|
70
|
71
|
71
|
72
|
72
|
183
|
62
|
63
|
65
|
67
|
67
|
68
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
75
|
75
|
185
|
|
66
|
67
|
69
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
77
|
78
|
188
|
|
68
|
70
|
71
|
72
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
77
|
78
|
79
|
80
|
81
|
81
|
190
|
|
70
|
72
|
73
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
79
|
80
|
81
|
82
|
82
|
83
|
84
|
193
|
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
77
|
78
|
80
|
81
|
82
|
83
|
84
|
85
|
86
|
87
|
195
|
|
75
|
77
|
78
|
79
|
81
|
82
|
83
|
85
|
86
|
87
|
88
|
89
|
90
NOTE:-
Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilized for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.
Less Height. The minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass the written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:-
|
Candidates from
|
Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)
|
Tribals from the Ladakh region
|
155
|
Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands
|
155
|
Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand
|
152
|
Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region
|
152
Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical
examination held at INS Chilka.
Medical Standards
Below are the Medical Standards:
|
Medical Standards
|
1
|
Minimum height 157 cms
|
2
|
Weight and Chest should be proportionate
|
3
|
Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms
|
4
|
The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website.
|
Visual Standards
|
Without Glasses
|
With Glasses
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
6/6
|
6/9
|
6/6
|
6/6
|
Tattoos
|
Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and candidates will be barred from recruitment.
So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for the Indian Navy Sailor MR 2021 Recruitment Exam.
Also Read: