Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR PFT in July: Check Physical Fitness Test Details

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR PFT in July: Check Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Details for Indian Navy 2021 Sailor Recruitment of 2500 Vacancies under the category - Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR).

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR PFT in July: Indian Navy will conduct written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for the recruitment of 2500 Vacancies of Sailor AA and SSR from 6th to 9th July 2021. Indian Navy will enroll eligible unmarried male candidates as sailors for AA and SSR for 500 & 2000 vacancies (Approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch.

Below are the important dates for the Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Process:

Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 22nd April 2021 Online Application Opening Date 26th April 2021 Online Application Closing Date 30th April 2021 Admit Card Release Date Direct Link to Download Admit Card 21st June 2021 Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Written Test & Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Dates 6th to 9th July Indian Navy 2021 AA SSR Merit List Announcement 23rd July 2021 Course Commencement August 2021 Batch

Indian Navy has called up approximately 10000 candidates for written examination and PFT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the notification, all candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

So, let’s look at the details of Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR Physical Fitness Test (PFT):

It is mandatory for candidates to qualify in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) for selection. Physical Fitness Test will consist of the following tests:

Test Details Running 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes Squats 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups 10 Push-ups

Note: Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Indian Navy 2021 Sailor AA SSR Final Merit List

Merit lists for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), as follows:

Post Selection Criteria for Final Merit List Artificer Apprentice (AA) Top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka. SSR Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued a call-up letter for the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit. Note: The cut-off marks for the issue of call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka may vary from state to state for SSR entry.

On 23rd July 2021, the merit list will be available on website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. All selected candidates will be called at INS Chilka for Enrolment Medicals. They will be required to download Police Verification form and other associated forms along with the Call letter for Final Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Candidates will have to follow the below Standards for medical examination:

Medical Standards 1 Minimum height 157 cms 2 Weight and Chest should be proportionate 3 Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms 4 The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions as per Navy Order (Special) 01/2008. Extract of the Navy Order can be accessed from the official Indian Navy recruitment website. Visual Standards Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 Tattoos Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

Candidates can access the details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations from the official recruitment website - www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.