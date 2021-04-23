Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Details

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Indian Navy has invited applications d from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 & 2000 vacancies (Approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch. The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 2500 vacancies, approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut-off marks for appearing in the written examination may vary from state to state.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 22nd April 2021 Online Application Opening Date 26th April 2021 Online Application Closing Date 30th April 2021 Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates To be notified later Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Merit List Announcement 23rd July 2021 Course Commencement August 2021 Batch

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Exam Pattern

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 10000 candidates will be called-up for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination). The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner.

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written Test

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written test will consist of four Sections:

Indian Navy 2021 Recruitment Exam Section Name Written Test (Duration - 1 Hour) English Science Mathematics General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Note:

(a) The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type.

(b) The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

(c) The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level and the syllabus for the examination is available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

(d) Duration of examination will be one hour.

(e) All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

(f) It is mandatory to submit a negative RT-PCR laboratory report of COVID-19 from Govt/ ICMR accredited laboratory by candidates at the time of written examination (Report should be dated maximum 72 hours prior to reporting date).

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written Test Syllabus

Let’s look at the syllabus of the Indian Navy 2021 Written Test Subject-wise:

Indian Navy Written Test SCIENCE Syllabus 1 Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, System of Particles and Rigid Body/ Gravitation 2 Mechanics of Solids and Fluids, Heat Thermodynamics, Oscillations, Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity 3 Magnetic Effect of Current and magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, Electromagnetic Waves 4 Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations, Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi Conductor Devices, Principles of Communication 5 Metals and Non Metals, Organic Chemistry, Food, Nutrition and Health, Physiology and Human Diseases, Computer Science Indian Navy Written Test MATHEMATICS Syllabus 1 Relations and Functions, Logarithms, Complex Numbers, Quadratics Equations, Sequences and Series, Trigonometry 2 Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates, Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines, Circles 3 Conic Section, Permutations and Combinations, Vectors, Exponential and Logarithmic Series, Sets and Set Theory, Statistics 4 Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry, Probability Function, Limits and Continuity, Differentiation, Applications of Derivatives 5 Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem, Matrices, Determinants, Definite Integrals Indian Navy Written Test ENGLISH Syllabus 1 Passage, Preposition, Correction of sentences, Change active to passive/ passive to active voice 2 Change direct to indirect/indirect to direct, Verbs/Tense/Non Finites, Punctuation 3 Substituting phrasal verbs for expression, Synonyms and Antonyms, Meanings of difficult words 4 Use of adjective, Compound preposition, Determiners (use of a, the, any etc), Use of pronouns Indian Navy Written Test GENERAL AWARENESS/GK Syllabus 1 Culture and Religion, Geography : Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours, Freedom Movement 2 Sports: Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ No of Players, Defence, Wars and Neighbours, Current Affairs 3 Important National Facts about India Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies 4 Common Names, Full forms and Abbreviations, Discoveries, Diseases and Nutrition, Award and Authors, Eminent Personalities 5 Spatial, Numerical, Reasoning & Associative Ability, Sequences, Spellings Unscrambling, Coding and Decoding

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of:

- 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes,

- 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and

- 10 Push-ups

Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Final Merit List

Merit lists for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), as follows:

(a) AA - Top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka.

(b) SSR - Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state wise merit.

Note: The cut off marks for issue of call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka may vary from state to state for SSR entry.

The merit list will be available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on 23rd July 2021. All selected candidates will be called at INS Chilka for Enrolment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand cancelled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in call letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Enrolment will be subject to Fitness in Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka.

All candidates who are selected in merit list will be required to download Police Verification form and other associated forms along with the Call letter for Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. The candidates will be required to submit the same to INS Chilka after getting their antecedents verified on Police Verification form / Online police verification form from the Superintendent of Police of their respective jurisdiction. Candidate should be in possession of police verification from either place of domicile or place of residence. Candidates without the verified police verification reports or reports with adverse comments will not be eligible for enrolment. The format for the police verification form can also be downloaded from the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in immediately after the declaration of select list, to ensure timely verification.

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Medical Examination

Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry. Enrolment Medical Examination of all candidates who are in merit list will be held at INS Chilka. Candidates who are found medically fit in Enrolment Medical Examination will be enrolled. Candidates who are found medically unfit will be advised to appeal against its findings, if they so desire, at INHS Nivarini, Chilka and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days.

Below are the Standards for medical examination:

Medical Standards 1 Minimum height 157 cms 2 Weight and Chest should be proportionate 3 Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms 4 The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website. Visual Standards Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Tattoos Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

Note:

- Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website.

- Candidates are advised to get their ears cleaned for wax, and tartar removed from teeth prior to enrolment medical examination.

- Applicants declared Permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy are advised not to apply.

After going through the above exam pattern of Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the written exam to score high marks and clear the cut-off marks.